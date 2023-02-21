Most of the time, art reproductions are not valued as much as the original, and rightfully so. However, when the reproduction is done with a twist, that produces a new value.

An Italian painter, Stefano Bolcato from Rome, makes unique replicas in LEGO style. Nowadays, he is a well-known artist, and his works have been featured in numerous magazines, as well as exhibitions.

We would like to introduce you to this unique artist by sharing his own depiction of himself: “I am an Italian painter with many years of painting and different kinds of figurative art behind me. Since 2015, I have created many artworks as a tribute to great masters of art history. I love to mix my two big passions, LEGO and famous artists from the past. It's a very interesting and funny creative study. I like to explore and imagine figures in portraits as toys, which has never been seen before. It's a meeting between the classic and contemporary worlds. Centuries-old tradition has become a strong actuality in new pop representation. The classic technique in my work came from academic studies of long-time drawing models. Actually, my favorite is oil on canvas,” Stefano commented.

More info: Instagram | stefanobolcato.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Girl With Hair Ribbon By Roy Lichtenstein

Girl With Hair Ribbon By Roy Lichtenstein

stefano_bolcato Report

7points
POST
#2

Virgin Annunciate By Antonello Da Messina

Virgin Annunciate By Antonello Da Messina

stefano_bolcato Report

7points
POST
#3

Medusa By Caravaggio

Medusa By Caravaggio

stefano_bolcato Report

7points
POST
#4

Self-Portrait With Thorn Necklace And Hummingbird By Frida Kahlo

Self-Portrait With Thorn Necklace And Hummingbird By Frida Kahlo

stefano_bolcato Report

7points
POST
#5

Self-Portrait By Vincent Van Gogh

Self-Portrait By Vincent Van Gogh

stefano_bolcato Report

6points
POST
#6

Marilyn Monroe By Roy Lichtenstein

Marilyn Monroe By Roy Lichtenstein

stefano_bolcato Report

6points
POST
#7

Giotto - Self-Portrait By Giotto Di Bondone

Giotto - Self-Portrait By Giotto Di Bondone

stefano_bolcato Report

5points
POST
#8

Girl With A Pearl Earring By Johannes Vermeer

Girl With A Pearl Earring By Johannes Vermeer

stefano_bolcato Report

5points
POST
#9

The Diptych Of Federico Da Montefeltro And Battista Sforza By Piero Della Francesca

The Diptych Of Federico Da Montefeltro And Battista Sforza By Piero Della Francesca

stefano_bolcato Report

5points
POST
#10

Ready-Made Bouquet By Rene Magritte

Ready-Made Bouquet By Rene Magritte

stefano_bolcato Report

4points
POST
#11

Portrait Of Dante By Sandro Botticelli

Portrait Of Dante By Sandro Botticelli

stefano_bolcato Report

3points
POST
#12

Portrait Of A Young Man With Red Cap By Sandro Botticelli

Portrait Of A Young Man With Red Cap By Sandro Botticelli

stefano_bolcato Report

3points
POST
#13

Inspired By Keith Haring

Inspired By Keith Haring

stefano_bolcato Report

3points
POST
#14

Guidobaldo Da Montefeltro Portrait By Raphael

Guidobaldo Da Montefeltro Portrait By Raphael

stefano_bolcato Report

2points
POST
#15

Mona Lisa By Leonardo Da Vinci

Mona Lisa By Leonardo Da Vinci

stefano_bolcato Report

2points
POST
#16

Stepping Out By Roy Lichtenstein

Stepping Out By Roy Lichtenstein

stefano_bolcato Report

2points
POST
#17

Self-Portrait With Monkey By Frida Kahlo

Self-Portrait With Monkey By Frida Kahlo

stefano_bolcato Report

2points
POST
#18

Flying Devil By Keith Haring

Flying Devil By Keith Haring

stefano_bolcato Report

2points
POST
#19

Portrait Of Elisabetta Gonzaga By Raphael

Portrait Of Elisabetta Gonzaga By Raphael

stefano_bolcato Report

1point
POST
#20

The Son Of Man By René Magritte

The Son Of Man By René Magritte

stefano_bolcato Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Portrait Of Lorenzo The Magnificent By Agnolo Bronzino

Portrait Of Lorenzo The Magnificent By Agnolo Bronzino

stefano_bolcato Report

1point
POST
#22

Friendship By Pablo Picasso

Friendship By Pablo Picasso

stefano_bolcato Report

1point
POST
#23

Marilyn Monroe By Andy Warhol

Marilyn Monroe By Andy Warhol

stefano_bolcato Report

1point
POST
#24

The Song Of Love By Giorgio De Chirico

The Song Of Love By Giorgio De Chirico

stefano_bolcato Report

1point
POST
#25

Diego On My Mind - Self-Portrait By Frida Kahlo

Diego On My Mind - Self-Portrait By Frida Kahlo

stefano_bolcato Report

1point
POST
#26

Portrait Of Cardinal Pietro Bembo By Tiziano Vecellio

Portrait Of Cardinal Pietro Bembo By Tiziano Vecellio

stefano_bolcato Report

0points
POST
#27

Portrait Of A Man In A Red Turban

Portrait Of A Man In A Red Turban

stefano_bolcato Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!