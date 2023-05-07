Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper
Catherine Maven
Community member

When my son and his wife gave me some Asian-themed art paper to use in my upcycling projects, I wasn’t sure how I’d use it – until I saw THIS box!

Original storage box

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

It had tears in the paper covering but I loved the bas-relief and hinge details!

I loved the price, too!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

Hated the bucolic paper…

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

…but luckily, it was TORN, so I felt no compunction about replacing it.

Wait till you see how this matches the paper!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

The paint was also coming off

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

And the inside was humdrum

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

But it was solid wood

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I put wallpaper inside

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

… bought from a thrift store!

Cut into triangles and soaked to be able to shape under the lid

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

Stripped off the awful paper and repainted the wood silver

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

Here’s the paper that inspired the upcycle!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

See the Greek key that matches the box? Even the florals match the leafy pattern of the bas-relief!

Here’s how the sides look

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I’m SO pleased with the overall effect!

What to do for the TOP?

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I didn’t have enough paper to do the top, too, so I seached for an Asian-themed pattern and then modified it to match the colors of the gifted paper.

Here’s how it looks now!

I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

I sealed it with a number of coats of clear acrylic varnish to make the top waterproof. It doubles as a drinks table and storage box in my living room.

Catherine Maven
Catherine Maven
Author, Community member

I am an artist, writer and ESL teacher. I have wacky dreams which often lead to art or stories. Right now, I am focusing my creative energies on upcycling furniture and glass into fun and funky - but USEFUL - items!

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

