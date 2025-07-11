However, not all liars are equally skilled. Inspired by user u/Difficult-Mix-2337, the AskReddit community spilled the tea about the very best and worst pathological liars they’ve ever had the (dis)pleasure of meeting. Scroll down to check out the most jaw-droppingly bonkers, outrageous lies they’ve tried to get away with.

Dealing with pathological liars is a nightmare! You probably know at least one person in your life who lies way more than any decent person should. Maybe they make up tall tales about how amazing they are. Or, they might try to avoid taking any responsibility for their actions. Or, they try to manipulate you and the folks around them, whether for gain, fun, or out of habit.

#1 Girl I met in college told everyone a different backstory about her life. One day I was hanging out with a group of people and her name came up. Turns out she told every single one of us something different- where she was from, who she was dating, her upbringing, etc. Her stories ranged from having to sell cows to attend college to being raised in the hood. She ended up getting kicked out of nursing school. Why? For lying about serious situations during clinicals.



fifthelemenopee:



Damn, I can barely remember what I ate for breakfast; how the hell do they keep all of that straight? Or do they just not care if they get caught out?



bever2:



In my experience, the first person a pathological liar deceives is themselves. Whatever words escape their mouths become true to them, even if it directly contradicts the sentence that came before it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pathological liar behavior doesn’t always make sense. While some lies are clearly made to manipulate other people, others don’t lead to any tangible gain. According to Verywell Mind, compulsive lying “can also be more of a reflex, where a person lies without even realizing it.” Even though everyone lies, there is a vast difference between non-pathological (aka ‘normal’ or ‘natural’) and pathological lying. In the former case, individuals consciously decide to sometimes bend the truth either for their own or others’ benefit. ‘Normal’ lying might include situations where you want to: Avoid hurting someone’s feelings by telling them the truth Get out of trouble Finesse a social situation to avoid awkwardness and embarrassment Prevent looking incompetent at work and in other situations Meanwhile, compulsive lying is extremely problematic and exhausting. It can cause a lot of distress not just for the liars themselves, but also for their social circles. Some people start lying compulsively as children in order to protect themselves. Eventually, it becomes a habit.

RELATED:

#2 "My dad owns Pepsi"



No, your dad stocks vending machines.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My mom tried to pretend like she died. She made a Facebook page pretending to be some random man and posted about how she had a funeral and none of her kids showed up. Nobody in our family believed her but she had some people who were really sad. A few weeks later she came out and said that her friend stole her phone and made the Facebook.



hippiechick725:



My mother split when I was 10, no reason and very little contact after (I’m 55 now). I have a sister and a brother.

She died two years ago, and someone she worked with years ago saw her obituary and wrote me a letter, shocked she had children listed as “survivors”.

She had taken significant (paid) time off three separate times to deal with the trauma of her children tragically dying…one of us in a car accident, one in Desert Storm, and supposedly I committed suicide.

She lived 8 states away and lied so much, figured no one would find out. None of us went to her funeral so I guess she kinda got away with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some pathological liars’ tales can contain some truthful details, this might not always be the case. Furthermore, not all compulsive lies cast the liars in a positive light. When lying is a reflex, these liars might say something that negatively affects their reputation, too. These liars can also make things up about things that objectively don’t matter all that much. They might, for instance, lie about what they did over the weekend. Realistically, there’s probably no reason not to tell anyone the truth. Some compulsive liars go so far as to fabricate their ‘backstories’: where they grew up, what their parents do for a living, where they went to school, etc.

