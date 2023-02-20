Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created The Collection Of Replica’s Jewelry (8 Pics)
Design6 hours ago

I Created The Collection Of Replica's Jewelry (8 Pics)

Irina Vinnikova
Community member

I and my jewelry studio are inspired by archeological finds dated to Viking time. We create pendants based on historical things such as amulets and signs for our ancestors.

We are changing a bit the ancient model to make it look modern and stylish. We are adding black leather cords with animal heads for necklaces to save its Celtic style. I present here my favorite jewelry. I hope we will make more historical things.

Thor’s Hammer replica from jewelry found on Gotland’s island dated IX-X

Replica from Bredsatra’s Thor’s Hammer dated IX-X

Wolf cross pendant

Replica of jewelry from the Icelandic National Museum. The original of our pendant was found in an open field near Fossey in the Hrunamannahreppuri region of Iceland and is dated to the 10th century AD.

The axe was found in place of Mammen in the burial of a noble warrior. Dated 960

This Slavic hatchet is a replica of an archaeological finding dating the 11th–12th centuries

The axe (or Perun Axe) is double-sided and decorated with an ornament of circles, which probably means celestial bodies.

This pendant is based on an ornament of archeological finds in Gnezdovo, the largest monument of the Viking Age

Lunnitsa, slavic jewelry dated X age

Replica of jewelry found on Ryugen island, dated X

Irina Vinnikova
Irina Vinnikova
Author, Community member

My name is Irina, I'm photographer, 3d modeler and jeweler. I'm inspired by scandinavian mythology and legends. Feel happy studying history and meeting new people.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

