I Make Pocket-Size Wool Dogs
I started needle felting nearly seven years ago when I came across a needle felting book at a local bookstore. I purchased it and started hunting for the supplies to start. I lucked out and found wool and needles at a shop nearby and started practicing. Some of my first pieces I sold were elephants but it is my dogs that are in high demand. I take photos of your beloved pets and recreate them in wool, often to sit upon their urns.
These are awesome! Looks like a tremendous amount of work went into each. Wish photos showed scale though, how small is pocket sized really?