#4 It's not usually crazy, off the wall lies that they tell, it's the day to day stuff that just keeps piling up over time that blows my mind. Stuff that makes you say "why would anyone lie about that?'.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 There was a guy who made a complaint about my security team during Covid. He said we were too mean to him and he wrote a formal complaint then a month later he applied for the job and got it. Told us all that that was his twin brother and not him. Nobody talk to him for a few weeks and one day he just said out loud my twin brother just died the other day of cancer”. Everybody flipped out on him complete weirdo.



poopbutt42069yeehaw:



Security has some weird dudes in it. I knew one guy who was 20 but claimed to be an army combat vet that got medically separated. He would come up to you after chewing on his lip and be like “look it’s from ptsd and the crazy combat I was in, anyway later” and go do his routes. He got fired for freaking out on another contractor who just asked him “why are you lying?”, the guy that asked it was an army vet himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 In the USA-based medieval reenactment group we had the occasional European immigrant. In one case this new Irish guy turned up. He was pretty charming And he had good potential so he was taken in by the group. Only there were these two drunk dudes who would follow him around waiting for his "fake Irish accent to drop." You see, despite people pretending to be mediaeval Europeans in costume, nobody put on a fake accent, or if they did, they certainly didn't have it 24 hours a day including when they weren't at reenactment events. But these two party animal Bros were completely convinced he was just faking a "Pippin" accent from LotR. I thought they were obnoxious; here is a real Irish guy, well the real family in Ireland and these two drunk Americans are teasing him and calling him a faker.



Well fast forward a few months, and this Irish guy has met a woman in the organisation, they've gotten serious, and they're going to have a baby. Then all of a sudden it comes to light that those two drunk dudes were the only ones who saw through him right from the start. He was totally an American guy who faked an Irish accent, got caught in a lie, doubled down, and found his whole life revolving around this fabricated personal history of his... And those two guys really are good judges of character.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all pathological liars lack self-awareness, however. Some of them might feel distressed by their behavior and feel like they can’t stop it, as things are out of their control. Therapy can be incredibly helpful here. If you suspect that you might have issues with compulsive lying, remember that it’s not a sign of weakness to ask for help. It’s quite likely that if you call out a pathological liar for their behavior, they’ll deny that they’ve been bending the truth. Or, they might lie even more to cover up any inconsistencies you’ve spotted in their previous lies. Broadly speaking, compulsive liars don’t feel bad about what they do.

#7 Told everyone he was an undercover CIA agent while working at a gas station.

#8 There's this one guy in my country. He keeps claiming the 2020 election was stolen. He also claims he didn't r**e a lady, when a group of jurors actually say he did. Oh and he's always going on about being a genius. S**t gets old after a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My ex’s best friend lied about being a special ops military person. He went so far as to buy a uniform, weapons, war memorabilia, etc. He even had a Purple Heart and made up a whole story about all the “sacrifices and horrors” he faced to receive it. I have no idea how he even has the Purple Heart, maybe a family member gave it to him. Do people even sell those as like antiques or whatever?



Anyway! It was so creepy and uncomfortable. Because this guy was literally 18-19. Just some rich kid trying to feel cool and special I guess. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

“If someone in your life is a compulsive liar, know that it’s not your job to fix them. Remember that some people who are pathological liars are dealing with underlying mental health conditions that need professional treatment,” Verywell Mind stresses. So you, as a good friend, can support them by encouraging them to get mental health counseling. Don’t be judgmental, but at the same time, show them that you value honesty. Meanwhile, you can make it clear to them that you’re not willing to spend time with them if they won’t be open up and be honest with you. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Someone I used to be acquainted with recently was exposed for faking stage 4 brain cancer. She had her entire family convinced, including her parents. She faked doctor visits, lab results, etc. Posted videos in tears about how she was dying and she was trying to qualify for clinical trials as her "last chance." I started smelling smoke when she would talk about how difficult it was to be balding when she still had a full head of hair. She had a GoFundMe with ~$20k in donations. All of a sudden her fiance called things off with her which seemed very shocking and out of the blue. A few days later she ended up in the hospital for unrelated issues and her parents found out she never had cancer to begin with.

#11 Old coworker of mine made it to 40 after *checks notes* 3 heart attacks, 4 different cancers, 2 dead mothers, a deadbeat father, a Wall Street father, a single father, a single mother....God who is to say what else.



He got fired for doing something that cost our company $2.5 Million bucks and lying about it. Even though he was on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Guy I was in a serious relationship with told a ton of lies. Took me a while to figure it out. When I did, had a debrief with his sister, who had more stories.



