Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse
Well, here I am, sitting in Lapland, isolated as a tree in the desert.
I have a gift - I have been painting since I was 2 years old.
I paint a lot. The problem is that Finns do not like my type of art. So I am sitting here, painting and creating for hours, my home gallery is stuffed with gorgeous colorful paintings and I am so tired of searching for people who want this kind of art. And guess what: I tried to quit - because this hobby is not cheap. And I can not! I can not quit. I have to paint.
These are really amazing! Have you ever considered making them into fabric patterns? I think they would be very popular. I could see your paintings being reprinted onto fabric and made into things like shower curtains, tote bags, really cool dresses and shirts.
👍
👍