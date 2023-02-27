Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)
15points
User submission
Design5 hours ago

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

Aliona Helis
Community member

Hello, friends! Today I want to share with you a special baby mobile that I recently made out of felt. This mobile features a charming safari theme, complete with a rhinoceros, elephant, zebra, lion, monstera leaf, clouds, and stars.

To create this mobile, I used a plywood ring as the base and carefully cut out each of the animals and other elements from high-quality felt materials (Hemisphere Felt from America and hypoallergenic Korean felt made from 100% synthetic fibers). I used a durable toy string made from 100% cotton to attach each piece to the ring, along with wooden balls and eco-leather accents.

The finished mobile measures 23 cm (9 inches) in diameter, while the toys themselves range from 10-12 cm (3.94-4.72 inches) in size. The height from the top loop to the bottom of the mobile is approximately 40 cm (15.75 inches), making it a perfect size for hanging above a baby’s crib or changing the table.

I’m so pleased with how this mobile turned out, and I know it will make a wonderful addition to any nursery. Each piece was carefully crafted with love and attention to detail, using materials that are safe and durable for little ones. If you’re interested in a custom-made felt mobile for your own little one, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. Thank you for stopping by!

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

I Made An Adorable Baby Safari Mobile Out Of Felt (10 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Aliona Helis
Aliona Helis
Author, Community member

Hi there! My name is Alyona, and I'm a creative person who absolutely loves needlework. I have a passion for crafting beautiful baby mobiles and toys by hand, and I put my heart and soul into every single one of them. I use a variety of colors, patterns, and textures to create unique and visually stimulating designs for babies. I believe that my mobiles and toys can bring happiness and joy to both babies and parents, and I'm so happy to be able to do something that makes people happy...

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda