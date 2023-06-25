A Different Pokemon was Chosen by spinning the wheel of fortune and each day a new random Pokemon was chosen to become a jewelry piece.

These Conceptual jewelry pieces sometimes can surprise in their unique look that is inspired by a Pokemon.

Sometimes the outcome is hilarious.

Although the Jewelry is Rendered, it can be made real (Photos Below).

You can also see the process behind how they are being made on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on the challenge and on the outcomes? Would you wear any of them?

More info: Etsy | Instagram

#1

Persian Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry

#2

Snorlax Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry

#3

Pichu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Diamonds And Garnets

OrionGeekJewelry

#4

Gengar Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry

#5

Vulpix Inspired Ring Set

OrionGeekJewelry

#6

Togepi Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry

#7

Articuno Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry

#8

Ditto Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry

#9

Slowpoke Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry

#10

OrionGeekJewelry

#11

Pikachu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Topaz And Garnets

OrionGeekJewelry

#12

Raichu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Diamonds And Garnets

OrionGeekJewelry

#13

Alolan Raichu Inspired 14k Gold Ring With Diamonds And Garnets

OrionGeekJewelry

#14

Jigglypuff Inspired Ring, 14k Rose Gold

OrionGeekJewelry

#15

Umbreon Inspired Ring, Oxidized Silver, Yellow Enamel

OrionGeekJewelry

