I really love to crochet and create exclusive individual things. My grandmother taught me to crochet when I was a little girl. It all started as a hobby, I constantly learned something new and created more interesting models each time.

Now I am a housewife and spend all my free time crocheting and designing new products. I really liked the idea of ​​opening my own store where I could sell what I made myself. I draw my own designs. I use mostly natural materials. My products are associated with love and warmth. I want my products to bring you joy and happiness.

More info: inspireuplift.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pillow Hare

Pillow Hare

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#2

Crochet Pattern Hot Pad

Crochet Pattern Hot Pad

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#3

Summer Tunic With Skulls

Summer Tunic With Skulls

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#4

Shawl With A Hood "Jolly Skulls"

Shawl With A Hood "Jolly Skulls"

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#5

Shawl With Skulls

Shawl With Skulls

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#6

Shawl With Skulls

Shawl With Skulls

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#7

Cute Skulls

Cute Skulls

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#8

Diagonal Cardigan Pattern

Diagonal Cardigan Pattern

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
#9

Cotton Cardigan Pattern

Cotton Cardigan Pattern

Report

0points
Alevtina
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!