I Upcycled An Old Storage Box With Asian-Themed Art Paper

When my son and his wife gave me some Asian-themed art paper to use in my upcycling projects, I wasn’t sure how I’d use it – until I saw THIS box!

Original storage box

It had tears in the paper covering but I loved the bas-relief and hinge details!

I loved the price, too!

Hated the bucolic paper…

…but luckily, it was TORN, so I felt no compunction about replacing it.

Wait till you see how this matches the paper!

The paint was also coming off

And the inside was humdrum

But it was solid wood

I put wallpaper inside

… bought from a thrift store!

Cut into triangles and soaked to be able to shape under the lid

Stripped off the awful paper and repainted the wood silver

Here’s the paper that inspired the upcycle!

See the Greek key that matches the box? Even the florals match the leafy pattern of the bas-relief!

Here’s how the sides look

I’m SO pleased with the overall effect!

What to do for the TOP?

I didn’t have enough paper to do the top, too, so I seached for an Asian-themed pattern and then modified it to match the colors of the gifted paper.

Here’s how it looks now!

I sealed it with a number of coats of clear acrylic varnish to make the top waterproof. It doubles as a drinks table and storage box in my living room.