“Used Their Jesus Card”: Husband Won’t Stand Up To His Mother, Wife Is Considering Walking Away

Picture this: you’ve met the man of your dreams, and as a bonus, his mom is lovely. The two of you get married, and suddenly, it’s like a switch was flicked. You now have a mother-in-law that can best be described as an “absolutely overwhelming and exhausting human.”
Those were the exact words one woman used when she sought help online in dealing with her husband’s mother. The pregnant woman says her MIL was a terrible mom to her husband as a child, and is now trying to overcompensate. The mother-in-law even went as far as praying that she’d have a grandson. The woman is so angry that she’s decided to keep the gender of her baby a secret – but her husband feels she’s being unfair.
She’s livid that her mother-in-law prayed for her to have a son
Woman upset at kitchen counter with another woman angrily gesturing, illustrating husband not standing up to his mother conflict.
People came forward to support the mom-to-be, and some had similar stories
Reddit comment discussing a husband not standing up to his mother and relationship struggles in couples therapy.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a wife threatens to leave her husband over his lack of boundaries with his mother.
Comment discussing husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away from the relationship.
Screenshot of an online comment advising to see husband’s therapy session before making a decision about the relationship.
Comment text stating hope that therapy helps husband prioritize his wife and baby over his mother’s influence.
Wife considers walking away as husband won’t stand up to his mother using his Jesus card in family conflict.
Comment expressing frustration about husbands who won’t stand up to their mothers, causing wives to consider walking away.
Advice on setting boundaries with husband’s mother who used their Jesus card, wife considering walking away from marriage.
Comment discussing husband not standing up to his mother and wife feeling upset about family boundaries and overstepping behavior.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband who won’t stand up to his mother in a strained relationship.
Comment text discussing a husband not standing up to his mother and a wife considering walking away.
Comment expressing sympathy for a wife dealing with a husband who won’t stand up to his mother.
Deal with your in-law issues before giving birth…
Once you have a baby, your in-laws are not just your in-laws anymore. They’re your child’s grandparents. This can be a good or bad thing depending on who your in-laws are and how they behave.
On the positive side, in-laws can provide a much-needed support system once the baby arrives. But you’ll need to see eye-to-eye in order for this to work. You can forget about smooth sailing if you’re already facing endless family drama.
That’s why boundaries are important. And experts advise setting them before the baby is born. The first step is to have an open, honest conversation with your partner. You’ll need to be on the same page so that you can present a united front.
Then decide what your boundaries will be… “These can be whatever you feel comfortable with, because remember: You’re the mom, so you make the rules,” advises Mom.com. “The in-law boundaries you set can be anything you want. How much do you want to share with them about your pregnancy? Start with what’s going on in the present, and go from there.”
Middle-aged woman with glasses and younger woman smiling outdoors under leafy trees, reflecting husband and mother tension.
You should also discuss everyone’s expectations for when the baby arrives so that you aren’t dealing with issues while in labor. Make it clear who will be in the delivery room with you, when family can start visiting, etc.
“Giving birth is not a spectator sport; it’s a medical procedure,” notes the site. “If you’re not comfortable with your in-laws being in the room (or even in the hospital), you’re the one who makes that call, and your partner should back you up on this.”
Don’t forget to address other important issues, like who makes the birth announcement, whether you’re comfortable with photos being shared on social media, or anything else you feel strongly about.
“Set your boundaries, make them clear, and keep the lines of communication open from here on out. There will certainly be bumps in the road along the way, but hopefully, you’ll find that working for better in-law relationships and having that family support is well worth it,” notes the site.
“I think I’m done”: She provided another update after going to therapy
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a husband not standing up to his mother and a wife considering walking away.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
