I Brought A Dragon To My State Beta Convention (13 Pics)
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community member

Some pandas said that they wanted to see some of my sculptures, so here it is! I made him for my state’s betta convention. I didn’t win a place, unfortunately, but I’m still super proud. It is Darkstalker from Wings of Fire. It took me nearly two months to make him, but it was definitely worth it!

The aluminum base

Sizing the eyes

Top layer done. No wings yet

He looks very menacing from the front

WINGS!!!!!

Base coat of paint

Time for details

Almost done!!

I love how the wings turned out

The other wing

Dragon vs. drink cup

Finished!!!

I’m SO proud of it!!

