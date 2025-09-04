Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Predict Divorce For This Husband Who Asks Wife To Change Her Intimacy Boundaries
Couple sitting apart on couch looking upset, reflecting tension around intimacy boundaries and potential divorce risk.
Couples, Relationships

People Predict Divorce For This Husband Who Asks Wife To Change Her Intimacy Boundaries

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

He married his ‘first everything.’ But he wasn’t really her first anything. While his wife got all the wild encounters out of her system before settling down, he was reserved, shy and lacked confidence in his youth. Now that he’s undergone a massive glow-up, he’s regretting all that he didn’t do when he was single.

A man has turned to the internet for advice about how to spice up his life without hurting his wife. He says he’s getting more attention from other women than ever before. He’s bored in the bedroom and frustrated that his partner of eight years wants to build intimacy on love, not “wild lust.”

RELATED:

    His wife says her wild days are behind her and she prefers a more vanilla approach to intimacy

    Image credits: drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But he feels it’s unfair that she got to experience what he never will

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: syda_productions / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Anonymous

    People warned the guy that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man revealed that he’d taken some of the advice and had a talk with his wife

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lifestock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Anonymous

    Why living with regret can be seriously bad for your mental health

    Could Have, Would Have, Should Have. Many of us have at least one “if only” in life. While others have loads.

    Whether it’s something silly we said, a job we didn’t take, the love that we lost or a terrible decision that changed our course forever, it’s not uncommon for people to wish they could turn back the hands of time.

    One study found that most people regret nearly one-third of their weekly decisions. And anticipate that they’ll regret 70% of their future decisions.

    But experts warn that living with regrets can seriously damage your mental health. Not only can it lead to depression and overall lower life satisfaction, but you can also find yourself grappling with increased anxiety and feelings of being stuck.

    “Not knowing what life could have been like can lead to fixating and overthinking,” notes the PsychCentral site.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Physician and board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Joann Mundin says that living with regret can lead to a lack of motivation and a sense of hopelessness about the future. And this, in turn, can prevent you from working toward your goals.

    “Regret can also affect an individual’s self-esteem and confidence, making it difficult to move on from the past and engage in new experiences,” warns Mundin.

    Experts say one way to deal with regret is by doing something known as mental contrasting. “Mental contrasting involves vividly imagining how things could have been if you made a different choice,” explains the PsychCentral site.

    Basically, you envision what your life would look like now, and experience it mentally. “Then, you can consider what it would take to carry out that scenario now and determine if you can overcome the obstacles,” the site adds. “If you think you can’t make it happen now, try to focus on acceptance and releasing thoughts of what could have been.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It helps not to idealize the paths you didn’t take. Avoid telling yourself that things would be better had you made a different decision.

    “It’s not possible to know how life would have gone if you took a different path, but your journey isn’t over,” says the PsychCentral team. “Try to focus on the paths ahead of you that positively impact your well-being.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people voiced their concerns about where the man’s marriage is heading

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    9

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His feelings are understandable, but his retroactive jealousy is as futile as it is harmful. It’s not his wife’s fault that she had wisely played the field before settling down. He should have thought of “sowing the seeds” before he married the first woman he had s*x with. His sister’s advice is dumb, but she has a point that “what if” scenarios are going to eat him up. It could get worse and worse. People very rarely stay forever with their first sexual partner precisely for that reason, sooner or later they begin to get curious about how it feels with other people. I’ve seen so many cases of seemingly inexplicable cheating and deceptively sudden divorces, all because people were repressing those feelings, were ashamed to admit they wanted to sleep with more people. Sexual dissatisfaction doesn’t just melt away, it mounts up and then it explodes in ugly ways. Unless he finds a way to overcome this feeling without cheating, he should probably get a divorce.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heatdiesdown avatar
    LSD
    LSD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mentioning the library women to his wife was a major a*****e move imo

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy seriously needs to read between the lines his wife is throwing down: she’s not initiating because she doesn’t think he finds her attractive anymore. She’s had two kids. I don’t care who you are, that takes a toll on the body! But he doesn't’ even seem to be in tune enough with her to understand that. Why do I have a feeling the next step for him is to ask for a t*******e, or to open up the marriage?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for that. It's an interesting perspective, that I would never have thought of. Reading between the lines is not my forte. I think you are probably right too. I can't work out the censored word.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His feelings are understandable, but his retroactive jealousy is as futile as it is harmful. It’s not his wife’s fault that she had wisely played the field before settling down. He should have thought of “sowing the seeds” before he married the first woman he had s*x with. His sister’s advice is dumb, but she has a point that “what if” scenarios are going to eat him up. It could get worse and worse. People very rarely stay forever with their first sexual partner precisely for that reason, sooner or later they begin to get curious about how it feels with other people. I’ve seen so many cases of seemingly inexplicable cheating and deceptively sudden divorces, all because people were repressing those feelings, were ashamed to admit they wanted to sleep with more people. Sexual dissatisfaction doesn’t just melt away, it mounts up and then it explodes in ugly ways. Unless he finds a way to overcome this feeling without cheating, he should probably get a divorce.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heatdiesdown avatar
    LSD
    LSD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mentioning the library women to his wife was a major a*****e move imo

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy seriously needs to read between the lines his wife is throwing down: she’s not initiating because she doesn’t think he finds her attractive anymore. She’s had two kids. I don’t care who you are, that takes a toll on the body! But he doesn't’ even seem to be in tune enough with her to understand that. Why do I have a feeling the next step for him is to ask for a t*******e, or to open up the marriage?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for that. It's an interesting perspective, that I would never have thought of. Reading between the lines is not my forte. I think you are probably right too. I can't work out the censored word.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT