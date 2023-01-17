Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Capture The Beautiful Souls Of The Animals I Paint (6 Pics)
Katerina Pravda
It always starts with the eyes – the windows to the soul. Captivated by their liveliness and sparkling brilliance, I then move outwards, capturing each animal’s unique essence through specific brushwork and elements within the body and the background. I use a mixture of techniques and styles, in order to best represent each animal’s individual essence or emotional/energetic quality. As these are commissioned works, all the elements are special to the person/people for whom they are created and gifted. Some are celebratory, others commemorative. And always made with tremendous love, respect, and care. I believe that since everything is comprised of energy, each artwork holds the power of the joyful state of being and love with which it is created, affecting the viewer on a deeper level (especially when seen in person).

I spend many months immersed in bringing these beautiful animals to life on canvas, as between each layer – and there are many – there is a wait time of at least one week for the oil paint to dry. It is a privilege to fall more and more in love with the animals as layered details emerge through the evolution of the painting. And while it is certainly difficult to say goodbye, I relish the feeling of bringing so much joy and love to those with whom these beloved animal companions share a life.

I hope you enjoy this selected collection of animal pet portraits in oil on canvas.

If you would like to commission your own unique piece please visit the link below. Stay kind and live beautifully! Katerina Pravda

More info: katerinapravda.com

Cloe’s Little Darlings, oil on canvas

Bunnies In Heavenly Garden, oil on canvas

Murphy’s Paradise, oil on canvas

The Happiest Pups of All, oil on canvas

Dining With King Louis, oil on canvas

Will You Marry Me?, oil on canvas

Toronto-based contemporary visual artist Katerina Pravda creates environmentally-driven works characterized by bold color combinations and sensitively rendered subjects - chiefly animals, people, and their environment. Stylistically, Katerina's work often melts between the real, imagined, and surreal, creating an atmosphere that invites introspection and the shifting of personal perspectives. Both in her art and beyond, she is driven by the desire to restore harmony between people and animals in order to protect endangered species and their habitats, creating a beautiful world for all.

