I really love to crochet and create exclusive individual things. My grandmother taught me to crochet when I was a little girl. It all started as a hobby, I constantly learned something new and created more interesting models each time.

Now I am a housewife and spend all my free time crocheting and designing new products. I really liked the idea of ​​opening my own store where I could sell what I made myself. I draw my own designs. I use mostly natural materials. My products are associated with love and warmth. I want my products to bring you joy and happiness.

More info: inspireuplift.com