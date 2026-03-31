31 Truly Unbelievable Transformations From People Who Totally Changed Their Lives In 3 Years
Three years sounds like nothing. That’s roughly the time it takes to finish a degree, get really into and then completely over a TV show, or watch a houseplant slowly fade despite your best efforts. On paper, it's not that long. In practice, it turns out three years is plenty of time for your entire life to become completely unrecognizable.
One user recently posted her jaw-dropping transformation over three years, and the thread kicked off. People from all over started showing their own wild before and after images, and the internet is speechless, for once.
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The post that started it all was, frankly, a lot. The user in question went from what can only be described as an "early 2000s background character" to a full-blown fashion girlie with cheekbones, a wardrobe, and the energy of someone who has recently discovered both dry shampoo and their own potential. Same person. Three years. The comments collectively lost their minds.
And once she posted, the floodgates opened. People started sharing their own three-year comparisons, which included weight loss journeys, first experiments with makeup, and haircuts that finally matched the person they'd been on the inside all along. The physical changes are genuinely staggering across the board.
But what's interesting is that the glow-ups aren't really about any one thing. Nobody transformed because they found the perfect mascara. It's a whole shift. Almost every single "after" photo has this unmistakable quality that the "before" is missing, and it's confidence. Pure, hard-earned, took-me-three-years-to-get-here confidence. Turns out the most significant changes happened inside.
There's actually a name for what a lot of these people did. Looksmaxxing is the practice of deliberately and systematically maximizing your physical appearance, and it has gone from a niche corner of the internet to a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Think skincare routines, haircuts that suit your face shape, fitness, styling, and basic grooming habits that somehow nobody formally teaches you.
It exists on a spectrum. "Softmaxxing" covers the accessible stuff like a decent moisturizer and finding clothes that actually fit. "Hardmaxxing" goes further, venturing into jaw filler, cosmetic procedures, and some corners of the internet that get really concerning very quickly. Most of the people in this thread are firmly in softmaxxing territory, and honestly, the results speak for themselves.
What's interesting is that looksmaxxing gets a bad reputation for being vain or superficial, and sure, some of it is. But for a lot of people in this thread, the process of deliberately investing in their appearance was the first time they'd ever really decided they were worth the effort. And that shift in thinking? That's the real transformation. The cheekbones are just a bonus.
I had horrible acne, the kind that leaves deep scars on your face even if you diligently do not scratch/pick. My mom put me on Accutane (without caring about the side effects) and while it did clear up my acne completely and in such a dramatic fashion that it felt nearly miraculous, it does have some brutal side effects. For me, I was one of the low percentage of people who ended up with permanent side effects. They're not really that bad overall (persistent dry lips and skin) but people should definitely be aware that some side effects CAN rarely be permanent when taking it. Not saying this person took Accutane, but I had similar results to him when I was taking it.
The plastic surgery industry is in the middle of its own major glow-up. According to surgeons predicting the biggest trends for 2026, the era of dramatic, obvious transformation is on its way out. What's replacing it is something called "prejuvenation," subtle, early interventions for people in their 20s and 30s who would rather maintain than overhaul.
The other enormous shift coming in 2026 is what surgeons are calling the GLP-1 makeover. With weight loss medications now mainstream, a wave of patients who've experienced significant weight loss are turning to surgery to address the aftermath. Dr. Kristy Hamilton describes it as "next-level face, chest and body contouring."
The throughline across all of it is that people are investing in themselves because they've decided they're worth it. Whether that's a new haircut, a skincare routine, or a consultation with a plastic surgeon, the industry is moving firmly in the direction of enhancement over transformation. The goal isn't to look like someone else anymore. It's just to look like the best, most confident version of yourself.
Of course, it would be naive to talk about physical transformation without acknowledging where a lot of our ideas about it came from, and that's a pretty dark place. The early 2000s gave us a wave of transformation reality TV that was, in hindsight, genuinely horrifying.
The Biggest Loser routinely humiliated contestants, Extreme Makeover handed people surgical procedures like party favors, and America's Next Top Model deserves its own paragraph because Tyra Banks truly said "let's take insecure young women, tell them everything that's physically wrong with them on national television, and call it mentorship."
These shows have all recently come under fire with shocking expose documenteries showing us just how delulu the whole premise of it all was. Without proper psychological aftercare, the people on camera came crashing down to earth once the record light stopped flashing.
Well, I know that these people changed their looks/weight/etc. for themselves, and I do hope they are all happier now, but I for one think this person is beautiful in the left pic.
What makes the thread so refreshing by comparison is that none of these transformations came with a panel of judges or a brutal elimination. They came from people who, at some point, just decided to invest in themselves, slowly, on their own terms, without a television crew or a weigh-in audience.
The real takeaway from this thread isn't about weight loss or makeup or even the impressive bone structure people apparently had hiding under there the whole time. It's those three years of deciding you matter that compound into something genuinely remarkable. Nobody in this thread woke up one day and transformed. They just kept going.
And maybe that's the antidote to every toxic makeover show, every brutal critique, every weigh-in with a live studio audience. Not a dramatic overnight reinvention, but just three years of showing up for yourself. The before photos aren't embarrassing; they're just the beginning. And if you're currently sitting in what feels very much like a "before" moment, well. You've got time.
Have you ever undergone a drastic makeover, be it physical or psychological? Tell us about it in the comments!