He dated a woman before me, who he told he was a professor on sabbatical from England. He carried on an English accent the entirety of their 6 month relationship. She only got wise when she met his sister, who didn’t have one. He’s from Wisconsin.



He’d also convinced his sister he needed an organ transplant.



When he met me, the story was he was doing coastal research in the Yucatán with a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation. And later, that he had brain cancer (but he got better).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Forbes, based on recent research, the average person typically lied around 2.03 times per day. Honest people typically always told the truth or lied up to and including twice a day. Intermediate liars told 3 to 5 lies a day. And prolific liars told 6+ lies a day. ADVERTISEMENT Based on the study, the absolute majority of the participants (74.7%) were considered to be honest people for most of the days (65.8%) that the survey was administered. An absolute minority (5.7%) of participants were prolific liars, for a small number (4%) of the days surveyed. One issue? The study looked at self-reported data about lying behavior, meaning that some respondents may have been dishonest about their dishonesty. Poetic? Ironic? Poetically ironic? We think so.

#13 I once witnessed a group conversation about feeding babies, they were talking about breast milk vs formula. one person related that they knew someone who’s mother fed them goat milk as a baby. immediately, this other person says “i was raised on mouse’s milk.” completely straight faced, as though nobody would even think to question it.

#14 Had an old roommate who's cat had kittens shortly after I moved out. I was gifted a kitten from said roommate. A few days after they let me know they set up an appointment to get all the kittens vaccinated/spayed or neutered. I told them i would handle that stuff with my kitten but they insisted the appointment was already made and they'd handle it. Day of the appointment he picks up my kitten and then disappears with it for 9 hours. He then returns me my kitten with no shot records and still sporting a pair of testicles insisting that he was now neutered and vaccinated.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Im a Veteran (non US) and had a coworker trying telling me big war stories but I could immediatly tell hes full of it. He was trying to tell me that he [ended] 100 Taliban by himself.

Choosing Therapy points out that you can classify liars into a wide number of categories. Some of these include: ADVERTISEMENT Occasional liars who lie only under certain conditions White liars who tell insignificant, small lies about things that don’t really matter all that much Compulsive liars who are similar to pathological liars and bend the truth due to social anxieties Prolific liars who get a ‘rush’ after lying and don’t feel distress or remorse Habitual liars have made lying part of their daily routine

#16 I knew a girl in high school who lied about being pregnant. A couple weeks later, she lost the baby after her boyfriend pushed her down the stairs.



I knew from the get go that she was a pathological liar, but she had a lot of my friends fooled. I always warned them about her. She actually became obsessed with me because I didn’t like her, didn’t talk to her, and tried to warn people about her. She has tried to add me on Facebook easily 15 times in the last FIFTEEN YEARS, each time I decline it lol. She even tried to add my husband who she didn’t even know… Like girl…



I’ve noticed they tend to obsess over people not believing them. Their need for validation and approval is insane.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Oh. I got a good one. He said he was part of a secret military experiment where his DNA was bonded with cougar DNA or something.

#18 My sister claimed to have:





Had 11 abortions.

Had an abortion of a seven month fetus and the doctor made her strangle it herself when it cried.

Given birth to twins in secret and sold them when she was 13.

Given birth and raised a child for 4 months until it was kidnapped.

Was completely sterile. Had hiv. Had chronic lyme. Had lupus. Had epilepsy. Had never had acne. F****d Weezer.

Had a hysterectomy in secret at 19.

M******d a woman who hit on her boyfriend and buried her in a landfill by hot wiring one of the machines.

Was sexually abused by- my father, both grandfather's, almost step-dad, three neighbors, 2 of my moms friends husbands, almost every boy in our friend group growing up, all of my exes, my husband, her husband, her husband's father, my brother in law, her teacher.

Had an iq of 170.

Knew who my dad's real dad was and had met his 10 siblings.

That my dad was inbred.

Only had 2 beers a day.

Made an appointment with the neurologist.

Had guillan barre from the covid vaccine not weirneke korsakoff.

Had pissed brown and s**t black her whole life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever had to deal with a pathological liar, dear Pandas? What were they like? What are the most outrageous lies that they have ever tried to get away with? How often would you say that you lie on average every single day? What’s the last thing you lied about? Let us know in the comments below!

#19 I had been told by somebody who was a "story topper" type who always had to have a bigger story no matter what the subject. One day the subject of fishing had come up and he bragged about catching a 20 pound bass out of a nearby lake. I didn't think anything of it. Later I was told by somebody else how ridiculous that was, and that there had been less than 10 bass of that size ever recorded in history, and half of those are contested/fabricated or otherwise manipulated with things like adding weights into the fishes stomach before weighing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Melvin and I were talking in an office. I asked Melvin what time it was. Clock was on the wall behind me. He told me it was 1:30. From the look on his face, I turned and looked for myself. It was exactly 1:00.

Man could not tell the truth if his life depended on it.

#21 I knew a guy who was active military, really strange guy. He used to tell us some of his so called “sea stories”. One that particularly stuck was he went off on a weekend bender, somehow ended up in the desert in Saudi Arabia fighting a penguin, but was able to make it back to report for duty on Monday morning. He was stationed stateside at the time. We tried to call him on it, but he swore up and down it was true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When I was 21, I moved to the midwest to pursue a lucrative internship. When I got back to the East Coast and reconnected with my friends in college, my then-bestie Aden had apparently had the most active, exciting, thrilling summer ever.



Let's see. He got into a fight with the leader of a biker gang outside a bar and earned their respect. He developed a severe drinking problem and got treatment so that by the time I got back, he was sober. Then there was the girl he met - beautiful, intelligent, devastatingly witty. They met in the hospital after the fight with the biker and fell wildly in love - he was going to ask her to marry him. Unfortunately, she was there for a cancer diagnosis; she passed away a few months later, after asking him to leave a white rose on her grave every year on her birthday.



Seven months, people.



I even know some of the places he stole these storylines from. That "white rose on the grave" thing is from the movie "Highlander." Which we both saw. The whirlwind drinking problem is a staple of prohibition fiction like "High and Outside" and "The Late Great Me," something he almost certainly would have seen in a DARE program.



And there are no biker bars within fifty miles.



I think I got back to college with a pocket full of money, several bylines, and a bunch of stories of Life in the Big City, and the FOMO was just too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My personal favorite was someone who was going to school called Jones College that she got a 1500 on the SATs and that members of Led Zeppelin were practicing on her block. This was Jacksonville, FL in 1989.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I worked with a girl who would flip back and forth between being pregnant and having suffered a miscarriage every few days.



Fun times...

#25 My bipolar ex said she had my kid last year. Luckily I already knew what kind of a liar she was so I wasn't gonna buy it until I had hard evidence. The timeline didn't add up unless she had the kid 3 months early and there was no evidence she was pregnant last time I saw her. Plus the kid's name had changed several times and none of her family confirmed she was ever pregnant. It was all just a ruse to get me back into her life. Not sure how far she has planned to take it. What was she gonna do, borrow a friend's baby and present him to me as mine?

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My sister got pulled over after she got a dui, I was a passenger. I asked her previously if her license had been revoked, she had told me no. I asked her again as the police officer walked up to the car, and she said, “no my license is not revoked.” The police officer gets to the car, and through the rolled down windows says, “ma’am, you are driving on a revoked license.”



I don’t really talk to her anymore, for this situation and many, many others.

#27 "I'm a stable genius.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 "I'm going to end the Russian-Ukranian war on DAY ONE.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My sister put makeup bruises on so she could tell people at school she was being abused at home. Why? No idea. But it led to CPS getting involved and ultimately no wrong doing. Afterwards my mom sent her to live with our alcoholic father. From what I heard it was not a pleasant few years for her.

#30 I was in a band that had just formed. We had like three songs and hadn't played a show. This guy in the band claimed he got us a gig opening for Train and a $100,000,000 record deal. He said a lot of things.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 They are eating the dogs, they are eating the cats...

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My husband’s aunt. She was diagnosed with cancer. Had surgery, went through treatment. Technically, all was ok—all of the above here WAS true.



