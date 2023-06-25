A Different Pokemon was Chosen by spinning the wheel of fortune and each day a new random Pokemon was chosen to become a jewelry piece.

These Conceptual jewelry pieces sometimes can surprise in their unique look that is inspired by a Pokemon.

Sometimes the outcome is hilarious.

Although the Jewelry is Rendered, it can be made real (Photos Below).

You can also see the process behind how they are being made on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on the challenge and on the outcomes? Would you wear any of them?

More info: Etsy | Instagram