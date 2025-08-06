Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband’s Birthday Surprise For Wife Lands Them In Therapy After 19 Years Of Marriage
Woman in a birthday hat looking disappointed at a cupcake with candle, reflecting on husbandu2019s birthday surprise and marriage issues.
Couples, Relationships

Husband’s Birthday Surprise For Wife Lands Them In Therapy After 19 Years Of Marriage

After 19 years of marriage, one would like to believe that your spouse knows you pretty well. Especially when it comes to what makes you happy and doesn’t.

Unfortunately, it would seem that’s not always the case, as one woman has revealed. She took to the internet on her 41st birthday, complaining that her husband had ruined her big day yet again. It’s a cycle, she says, that he just can’t break. But this time, his actions really took the cake. And the birthday “surprise” he promised her has left their relationship on the rocks.

RELATED:

    Birthdays are meant to be happy occasions, whether you’re still a child or a fully-grown adult

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But instead of making hers extra special, this woman’s husband ends up completely ruining it every year

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    She gave quite a bit more information when prompted by netizens

    “Some fights need to happen”: netizens advised the wife to take the bull by the horns

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Narcissists love other people’s birthdays, and not for the reason you might think

    Narcissists thrive on ruining holidays and birthdays.

    That’s the word from some experts, who say these are the times a narcissist gets to play their favorite game: devalue and discard. It’s open season for them to reel you in and then toss you to the curb, leaving you to wallow in self-pity on the very day you should be celebrating.

    Why do they do this? “Because they have no empathy and cannot handle intimate relationships and are compelled to do what it takes to destroy them,” notes PsychCentral.

    Narcissists are “hellbent on destruction, particularly relationship destruction, and even more particularly than usual, during a special day, like Christmas or your anniversary or your birthday,” say the experts.

    They note that often, the partner of a narcissist will begin their birthday with high hopes—only to realize that once again, there’s a dark cloud hanging over the day. Or, yet another sinister plot to hurt them.

    It might come in the form of detachment and neglect. Maybe they don’t wish you well, or they don’t buy you a gift. Perhaps they make it about themselves. Or, invite your estranged mother to ‘babysit’ you while they chill out in the hot tub.

    If you’re dealing with a narcissist, it’s important to set boundaries. “Most people with personality disorders hate boundaries,” explains the site. “But, that does not mean you shouldn’t have them.”

    PsychCentral notes that boundaries describe your behaviors, not the other person’s. While you can’t control what someone else says or does, you can control how you choose to respond.

    “Establishing strong boundaries is necessary in order to protect yourself from personal damage,” say the experts. “An example of a boundary would be to make the decision to disengage from anyone who causes you to feel defensive.”

    You should ​try to stop focusing on the other person’s behavior and start noticing how you’re feeling.

    “I’m sure you’ll notice that you have no peace or serenity,” reads the site. “Take note of the negative feelings you are having and make a decision to change that.” Ideally, before your next birthday…

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman revealed that she’d had “the talk” with her husband

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman provided an update a year later, just before her 42nd birthday

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