However, she told anyone and everyone she knew that she was terminal. Husband’s grandma/aunt’s mom fell for it and threw a huge benefit for her. They made a lot of money, but that evening as they were counting it up, aunt grumbled that she didn’t think it was much. She was also pissed during the prize auction that people who won items did not donate them to her. She blew it all on a new car and a vacation.



We are in a small town. Word travels fast. She burned almost every bridge she had after that. Cancer went into remission and never returned.



That was 20+ years ago. She is now in very poor health and has major money issues. She has set up several GoFundMe’s for herself. She has made about $50 total. No one is buying her s**t this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I made a new friend at work. One day met up at a diner, and then decided to drive back to her house (I had never been before) to continue to hang. I was following her in my car. She started speeding through yellow lights, and I lost her. She then didn’t answer my calls. I took that as a sign she didn’t actually wanna be friends (even though she asked me over?)

Next day at work, she told me she was speeding through lights to get to the hospital because she threw up blood on herself, and found out she has leukemia. I knew she was lying immediately, but kept my suspicions to myself. All our coworkers were concerned at first but then things started to not add up. Two weeks into “chemo” she said she stopped treatment because her body wasn’t responding to it well. About a month later she said her body fought the cancer off on its own and she was in remission. Absolutely absurd. The real kicker is that night she “threw up blood” I had confided in her about my mom passing away from cancer 6 months prior. Honestly, a disgusting human being. After that, we all started talking and figured out a bunch more lies she told.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I know this one guy who would say things like, "My uncle is like a super intelligent guy who teaches at a prestigious university, which means I'm also a genius." Just lied every time he spoke in spite of the fact that everyone knew he was lying.

#35 There was a girl I went to high school with who always craved attention. Her grandmother died four times during our junior year 🙄.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My mom lies about what she would have for lunch. She lies about the dumbest stuff that doesn't even matter. I call her out on it and get gaslit . So fn weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 He told a lot of doozies, but this one takes the cake: As a kid, he won tickets from a grocery store to take a cruise that followed the path of the Titanic, and when they reached the spot it sank, they were raising it from the ocean floor for everyone to see.....*for the second time.*



He remembered his own birth.



He was deaf until the age of 13 so he has no regional dialect.



Him and his ex didn't work out because in the 1700's they had a falling out in a shipyard in Ireland and he left on a boat.



His b******t was so extensive that he had a song written about him called "Drivel Driver".

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Said he went to a Detroit night club and the Russian Mafia recruited him to sell d***s. He's goofy AF and couldnt fight at all.

#39 I had a weird experience in a grocery store back in 2009 or so and I told a couple of people about it. Fast forward to 2022 and one of those same people relayed that exact story to me only in their version it happened to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 He told me that he and his wife had a new baby. I said I thought you got a vasectomy? He got all nervous and said "I had it reversed!" I didn't believe him. It turns out he married a pregnant woman and claimed the kid as his own.

#41 My SIL lies about everything. Including her own “marriage” and “divorce”. They were never legally married lol. She ditched her kid too, for a “career opportunity”. She has lied about almost every single thing in the last 9years I’ve known her. We went no contact after she pulled some weird s**t a few years back. Life has been drama free since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 That they won an election in a "Landslide" and the margin was less than 2%.

#43 Knew a guy that insisted he was rapping on some song he played. Just wouldn’t admit he lied. Kept on over and over and over - “Nah, man, that’s me!” Completely serious.



It was a wu-tang song and the voice he said was his was Method Man.



Like… dude. It’s not even believable. MM is IN the f*****g group.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 A guy I dated tried to say he’d had testicular cancer, twice. He had no scars, no surgery, no chemo or radiotherapy, etc, and two testicles! I spoke with his previous gf after we split, and she told me she’d drop him off for ‘treatment’, but never went into a hospital or Drs surgery with him, and he’d had no surgery, letters, or any other treatment. I obviously believed him at the time, but after we split I actually got cancer, and realised there’s no way he’d had it. It was one of many lies I caught him out in. He also had a vasectomy without telling his ex (who wanted kids), and boasted about her not knowing. He did it for the attention/sympathy I think. If I ever asked about it, he’d just say he didn’t want to talk about it, and I obviously understood that, but I could never understand how it had just … gone away!

