I Used Ten Meters Of Coated Copper Wire For This Elven Armlet
I make fantasy-inspired jewelry with wire and gemstones. For this elven leaf armlet, I used approximately ten meters of coated copper wire and lapis lazuli gemstones.
I hope you like my work!
More info: Etsy
Image credits: JessyHerc
