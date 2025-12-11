“Used Their Jesus Card”: Husband Won’t Stand Up To His Mother, Wife Is Considering Walking Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture this: you’ve met the man of your dreams, and as a bonus, his mom is lovely. The two of you get married, and suddenly, it’s like a switch was flicked. You now have a mother-in-law that can best be described as an “absolutely overwhelming and exhausting human.”

Those were the exact words one woman used when she sought help online in dealing with her husband’s mother. The pregnant woman says her MIL was a terrible mom to her husband as a child, and is now trying to overcompensate. The mother-in-law even went as far as praying that she’d have a grandson. The woman is so angry that she’s decided to keep the gender of her baby a secret – but her husband feels she’s being unfair.

She’s livid that her mother-in-law prayed for her to have a son

Bride in wedding dress sitting on floor upset, symbolizing husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away.

Pregnant woman standing in a bright kitchen, reflecting on family issues as husband won't stand up to his mother.

Wife frustrated as husband won’t stand up to his mother, considering walking away due to lack of unity in relationship.

Image credits: Longjumping_Pass8688

“It’s actually disturbing”: The woman gave more info when prompted by netizens

Text discussion about husband not standing up to mother and wife considering walking away due to manipulation and setting boundaries.

Online advice on handling a husband who won’t stand up to his mother and wife considers walking away.

Online discussion about a husband not standing up to his mother, wife considering walking away due to family conflict.

Forum discussion about husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away from the relationship.

Commenter advises therapy for husband struggling with generational trauma and mother’s mental health in difficult family dynamics.

Many felt the husband needed professional help

Reddit comment about husband not standing up to mother and wife considering walking away due to family issues and Jesus card.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband who won’t stand up to his mother, causing marital tension.

Comment discussing a husband who won’t stand up to his mother, with the wife feeling frustrated and considering walking away.

Comment on a forum expressing concern about a husband not standing up to his mother while wife considers walking away.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband not standing up to his mother, causing marital tension.

Comment about husband not standing up to his mother, wife considering walking away, highlighting family and protection issues.

Comment on relationship struggles where husband won’t stand up to mother, and wife considers walking away.

The mom-to-be revealed that she’d decided to draw boundaries after the feedback she received

Text excerpt describing a wife setting boundaries with her selfish mother-in-law and husband not standing up to her.

Text excerpt about stopping communication due to manipulation in husband and mother-in-law conflict.

Text excerpt discussing a husband who won’t stand up to his mother, frustrating his wife and causing relationship strain.

Image credits: Longjumping_Pass8688

Then she said that her mother-in-law had struck again!

Woman sitting on couch looking upset, holding phone and vape, reflecting tension in relationship with husband and mother.

Screenshot of a discussion about a husband not standing up to his mother during pregnancy, causing marital tension.

Text about stopping contact with in-laws due to invasive prayers around a gender, highlighting family conflict issues.

Text on white background quoting frustration about inappropriate response with thanks for sharing your heart.

Text excerpt discussing a husband’s mother using their Jesus card and the wife feeling uncertain about their relationship.

Text message discussing a mother-in-law involving the husband and requesting baby scan pictures.

Text excerpt about wife considering walking away as husband won’t stand up to his mother who used their Jesus card.

Text excerpt about a husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away due to manipulation.

Text excerpt showing a wife feeling manipulated and frustrated as her husband won’t stand up to his mother.

Text post expressing frustration about pregnancy plans and guests, highlighting husband not standing up to mother.

Pregnant woman looks frustrated while husband won't stand up to his mother, causing tension in their relationship at home.

Text image with the message asking for advice, highlighting issues of a husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away.

Image credits: Longjumping_Pass8688

“You have a husband problem”: There was no shortage of advice for the woman

Husband won’t stand up to his mother, wife feels stressed and considers walking away from the relationship.

Online discussion about a husband not standing up to his mother while wife considers walking away from the relationship.

Woman expressing frustration about husband not standing up to his mother during pregnancy and considering walking away.

Online discussion about husband not standing up to mother, with wife considering walking away over family conflicts.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising low contact approach as husband won’t stand up to his mother in family conflict.

Screenshot of a comment about a husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away.

Comment about husband not standing up to mother and wife considering walking away, discussing relationship issues.

Comment discussing husband’s struggle to stand up to his mother and wife considering walking away from the situation.

Comment expressing frustration about husband not standing up to his mother, causing stress in the relationship.

Screenshot of a comment advising a wife to address her husband’s refusal to stand up to his mother and consider counseling.

Comment advising therapy for wife to find her voice as husband won’t stand up to his mother causing stress.

Text post discussing husband’s lack of boundaries with mother causing marriage tension and wife considering walking away.

Comment about husband who won’t stand up to his mother while wife considers walking away due to family conflict.

Comment discussing a husband who won’t stand up to his mother and a wife considering walking away from the relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband who won’t stand up to his mother and the wife’s frustration.

