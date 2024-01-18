Husband Leaves Baby To Cry For 5 Hours, Says He’s Sleep Training
Most parents would likely agree that soothing a fussy baby is not an easy task; especially after countless nights with little to no sleep. Luckily, parents who work as a team can take turns tending to the baby, allowing their partner to get some rest.
That is what this redditor and her husband did. But a night of dad-duty left her wondering if she should call the police, as her husband’s ways of taking care of the baby were worrisome at best.
Crying babies can be a lot to handle
This man’s ways of sleep training their 13-month daughter left her mom worried sick
The woman updated fellow redditors by sharing a snippet from a conversation with her husband
Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, some were seriously concerned
I don’t understand what she means in her “update” when she says “But I am able to take this on myself.” I can’t get her profile to load on Reddit to see if she’s made any comments/replies there, either. What do you guys think she meant with the way she worded her “update”? (As an aside, I didn’t even leave my *puppy* alone in his crate to “whine it out” for 5+ hours while I was crate-training him; I find it utterly abhorrent to do this kind of thing to ANY baby/young living being)
Cosleeping for a year is a lot. No wonder it is hard for the baby to adjust. A sleeping training i successfully tried is 3-5-15. If baby cries, come back after three minutes, with a gentle word (i am here, it is ok, you can sleep) then leave. If baby is still crying after 5 more minutes, repeat. If baby is still crying after 15 minutes repeat. After 15 more minutes, if baby is not sleeping, time for a cuddle, diaper inspection...
