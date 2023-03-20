Guy Pays His Pal $20 To Bring His Goat Over So It Can Munch Away On His Overgrown Lawn, Wife Gets Upset

No one likes chores; there is no denying it. Doing the laundry, vacuuming, taking out the trash, defrosting the refrigerator, washing the cheese grater, sorting socks, whatever – it’s all very tedious and, frankly, quite repetitive.

However, remember “work smart, not hard”? The star of today’s article did just that. He hates cutting grass, and is there a better way to deal with it than offering your pal 20 bucks so he can bring his goat around that’ll happily munch it all up? Exactly, I don’t think so.

Man is not a fan of doing yard work, but it was time to mow the lawn

So he pays his friend 20 bucks to bring his goat over to eat the grass

Image source: u/Goat-rentor

“AITA for renting a goat?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most favorite communities to ask its members if it was indeed a questionable move to pay his mate to bring his grass-loving goat over so that it could save him from a chore and handle his overgrown lawn that desperately needed to be mowed. The post managed to garner over 8.4K upvotes as well as 1.7K comments discussing the man’s ingenuity.

It’s no news that plenty of neighborhoods are controlled by homeowner associations. To give you a real number, a publisher dedicated to making the lives of landlords, tenants, and real estate investors easier says that HOAs in the United States manage 355,000 communities, with an average of 22 new associations forming daily!

While the intent is to supervise day-to-day things and maintain social cohesion and peaceful coexistence between the people – not many are in awe of their rather pestering approach. But hey! You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

The author of today’s post, for instance, hates yard work, but it was already long overdue. The 30-year-old was pretty clear in expressing his disdain for the task and even mentioned that each time he hears the sound of a lawn mower, he wishes he could remove his ears like Mr. Potato Head and lock them in a box. Moreover, it hurts his shoulder, which is still sore from a high school trauma, and he also hates the smell of cut grass and gasoline. Basically, the man’s got the whole package.

The family lives in a warm state, and according to the HOA, it was time to cut the grass. But here’s the dilemma: the lawn desperately needed some maintenance, the author didn’t want to do it, and his wife is also not a fan of the activity as she once tipped into a lake despite multiple warnings from her broken-legged father, who she was doing the chore for.

Some might say it was a hopeless situation, but the man had a mean plan in mind. The thing is, he happened to know a guy who owned a goat, so he reached out to him and offered him $20 to bring it over to eat the grass. Everything worked out perfectly: it was environmentally friendly, the goat was fed, the grass was leveled as per the policy, his pal earned an extra buck, and the author didn’t have to lift a finger. What’s not to like?

He later gets in trouble with his wife for making them look like “weird hicks”

Well, the missus wasn’t happy.

As you probably guessed, a bunch of neighbors saw the goat and thought it was hysterical that the couple had it do all their work. The woman called out the post’s creator for making them look like “weird hicks” in front of all her mates and has since been mocking the situation and making random comments about getting a horse to carry their groceries and whatnot.

The man had not anticipated such a bad reaction from his spouse, so he took to Reddit to determine whether it was, in fact, a rather unorthodox way out.

Later on, after the post went viral and gathered a fair share of curious commenters, the author edited it and added some extra commentary. He stated that the goat did not break any HOA standards – and while they do have strict rules against raising farm animals, he’s permitted to have a little goat pal (peep its picture in the comment section of the article) since it’s hypothetically acceptable for the HOA president’s daughter to have a pony at her birthday party for a couple of hours.

Anyways, what are your thoughts on this?