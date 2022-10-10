Hyperrealistic Watercolor Painting With Progress Photos (15 Pics)

PAINTING Write-up

With each passing year and technological advancement, there are things that fall by the wayside and will eventually disappear, such as newspapers and tabloids, which still exist but are gradually losing circulation. How recently did you read a newspaper? In 2006? 2010? Do you miss the smell of the ink that was used here?

The modern source of information is now mobile. You no longer need to walk to get physical information; instead, your phone sends you notifications about what’s going on in the world, in your country, and with your favorite celebrity.

Maybe in 50 years, you’ll only find a piece of newspaper in our libraries and collections if you look at it in its current state, and that’s possible. Many print shops have already closed, owing to the inability of small businesses to keep up with technological advancement. Today, most of our newspaper companies have embraced the change, particularly the behemoths with their own websites and social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The question is, in an age of fake news, is there any hope for the ailing physical form of reading? Or will it fade into obscurity? Who knows.