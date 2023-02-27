I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

Hello, friends! Today I want to share with you a special baby mobile that I recently made out of felt. This mobile features a charming safari theme, complete with a rhinoceros, elephant, zebra, lion, monstera leaf, clouds, and stars.

To create this mobile, I used a plywood ring as the base and carefully cut out each of the animals and other elements from high-quality felt materials (Hemisphere Felt from America and hypoallergenic Korean felt made from 100% synthetic fibers). I used a durable toy string made from 100% cotton to attach each piece to the ring, along with wooden balls and eco-leather accents.

The finished mobile measures 23 cm (9 inches) in diameter, while the toys themselves range from 10-12 cm (3.94-4.72 inches) in size. The height from the top loop to the bottom of the mobile is approximately 40 cm (15.75 inches), making it a perfect size for hanging above a baby’s crib or changing the table.

I’m so pleased with how this mobile turned out, and I know it will make a wonderful addition to any nursery. Each piece was carefully crafted with love and attention to detail, using materials that are safe and durable for little ones. If you’re interested in a custom-made felt mobile for your own little one, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. Thank you for stopping by!