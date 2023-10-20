ADVERTISEMENT

Well, here I am, sitting in Lapland, isolated as a tree in the desert.

I have a gift - I have been painting since I was 2 years old.

I paint a lot. The problem is that Finns do not like my type of art. So I am sitting here, painting and creating for hours, my home gallery is stuffed with gorgeous colorful paintings and I am so tired of searching for people who want this kind of art. And guess what: I tried to quit - because this hobby is not cheap. And I can not! I can not quit. I have to paint.

#1

This Is Me

Veera Zukova
#2

This Is One Of My Numerous Paintings. It Took Me 90 Hours To Paint It

Veera Zukova
#3

This One Took Me One Week To Paint. I Like To Paint Subconsciously

Veera Zukova
#4

I Have Almost All Of My Artworks As Printed Products On Redbubble

Veera Zukova
#5

I Would Be So Happy To Finally Find People Who Need This Type Of Positive Healing Art

Veera Zukova
#6

This Type Of Works I Usually Create In Dark Winter, When There Is No Sunshine At All In Lapland

Veera Zukova
#7

Veera Zukova
#8

Veera Zukova
#9

Veera Zukova
#10

Veera Zukova
#11

1

Veera Zukova
