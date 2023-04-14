"There are a lot of techniques to use out there, why are you using coffee?" That's the question I've been getting a lot since I decided to start drawing with coffee back in 2015. So, why? Because you are able to see how one of our daily products turns into something that gives uniqueness and personality to an illustration. I've been always quite creative and I found in coffee a lot of new possibilities that I hadn't been able to find in other techniques until then. The color scheme that it offers is really wide and it has the quality of giving warmth to an illustration. It is as if all the feelings around drinking a cup of coffee—comfort, ease, rest, quiet, or peacefulness—were also applied in an illustration painted with it.

It's 2023 now and I've drawn A LOT of pieces during these 8 years. The process always starts doing a sketch with a brown pencil and once it’s finished I start coloring it with coffee. I started using coffee for simple portraits of my favorite artists and with time my art skills have improved and now I use it to paint my own pieces. So this is a walk through my journey where I selected the artworks that have a special meaning to me (organized from first to last one). Hope you like it! If you are interested in seeing more pieces, check out my Instagram Nuriamarq.

More info: Instagram