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Some people tell small lies to avoid awkward conversations, but few expect those lies to follow them for years. A simple “I don’t like that food” can become a fake medical condition, and an entire family trying to keep someone safe. Sometimes, the lie becomes so elaborate that admitting the truth feels even harder than continuing it.

It may sound a bit absurd, but as we know, reality is stranger than fiction. The Original Poster (OP) of today’s story believed her husband had a severe food allergy throughout their whole relationship and marriage. She carefully helped him avoid the food, only to discover after one accidental meal that the allergy never existed. The problem is, when she kept digging, more lies rose to the surface.

More info: Reddit 1 | 2

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When trust breaks down, couples must decide whether honesty and professional support can help rebuild a damaged relationship

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

For years, the wife helped her husband avoid a severe food allergy, until one wrong container of leftovers left everyone panicking

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Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After years of pretending to have an allergy, her husband finally admitted the truth, leaving the narrator furious

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Image credits: Magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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They entered marriage counseling after learning her husband’s troubling pattern of constant lies

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Image credits: ThrowRA64111862

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Despite everything, the wife hoped to preserve her marriage and spare her 5-year-old son the pain of divorce

For years, the OP, a 36-year-old woman, believed her one-year-older husband had a severe food allergy. They avoided restaurants, she sterilized her kitchen, carried an EpiPen everywhere they went, and helped him avoid even the smallest trace amounts of the food, believing a single mistake could put his life at risk.

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However, that belief collapsed after one family dinner, when he accidentally ate the wrong leftovers. His sister-in-law had always been as careful as his wife when it came to said allergy, and both women panicked when they realized he had eaten from the wrong Tupperware. They expected a serious reaction, since he had always insisted even contaminated utensils could trigger his allergy.

Nothing happened, and he had to admit he had never been allergic. The OP’s husband claimed he invented the allergy because people took food preferences more seriously when they sounded medical. He didn’t want to sound like a picky eater. The author later discovered the lie was only one part of a much larger pattern involving fake scholarships, fake trips, and fake achievements.

​Despite all the lies and fake stories, the couple eventually entered marriage counseling, but the situation became far more complicated. The husband admitted he lied to feel better about himself, while the OP struggled to decide whether to leave, especially since they had a five-year-old son. As a divorce kid herself, she didn’t want her child to suffer the same fate.

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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It goes without saying that honesty is crucial in a healthy marriage. This relationship resource site puts it clearly: “serious truths should not be kept secret.” The OP’s husband hid a supposed health condition for years, forcing her to make major changes to protect him from a danger that never existed. Her frustration is understandable; health issues are no joke.

​Honesty helps couples build trust, communicate openly, and face challenges as a team, as marriage experts explain. When one spouse repeatedly hides important parts of their life or creates a false version of themselves, the relationship cannot function as a genuine partnership. The husband’s behavior went far beyond a simple food preference, breaking his wife’s trust.

​However, going to therapy is a good idea, even within a dishonest relationship, and especially if the couple believes there is still something worth saving. As this article explains, couples counseling can create space for difficult conversations, improve communication, identify harmful patterns, teach healthier conflict management, and help partners decide if trust can be rebuilt.

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For now, the OP’s decision to try counseling seems reasonable. One source cites research placing marriage counseling’s success rate at around 70%, although outcomes depend on the couple’s commitment and willingness to work. If both partners genuinely engage with the process, marriage may still have a chance to rebuild what was lost. Whatever happens, it’s up to the OP to choose what’s best for her.

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​Was the OP right to try saving her marriage through counseling, or should she leave after discovering her husband’s years of lies? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens sided with the author, with readers arguing that her husband’s pattern of lies made couples counseling a waste of time

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