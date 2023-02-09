Wife Gains 4kg And Her Husband Keeps Pointing Out That He “Likes Them Petite”, So She Bites Back

They say a healthy mind lives in a healthy body. Sadly, that’s not always the case. Reddit user dumbarchitecturereal recently expressed feeling upset and stressed about taking care of her body after her husband’s comments on her weight.

She told the “True Off My Chest” community about her partner referring to “liking them petite” when she gained a few kilograms. It didn’t take long for the woman to snap, as she was underweight even after the change in the numbers on the scale. The redditor received much-needed support in the comments, while the husband sustained quite a few burns.

Wife snapped at her husband after he joked about his preferred figure type in women

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

It all started with a couple of comments after she gained a few kilograms

The woman tried refraining from comments but eventually gave the husband a taste of his own medicine

Image credits: Element5 Digital (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MIL-TECH PHARMA LTD (not the actual photo)

The community members expressed their support, and many of them shamed the husband