Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Demands Wife Go To Gym 12 Weeks After Giving Birth: “Tighten My Tummy Again”
Couples, Relationships

Husband Demands Wife Go To Gym 12 Weeks After Giving Birth: “Tighten My Tummy Again”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman’s body can change drastically after giving birth, and many might feel pressure to look the same way they did before the birth. According to a survey from The Mental Health Foundation, 41% of women feel more negative about their bodies after giving birth.

Support from partners on this issue might be crucial postpartum, but some spouses make it even worse. This husband, for example, felt it was okay to tell his wife to “try harder” to lose weight four months after giving birth. After the two got into a fight about it, the new mom went to look for support online.

RELATED:

    A husband thought his wife wasn’t losing weight as fast as he would like four months after giving birth

    Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

    His wife had to school him about the fact that she can’t just magically lose the baby weight

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dazzling-Shopping937 (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Dazzling-Shopping937

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Exercising too soon after giving birth can result in serious health issues

    There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to get back in shape after giving birth. In fact, doctors might even encourage physical activity after pregnancy, as it can relieve stress, promote better sleep, and reduce symptoms of postpartum depression.

    However, new mothers should do so only if they want it themselves and do so at a moderate pace. As experts at John Hopkins note, it’s normal to retain around 10-15 pounds of extra weight in the months after giving birth. And it’s imperative to wait at least six to eight weeks after the birth to start any kind of rigorous physical activity.

    Personal trainer and birth doula Laura Jawad writes that the possible risks of exercising too soon are not only delayed healing and exhaustion. One of the most common issues postpartum women face is pelvic organ prolapse. Exercising too soon can exacerbate the issue, as pelvic floor and core muscles are stretched, strained, and vulnerable as it is.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Diastasis recti is another condition that strenuous exercise might worsen. It’s when abdominal muscles separate to make room for the baby and don’t knit back together right after the birth. It takes around 6-8 weeks to heal, but if moms put too much pressure on working out their abs before that, they might exacerbate the separation.

    Musculoskeletal injuries can also happen more easily right after having a baby. New moms might cause damage to their joints and tissues if they take up rigorous exercise like running. “You’re going to have various muscle imbalances, reduced stability around your pelvis, a central stability system (your core and pelvic floor muscles) that’s not ready for load,” Laura Jawad explains.

    For moms who crave the workouts, it’s better to choose moderate, low-impact exercises. And for those who simply don’t feel like it, there shouldn’t be any pressure.

    Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual image)

    Negative body image can be a cause for postpartum depression

    In a culture that’s obsessed with appearances and thinness, it can be hard for new mothers to maintain a positive body image. Nevertheless, it’s crucial for the mother’s well-being, as research shows that dissatisfaction with body image contributes significantly to postpartum depression.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There is societal pressure for women to ‘bounce back’ after giving birth. When we see celebrities like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, or Serena Williams get their pre-baby bodies back just a few months after giving birth, we expect other women to do it too.

    But that’s not realistic, to say the least. Even Betty Chou, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Johns Hopkins, says that comparing new mothers to celebrities is unrealistic. “[They] have personal trainers and personal chefs. Your body changes over time; it takes a while to get close to your prepregnancy shape and size.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fitness instructor Darian Healy, who specializes in prenatal and postpartum training, says that a number on a scale is a flawed metric of health. Just because you weigh a certain amount of pounds, doesn’t mean you’re necessarily healthy.

    New mothers shouldn’t be encouraged to ‘bounce back’ after giving birth, especially by their partners. “Your body is now tasked with feeding that baby, healing from the birth process, holding and carrying the baby, and doing all of that while getting very little sleep,” Healy writes.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments called the husband a walking red flag: “He is not concerned about your health, only about whether you’re attractive to him”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her husband is a jerk and needs to get over himself. She needs to be on the lookout for control freak behavior.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her husband is a jerk and needs to get over himself. She needs to be on the lookout for control freak behavior.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda