Husband Suddenly Changes His Mind, Leaves Wife Baffled: “Wants A Baby Like A Kid Wants A Puppy”
Raising a human is one of the toughest challenges anyone can take on, and that’s no secret. Still, some people treat it like something that just naturally happens, without fully understanding the weight of it.
This woman’s husband seemed to think that as he unexpectedly announced their 9-year relationship was missing something—specifically, a child, and soon. Since she’s always been openly childfree, the news left her completely blindsided.
Shocked and heartbroken, she turned to Reddit to vent and make sense of it all.
The woman had always been clear about not wanting children
Image credits: A. C. (not the actual photo)
So when her husband brought it up after nine years together, she was completely blindsided
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: MeetMeAtTheIsobar
Readers felt deeply sorry for the woman’s experience
Many offered advice on how she could handle the situation
I like the "Get hubs to babysit kids" suggestions. :) Also the go to couples therapy, get tamper-proof birth control + find a shark divorce lawyer. It may be difficult for OP to sterilized in a red state without hubs permission.
When my teen daughter started talking this way, I got her a kitten, but I doubt this guy could handle a pet.
You don’t need any reasons not to want kids. And if your partner wants them so terribly you just are not compatible.
