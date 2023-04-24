Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)
10points
User submission
Photography9 hours ago

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

Kakashisith
Community member

Yennefer, alternative costume, Witcher 3.

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

I Made Some Alternative Yennefer Cosplay (8 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kakashisith
Kakashisith
Author, Community member

I`m a cosplayer from Estonia. I also write fanfiction in AO3 and patreon. Just find Kakashisith.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Photography
Homepage
Trending
Photography
Homepage
Next in Photography
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda