 I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands
I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands
13points
User submission
Architecture, Art

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Alexey Steshak
Community member

Here’s the proofread version with grammar corrections:

I’m Alexey Steshak, and I love robots and the post-apocalyptic. That’s why I decided to create an incredible immersive space in post-apocalyptic style.

I came up with the main idea and implemented almost everything with my own hands.

Today, I’m going to show you my new project – Cocktails & Robots.

It took me two years to make it because my team and I worked in different areas of art: interior design, modeling, furniture design, woodwork, metalwork, and others.

For all my projects, I compose a small legend so that each one has its own soul.

And for the latter, I also invented a language. The sound of which, unfortunately, we cannot reproduce due to the fundamental difference in the structure of our vocal cords. But the writing itself was preserved, and all the inscriptions in the new space were made in it.

A small piece of history:

“And as time eroded his metal, he watched as the little bipedal creatures calling themselves “humans” settled on this plain. How they, like thoughts, began to come into his head, filling it with their feelings, emotions, and experiences. Then the generation 75 robot saw the already very well-studied plain in a completely different light. And he realized what he was missing so much in all his past studies. He smiled, closed his eyes, and began to listen carefully to the rhythmic knock inside himself, which was created by small people moving from floor to floor.”

Travel in space and time is possible! You just need to find out where the nearest Steshak’s project is.

Any space, like a person, must have uniqueness and individuality. There must be something that distinguishes it from others! It should be alive, real, provoking curiosity and delight!

And this, of course, is art. This work will not leave anyone indifferent and will turn into a magnet that attracts the souls of those thirsty for impressions and memories.

Creating such spaces is my great love and passion!

I would be happy to guide you to my worlds and to the world of “cocktails & robots” in particular. But I have already left Barnaul, so you will have to explore it on your own.

I even envy those who will be there for the first time!

And here is the head of our robot

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

According to my idea, grapes should be planted along it, which will densely braid it with foliage, so that there is a complete feeling that the robot has stood here for hundreds of years. Green foliage against a rusty metal background will create a beautiful and harmonious picture.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

The font I made and the little robot

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

The font I made

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I really enjoyed working with the die cut this time. It certainly adds air and atmosphere

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I collected all the details for the project at the metal receiving shops of the city

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

The little robot under the bar

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Toilets

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

And now we get into the head of the robot and find a dragonfly there, which was one of the first flying machines on Earth

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Light and silent, it covered great distances, scanning the surrounding area in search of passable routes and unusual artifacts.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

And this is me with the control panel for EVERYTHING in the worlds I imagined

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

The painting was created from plaster, and then carefully covered with rust so that everyone thinks it is real casting. I love every square meter of this project.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

This is my special love!

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

All the details were found at the metal receiving stations (in the 30-degree heat, it’s still a pleasure to crawl over the mountains of metal), and then with great love turned into a complete work! Only the steps were made to order, and the rest of the parts were welded on site.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Cheerful robot. Soul of immersive space.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Second floor

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

All walls are sheathed with microcircuits.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Mechanical centipede.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

All this was invented and assembled by my hands.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Supercomputer

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

A wide variety of details.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

All walls are sheathed with microcircuits.

I Spent Two Years Making An Immersive Space With My Own Hands

Alexey Steshak
Alexey Steshak
Author, Community member

My name is Alexey Steshak. I'm an artist / decorator / interior designer. I'm a designer who thinks up a project and completely accomplishes it by his own hands. I work in different areas of art: mosaic, interior design, modelling, furniture design and others. All my projects are unconventional approach for interior design. I create my interiors as a wonderful, unusual places for living and enjoyment.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Add your comment
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This rocks! Your space is inspiring. Thanks you for showing us. When are you. Opening up? Where is the location?

2
2points
reply
Alexey Steshak (Post author)
Alexey Steshak
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks! The immersive space is located in Barnaul, Russia.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
