Husband Leaves Baby To Cry For 5 Hours, Says He’s Sleep Training
Parenting

Husband Leaves Baby To Cry For 5 Hours, Says He’s Sleep Training

Most parents would likely agree that soothing a fussy baby is not an easy task; especially after countless nights with little to no sleep. Luckily, parents who work as a team can take turns tending to the baby, allowing their partner to get some rest.

That is what this redditor and her husband did. But a night of dad-duty left her wondering if she should call the police, as her husband’s ways of taking care of the baby were worrisome at best.

Crying babies can be a lot to handle

Image credits: nualaimages (not the actual photo)

This man’s ways of sleep training their 13-month daughter left her mom worried sick

Image credits: amenic181 (not the actual photo)

The woman updated fellow redditors by sharing a snippet from a conversation with her husband

Image credits: ThrowRA_MamaForever2

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, some were seriously concerned

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand what she means in her “update” when she says “But I am able to take this on myself.” I can’t get her profile to load on Reddit to see if she’s made any comments/replies there, either. What do you guys think she meant with the way she worded her “update”? (As an aside, I didn’t even leave my *puppy* alone in his crate to “whine it out” for 5+ hours while I was crate-training him; I find it utterly abhorrent to do this kind of thing to ANY baby/young living being)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
rosieetike avatar
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were OP I'd leave him, taking the child too obviously.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
franoisbouzigues avatar
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cosleeping for a year is a lot. No wonder it is hard for the baby to adjust. A sleeping training i successfully tried is 3-5-15. If baby cries, come back after three minutes, with a gentle word (i am here, it is ok, you can sleep) then leave. If baby is still crying after 5 more minutes, repeat. If baby is still crying after 15 minutes repeat. After 15 more minutes, if baby is not sleeping, time for a cuddle, diaper inspection...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
