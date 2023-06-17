I Acted As The Little Mermaid In The “Death Gate” Stream In Vietnam

It takes about 2 hours to drive from Hanoi capital, visitors will come to a place that sounds a bit creepy but the scenery is very charming.

Not only the capital of Hanoi with thousands of years of civilization, the North of Vietnam also has many other tourist attractions, attracting visitors with its distinct beauty. Among them can be mentioned Thai Nguyen, a locality that is considered to be close to Hanoi, about 100km away, equivalent to 2 hours by car.

There is a place possessing pristine beauty with the nature of mountains and forests, and flowing streams, but still not known by many people. In addition, its name also evokes a somewhat creepy feeling. That is Cửa Tử stream – The Death Gate stream and waterfall.

The stream belongs to Hoang Nong commune, Dai Tu district, Thai Nguyen, is located on the east side of the Tam Dao range, originates from high mountains, flows through Hoang Nong commune, and then flows into the Cong River. Cua Tu Stream is nestled in the forest, weaving through the cliffs, including 7 waterfalls. Therefore, the scenery of the stream area has a wonderful natural landscape. In addition, there are populations of hills and old forests. Most of them are still unspoiled, without much human intervention.

Many visitors wonder, why is a place so charming, but it has a name when it comes to making many people shudder, Cua Tu – Death Gate. Talking about this name, it is known that there is a legend that is passed down by folklore. Specifically, on the Thai Nguyen Provincial Portal, it was written that in the past, there was a young couple in the village, the husband was named Nui and the wife was named Ngan. When the enemy troops entered our country, the husband set out to fight the enemy to save the country. The wife is still at home with her parents to work in the fields, herding silkworms, and weaving fabrics.

Unfortunately, the borderline was broken and the enemy invaded. They looted, burned villages, destroyed villages, and slaughtered people. People in the area were afraid to pull into the mountains to run away from the enemy. Just reached the door of the forest, the enemy caught up, and the patriarch at this time called on the healthy people to use all their strength to block the laundry. The battle took place fiercely, both the enemy and I had sacrificed, including the wife of Ngan and his parents. From there, the forest or stream area, where the battle took place, became known as Cua Tu.

But, there is no denying its uniqueness. Along with the natural beauty, they have attracted the curiosity of tourists, who love discovering new things on each trip, to each destination.

The terrain of the Cua Tu stream is considered to be very suitable for trekking trips and adventurous trips. Because this place is mainly forests, rivers, streams, and large rocks. All are pristine, without much human intervention.

As mentioned above, the stream is formed by 7 waterfalls. These waterfalls are also “numbered”, respectively Cua Tu 1, 2,3 … and so on to Cua Tu 7. First, to get to Cua Tu 1, visitors need to walk all the way through the waterfalls. tea hill of Hoang Nong. It is known that this is also the only entrance in this area. Upon arrival, Cua Tu 1 appears in front of visitors’ eyes as a long, deep, cold, and clear puddle, flowing between two cliffs. Many visitors commented that, although it is a walking path, the road to Cua Tu 1 is quite easy to go, suitable for the majority.

Between Cua Tu 2 and Cua Tu 3, there is an area called a stone slide, which is made up of water flowing over a long time, then gradually worn away by rocks, from which there is an interesting slide for visitors.

The most suitable time for exploring the Cua Tu stream is in the summer months, from May to the end of November to avoid the rainy and cold seasons. And don’t forget when leaving, visitors will need to clean up all the garbage, keeping the freshest and most pristine look for nature here. Some tourists, after experiencing stream trekking, rent a homestay nearby for convenience as well as continue to explore the local beauty here.