There's no disputing it: We need to act quickly to combat climate change. And what better way to push things forward than getting people stoked about climate solutions? With this in mind, I made "Goodstock: Putting Climate Solutions Center Stage." It's a series that celebrates seven (of the many) climate change solutions, and it uses the look and feel of vintage rock posters in an effort to apply the sexiness and cachet of 1960s rock and roll to climate change solutions.

I spent a year slowly working on this series in between freelance gigs, and I hope you like it! If you wanted to give it some love, I'd be much obliged. Happy almost Earth Day!