Screenshot of a detailed comment criticizing a husband for not standing up to his mother in a family conflict.

Comment discussing entitlement and respect issues between husband, mother, and wife in family conflicts involving the Jesus card.

Comment discussing husband not standing up to his mother during pregnancy, wife considering walking away from situation.

Forum comment discussing manipulation and husband’s failure to stand up to mother affecting wife’s boundaries.

Screenshot of online comment discussing husband’s issue standing up to his toxic emotional mother.

Comment on a forum post discussing issues with a husband who won’t stand up to his mother, wife considering walking away.

Comment text discussing husband’s failure to stand up to his mother, causing wife to consider walking away from marriage.

Comment about husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away in a digital text screenshot.

Comment advising a wife to set boundaries with husband and mother during childbirth, highlighting issues of control and support.

The woman revealed she was on her “last straw” and was fed up with her “delusional” husband

Couple arguing on couch near Christmas tree, wife upset as husband won't stand up to his mother in tense moment.

Text excerpt about husband not standing up to mother, wife considering walking away, mentioning in-laws used their Jesus card.

Text excerpt about a husband not standing up to his mother causing upset, highlighting relationship tension.

Text discussing a fake apology, pregnancy struggles, miscarriages, and the importance of having a healthy baby.

Pregnant woman sharing excitement about 4D baby scan, husband not standing up to mother, wife considering walking away.

Text excerpt with husband refusing to stand up to his mother, wife considering walking away from the relationship.

Text expressing deep upset about husband's parents doing nothing for the couple, highlighting family conflict issues.

Wife expressing frustration, considering leaving husband who won’t stand up to his mother after using their Jesus card.

Pregnant woman feeling emotionally drained while husband won’t stand up to his mother, causing relationship tension.

Woman looking upset and contemplative at home, reflecting on husband not standing up to his mother and relationship struggles.

Alt text: Emotional wife seeking advice as husband won’t stand up to his mother, considering walking away from relationship.

Text on a plain background reading why do people who overstep get privileged information despite being terrible.

Image credits: Longjumping_Pass8688

People came forward to support the mom-to-be, and some had similar stories

Reddit comment discussing a husband not standing up to his mother and relationship struggles in couples therapy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a wife threatens to leave her husband over his lack of boundaries with his mother.

Comment discussing husband not standing up to his mother and wife considering walking away from the relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to see husband’s therapy session before making a decision about the relationship.

Comment text stating hope that therapy helps husband prioritize his wife and baby over his mother’s influence.

Wife considers walking away as husband won’t stand up to his mother using his Jesus card in family conflict.

Comment expressing frustration about husbands who won’t stand up to their mothers, causing wives to consider walking away.

Advice on setting boundaries with husband’s mother who used their Jesus card, wife considering walking away from marriage.

Comment discussing husband not standing up to his mother and wife feeling upset about family boundaries and overstepping behavior.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband who won’t stand up to his mother in a strained relationship.

Comment text discussing a husband not standing up to his mother and a wife considering walking away.

Comment expressing sympathy for a wife dealing with a husband who won’t stand up to his mother.

Deal with your in-law issues before giving birth…

Once you have a baby, your in-laws are not just your in-laws anymore. They’re your child’s grandparents. This can be a good or bad thing depending on who your in-laws are and how they behave.

On the positive side, in-laws can provide a much-needed support system once the baby arrives. But you’ll need to see eye-to-eye in order for this to work. You can forget about smooth sailing if you’re already facing endless family drama.

That’s why boundaries are important. And experts advise setting them before the baby is born. The first step is to have an open, honest conversation with your partner. You’ll need to be on the same page so that you can present a united front.

Then decide what your boundaries will be… “These can be whatever you feel comfortable with, because remember: You’re the mom, so you make the rules,” advises Mom.com. “The in-law boundaries you set can be anything you want. How much do you want to share with them about your pregnancy? Start with what’s going on in the present, and go from there.”

Middle-aged woman with glasses and younger woman smiling outdoors under leafy trees, reflecting husband and mother tension.

Image credits: Ben Iwara / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

You should also discuss everyone’s expectations for when the baby arrives so that you aren’t dealing with issues while in labor. Make it clear who will be in the delivery room with you, when family can start visiting, etc.

“Giving birth is not a spectator sport; it’s a medical procedure,” notes the site. “If you’re not comfortable with your in-laws being in the room (or even in the hospital), you’re the one who makes that call, and your partner should back you up on this.”

Don’t forget to address other important issues, like who makes the birth announcement, whether you’re comfortable with photos being shared on social media, or anything else you feel strongly about.

“Set your boundaries, make them clear, and keep the lines of communication open from here on out. There will certainly be bumps in the road along the way, but hopefully, you’ll find that working for better in-law relationships and having that family support is well worth it,” notes the site.

“I think I’m done”: She provided another update after going to therapy

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a husband not standing up to his mother and a wife considering walking away.

