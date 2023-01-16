I Brought A Dragon To My State Beta Convention (13 Pics)

Some pandas said that they wanted to see some of my sculptures, so here it is! I made him for my state’s betta convention. I didn’t win a place, unfortunately, but I’m still super proud. It is Darkstalker from Wings of Fire. It took me nearly two months to make him, but it was definitely worth it!
