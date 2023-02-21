Most of the time, art reproductions are not valued as much as the original, and rightfully so. However, when the reproduction is done with a twist, that produces a new value.

An Italian painter, Stefano Bolcato from Rome, makes unique replicas in LEGO style. Nowadays, he is a well-known artist, and his works have been featured in numerous magazines, as well as exhibitions.

We would like to introduce you to this unique artist by sharing his own depiction of himself: “I am an Italian painter with many years of painting and different kinds of figurative art behind me. Since 2015, I have created many artworks as a tribute to great masters of art history. I love to mix my two big passions, LEGO and famous artists from the past. It's a very interesting and funny creative study. I like to explore and imagine figures in portraits as toys, which has never been seen before. It's a meeting between the classic and contemporary worlds. Centuries-old tradition has become a strong actuality in new pop representation. The classic technique in my work came from academic studies of long-time drawing models. Actually, my favorite is oil on canvas,” Stefano commented.

