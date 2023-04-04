Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Wrote A Children’s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
Animals, Dogs

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

Crazy Meerkat Lady
Community member

I am 32. I don’t have children but for some reason, I have always loved children’s things, especially books. So of course I had to publish my own. And who else to write about than my one and only daily savior from depression and crippling anxiety than my little dachshund, Vinkie. Don’t worry….. none of those negative adult feelings are portrayed in the book, only fun and positive vibes. I have no words to describe the love I feel for this little puppy.

“Vinkie’s New Home” is a book that is so close to my heart and the illustrations are very on point, even to the finest details, making it even more special to me. I hope it brings joy to all who decide to purchase it.

You can find it on Amazon by typing in the book’s name, which is: Vinkie’s new home, or you can simply click here.

The cover of “Vinkie’s New Home”

My book: "Vinkie's New Home"

My book: “Vinkie’s New Home”

The book is featuring these three darlings

The book is featuring these three darlings

The main inspiration for my book – Vinkie

The main inspiration for my book – Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

And the sidekick

I Wrote A Children's Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

Crazy Meerkat Lady
Crazy Meerkat Lady
Author, Community member

I have written a childrens book starring my dog because she is an enormous help with my crippling anxiety and everything else that we all deal with daily. She makes life so much more enjoyable. Check it out on Amazon, it is called Vinkies new home.

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d love to buy your book to support you but I can’t at the moment. Your pets look very cute, especially your dog

0
0points
reply
