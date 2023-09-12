 I Used Ten Meters Of Coated Copper Wire For This Elven Armlet | Bored Panda
I Used Ten Meters Of Coated Copper Wire For This Elven Armlet
I Used Ten Meters Of Coated Copper Wire For This Elven Armlet

Jessy255
I make fantasy-inspired jewelry with wire and gemstones. For this elven leaf armlet, I used approximately ten meters of coated copper wire and lapis lazuli gemstones.

I hope you like my work!

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

Image credits: JessyHerc

I'm a handcrafter of nature and fantasy inspired jewelry.

