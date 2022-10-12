Entitled Neighbors Keep Parking Their Cars In Front Of This Guy’s House, He Reports Their Unauthorized Constructions, Which Ends Up Costing Them $100K

There is a very old and famous point of view that revenge is a dish that is best served cold. There are thousands of examples of this in world history, when a person, offended by another for something, long and patiently waited for the proper moment – and when such a moment arrived, a spectacular act of revenge was performed.

For example, a case is known in which forty-seven Japanese samurai waited for two whole years to take revenge on the offender of their deceased master. Their patience became legendary, and the feat was sung by poets more than once and was filmed as well. Why are we telling this tale now? OK, let’s explain.

The fact is that the author of this post in the Reddit community Petty Revenge also waited for two whole years to adequately take revenge on their annoying neighbors. And although their story did not become as popular as the legend of the forty-seven samurai, it nevertheless scored its 15.6K upvotes and almost 700 comments. Therefore, let’s quickly move on to the presentation of events.

More info: Reddit

The Original Poster has entitled neighbors who keep parking their cars straight in front of OP’s house

Image credits: Damian Morys (not the actual image)

So, the Original Poster lives next door to a family that has nine cars that they park on the street. At the same time, two of these cars usually remain right in front of the entrance to the OP’s house, which certainly annoyed them. Moreover, according to local regulations, a car cannot be left in the same place for more than 48 hours.

Image creidts: u/killjoy2408

The neighbors have 9 cars but keep none of them in their own big driveway

According to the OP, their neighbors have a large enough driveway that can accommodate up to four cars if desired, but they did not want to park there. The neighbors said they didn’t want to leave cars on the driveway because it looks tacky.

Image creidts: u/killjoy2408

The OP waited and looked for a chance to take revenge – and it finally happened!

So it turns out that legally nothing could be done about it, because the OP claims that about half of the cars were used simply to occupy parking spaces. And so it went on for a long time – until, finally, the OP found a way to somehow take revenge on the obnoxious neighbors.

Image credits: Clare Black (not the actual image)

The OP suspected that their neighbors had built a second house without any permissions, and reported it to city authorities

So, around 2021, the OP noticed that the neighbors were building a second unit behind their main house, and the builders finished all the work very quickly – in about a month. But the OP understood perfectly well that such a construction project, given all the permitting procedures and city inspections, simply could not be completed so fast. It should have taken 2 or 3 months, no less.

Image creidts: u/killjoy2408

After a year, the OP suddenly saw that their neighbors were tearing down that new building

In general, the OP suspected something was amiss. Perhaps this was just the right opportunity to take revenge! So they submitted a ticket with the city app, arguing that the neighbors may well be building the house without the proper inspections and permits. About a year passed – and then, one fine day, the OP saw how the neighbors were tearing down this new building of theirs.

Image creidts: u/killjoy2408

The OP’s revenge costed their entitled neighbors no less than $100,000

There was a rumor among the local residents that the city inspectors did come to them for a check, found out that the building did not have any necessary permits, and decided to immediately demolish it. Given the cost of the materials used and the wages of the workers, the OP believes that their revenge cost the neighbors no less than $100,000.

Image credits: Jug Jones (not the actual image)

Most of the commenters were simply delighted with the outcome of this situation because entitledness must be punished

People in the comments were quite surprised at the OP’s patience, and noted that in general, refusing to park cars in your own driveway looks completely stupid, because what is so tacky about parked cars? Unless, of course, the cars are beaters.

In general, the common verdict of the commenters on this very tale is: “Don’t be a d**k to your neighbors if you’re building illegal s**t”. Of course, it doesn’t sound as impressive as the old phrase about revenge, which should be served cold, but it looks like a guide to action for almost all neighbors.

We’re pretty sure you’ve already made up your mind about this story, so we’d love to know about it from your comments. Well, if you also happened to take part in a case of delayed revenge on someone, we are already looking forward to your own story – and let it be just as entertaining!