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Dated a guy who claimed to be a disabled vet. Would tell stories about his time overseas and in combat, and how his missions were so classified the VA couldn't set him up with a therapist. Said he was discharged for PTSD. Looked at his DD 214 one day while cleaning junk out of the closet. He wasn't discharged for PTSD. He was discharged for f*****g bunions. A lot of stuff was blacked out on the form, but judging from ink stains on the back, they'd definitely bern altered to look redacted. Eventually he had me add his service friend on my FB so he could catch up (he didn't have a FB at the time) and after some time I found out from him that my bf never left his duty station in Hawaii.



Months after we broke up, I started getting treatment again for schizoaffective disorder. About a week later, he was suddenly having hallucinations of people he saw die in combat (that he was never in). I was finally able to move out a few months after that. The stolen valor thing made me sick to my stomach. A lot of my family is serving or has served. Felt like a huge disrespect to those who gave their all in combat zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I worked at a Radio Station where one of the ad sales people told me she was going to sing backup on the new Eagles album, or maybe it was Chicago. They were going to record it somewhere in Connecticut but she was not allowed to say where.

#47 MY friends wife (I’m f and my bff is m, so for whatever the reason the wife always tells me lots of “fascinating” stories about her life or whatever) so at one point she told me her mother was one of the original ladies to get planned parenthood off the ground and how proud she was and how it shaped her life. I was fine with this, we are old it coulda happened. This stood for several years. then randomly she tells me that her mom 93 years old ish. is going to go out west and then up to Alaska on a cruise, which is weird but fine considering all her friends are dead and remaining child was standing in front of me but THEN she adds that boeing is flying her out to see their new manufacturing plant because she was such an important aeronautical engineer for them for so long and then they are getting her onto the cruise. I didnt ask, I figured with whatever disorder made this happen would freak out if she got called out,or her mom is the most interesting woman ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 That she fell asleep on the sidewalk during a snowstorm to explain why she didn't call me after school. How the guitarist of our favorite band flirted with her at McDonald's (they were in our town that day and we were 13 at the time). How she was "best friends" with my crush and was passing along my messages to him (she wasnt, she was reading them herself and laughing about it). How she went to camp with him that summer and that she saw he had gotten a gf and had lost his virginity that summer AND she broke her leg at camp (he didn't do any of it and her leg wouldn't have healed fast enough to be truthful). I was really close with two of his best guy friends, I had told them what she said about "summer camp" and they told him. He came to ask me about it in person in front of her as a way to confrontate and she stopped being friends with me after realizing the jig was up and neither of us wanted her mediating anymore. She was a really fun friend and had a new bff every year after that, every time they would return from summer simmering about her being a liar and no longer wanting to stay friends 🙄.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Pretending to be a millionaire with my gf and went house shopping. The realtor still calls me to see if we're still in the market.

#50 I had a friend like this in Middle School. Among his lies:



His grandmother promised to buy him a box of yugioh cards for every duel he lost against me (this was like $100 back then).



One of my best cards went missing, and mysteriously one showed up in his deck the next day (Black Luster Soldier Envoy of the Beginning for anyone curious).



That 9-1-1 allowed him to call any time he wanted just to chat, which he then proceded to attempt to demonstrate but hung up, resulting in police showing up.



That at the same time I was awarded student of the month in our grade for volunteering to tutor the special ed class, he claimed to have also been awarded student of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 My mom could not retell a story without embellishing it to save her life. Each time she told the story it would get wilder and wilder. Occasionally, she would try to tell me some wild tale. I'd listen carefully and at the end I'd simply say, "Mom, you forgot that I was there when it happened." She'd just go quiet for a while before starting again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 At a job I had back in my 20s, there was this new employee who was a scrawny 18 year-old kid. Within five minutes of meeting him, he’s claiming he’s fullback for the Pepperdine football team (which disbanded in 1961), and he has a black belt in karate, among other lies. After his first day of work, I never saw him again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Went to high school with one of the worst pathological liars I ever met, what made it weird is that he actually had a pretty interesting life if he told the truth.



