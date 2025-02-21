“Fair Is Fair”: Woman Turns Neighbor’s Driveway Into Ice Rink After He Messed With Hers
One of the most beautiful things about winter is freshly fallen, fluffy snow. It brightens up the gray and cold months and provides ample activities like building snowmen, making snow angels, freezing maple syrup taffies, and going on crazy sled rides. However, shoveling it is far from fun. While it’s a great form of exercise, being in the cold and knee-deep in snowflakes isn’t something many find enjoyable.
So we can imagine the frustration of this woman when her neighbor, mostly out of pettiness, buried her driveway in snow, leaving her to shovel it. Her landlord refused to do anything about it, which pushed her to take matters into her own hands and fix the issue.
I’m Canadian and everybody knows you don’t dump your snow on your neighbors driveway. I hope OP badmouthed this guy to everyone in the neighborhood. But most snow removal guys are good guys and will usually plow their neighbor’s driveway quickly on the way by. Then there’s the old guy with the best snowblower on the street who is off doing everyone’s driveway and walk. My cousin is like that - he does his own, then the next door neighbor’s who are new Canadians, then two or three retirees. He loves it.
