I Wrote A Children’s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I am 32. I don’t have children but for some reason, I have always loved children’s things, especially books. So of course I had to publish my own. And who else to write about than my one and only daily savior from depression and crippling anxiety than my little dachshund, Vinkie. Don’t worry….. none of those negative adult feelings are portrayed in the book, only fun and positive vibes. I have no words to describe the love I feel for this little puppy.

“Vinkie’s New Home” is a book that is so close to my heart and the illustrations are very on point, even to the finest details, making it even more special to me. I hope it brings joy to all who decide to purchase it.

You can find it on Amazon by typing in the book’s name, which is: Vinkie’s new home, or you can simply click here.

The cover of “Vinkie’s New Home”

My book: “Vinkie’s New Home”

The book is featuring these three darlings

The main inspiration for my book – Vinkie

And the sidekick