The craziest lie he ever told me wasn't exactly a lie. It was a story about something someone else had done. The person who had done it was me...



He tried to pass my own story off to me as his...

#54 A girl I used to work with told us she was a student at the law school part of our university. She was a year younger than she should have been for law school, but I didn’t give it much thought. She told me one day that school had been cancelled because someone had committed s*****e on campus. It was the olden days, and I was about to go to class, so I called the university to check. They didn’t know what I was talking about.



She told me she lived with her uncle who was looking for a research assistant in my program. She offered to give him my resume. Then she said he wanted to interview me. She gave me his number. I called him, and a very confused woman answered the phone - somehow she turned things around with what limited info I gave her and asked “Are you looking for K**** (my friend’s name)?” I still don’t know if her uncle existed, but he certainly never called me.



She told me she had cancer but was in remission. She told me that the summer before she had lost all her hair and four teeth. She had pretty short hair so I didn’t question it.



She told us that she was interning at a law office downtown that summer. Some of my friends were going to meet her for lunch. Turns out, that office didn’t exist.



I should have caught on sooner, but I was pretty gullible and tend to believe the best about people.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 A guy I went to paramedic school with told us he was an Army Ranger. A Green Beret m and a Navy Seal. He was 31 years old, plump, and so out of shape he couldn't cling stares without sweating. Ha! Then he said he had the highest grade average in our class, which we knew for sure was a lie, because I actually follow we d closely by two women. I asked him once when he was going to tell us he was actually 6 feet tall.mhe was 5'7".

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 My brother. CONSTANTLY. It wasn't so much that the lies themselves were crazy, but that he tried to get away with them - like the time he left an entire empty pizza box and s**t-stained pair of underwear under my bed and swore up and down and sideways that he hadn't been in my room until I threw them at his head. Or the time I watched him smoke a cigarette, toss it on the ground, and step on it, and he denied that he'd been smoking (I was about 20 feet away and he didn't know I was there). Once he came home at like 2AM bawling his eyes out with bullet holes in the back of the car and no rear windshield and said "nothing happened". Absolutely pathologic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 * That he shot a 12 point doe.

* That he wrote a major piece of state legislation (but couldn't remember any details)

* That he was abducted by aliens (but he was smarter than the aliens, so they let him go).

#58 When my sister says her pie is homemade but it’s like soooo obviously store bought .

#59 I used to do security and had a supervisor who was a really bad liar. He always made up stories about people he'd see walking around and suspects.



Anyways, 1 day 1 of the office employees' mothers died, and this liar supervisor security guard told that employee that he had ordered a huuge bouquet of flowers to be delivered to her funeral.



It was all a lie, and the employee cried and had his feelings hurt. Idk why someone would make up such a lie.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 We had a friend in high school who was a pathological liar. The lies weren’t big, but he was kind of dumb so they were pretty obvious.



One night we were all out to dinner, and we all decided to take turns telling the most absolutely unbelievable stories we could think of. While making severe eye contact with him. At first he tried to play along, but by the fourth person he realized what we were doing, and you could see it on his face.



He actually stopped lying. For like a month. And then he went right back to it.



In retrospect that was cruel. All we had to say was, “We know you’re lying so please stop doing it.” But hindsight is 20/20, and wisdom is learned.

#61 That she spent an entire year of high school in juvie for beating the c**p out of another girl, but somehow got into Princeton yet “couldn’t afford it.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I worked with a girl who apparently faked having cancer to the point where she shaved her head and took large amounts of time off work. Very weird situation.

#63 They catfished me. I was in an IRC chatroom, not looking for relationships/anything romantic. My conversations were mostly about recipes. This guy fixated on me, and startes talking to me. Gradually we spent more time together.



He seemed like the entire package, thoughtful, funny, intelligent, had a stable and well paying job and house.



Eventually, he wanted to meet me in person. There were some flags here and there, but he had excuses, so I pushed my gut feeling aside.



He flew out to meet me, and didn’t look a thing like his photos (this was like 15 years ago, so video chatting wasn’t much of a thing then, at least for me).



I asked for his ID, and his name matched up. I started questioning my sanity, and called a mutual acquaintance, and askes him who the heck the person was in front of me. Turns out, the guy had asked the mutual aquaintance to lie to me.



I sat him down, told him he looked nothing like his photos and that he had lied to me. The photos he sent me were of an attractive person. This guy was very much the opposite.



He then tells me he has a confession. I had already lost my patience with him and asked him what it was. He then proceeded to tell me he killed someone in another country. I just rolled my eyes.



After I got home, I did some research and found out he never worked for the company he claimed. Found out his address as well, and he didn’t own the house. Turns out he was unemployed and living with his parents.



I cut ties and for a while he kept trying to stalk me online. He called mutual people he knew to check my social media as he wanted to keep tabs on me, even going so far as to call folks at 5am for info. They all told him to stop.



Not sure where he is, or what he is up to now, but there were tons of lies he made, even about the tiniest things, like claiming he had a gf prior to meeting me, complete with a made up social media account, claiming he had been in a coma, that he had a sister, amongst many more. I am sure he has targeted people since. I don’t wish him well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Faking a seizure while performing on stage. the second hand embarrassment was enough to make me want to dig a hole and die in it.

#65 A friend told me that she stayed home sick because she was running a fever of 125 degrees 😑



I told her that if that were the case she'd be dead.



She told me that I obviously didn't understand how POC bodies work, and that it was racist to assume she was lying.

#66 I'm involved in a legal matter with a wackadoo wannabe celebrity guy who:



Was born in one city, moved to another city, then moved to our city as a teenager, but tells everyone in the news he was born and raised here, as part of his local brand "for the city".



He runs a business that opened in 2017 but tells everyone on the news that it's been open since 2012 - when he was 16 years old. He tells people he opened it AFTER running a coffee shop on his own for three years before that.



He's done interviews where he claims to be older than he is, and he thinks college is a waste of time and money which is why he became an entrepreneur at age 14. Then in another breath, he tells his audience that he went to a large university after high school and majored in business/marketing. In one news article, he claims to have earned his MBA before the age of 20.



Public records show investigations into him and his business and a fake charity scam he ran in 2020-2021, resulting in permanent cease and desist orders for his businesses and sales tax liens of over $30,000 but he tells journalists it never happened. He tells everyone (including the court) our team photoshopped the public records.



Public records obtained by a major newspaper in 2021 show he was implicated in funneling over $10,000 away from our city's municipal animal shelter with his business partner, who got fired for his role in it. He tells people this never happened, the city donated that money to him.



He opened a "nonprofit animal shelter" inside his tshirt store in a fancy shopping complex, which was shut down within weeks by authorities due to lack of registration and lack of zoning, and lack of any valid 501c3. He went on a press tour to advertise it, which is how he got busted, and he told a judge in 2021 that he never opened an animal shelter, never intended to, did not possess its website, did not advertise for one, and any news appearances wherein his tshirt store was misrepresented, and any newsprint calling it a "shelter" were typos that the news refused to correct. He also told the judge he never appeared in the news.



He claims he runs a marketing firm that doesn't exist anywhere on paper, and claims to have worked with international brands, the state's lottery, luxury designer brands as their marketing directors - and none of it exists.



He's claimed to own and open several restaurants in town, but he doesnt actually own or work for or at any of them. He gets hired as an influencer to appear at the grand openings and post to social media about them, but on his resume and website tells his audience that (insert business, gym, restaurant, electric scooter, rideshare) hired him to consult on their business plans and blueprints and design/build-outs.



At one point he claimed to be part of a well known gang and that rappers Mozzy and E-40 were his marketing "clients".



There's more but this is long enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 A guy I worked with, that made the same amount of money I did which is less than 100k, and had massive debt told me he owned a lake house in Maine with a waterfront view. Later that day his debit card was declined buying a soda out of the drink machine.