Family Drama Ends With Husband Behind Bars, Wife Calls The Cops On Him For Trapping Her In The House
Couple arguing intensely in a living room, representing husband jail and foster child problem discussion.
Family, Relationships

Recently, I have written so many stories about nasty mothers-in-law that I feel like they have become a sort of sick trend these days. Also, when daughters-in-law are struggling because of them, they discover their partners’ true colors and realize how problematic they are.

Look at this family, for instance, where the woman just wanted to leave after a fight with her mother-in-law. However, her husband refused to let her leave the house, so she called the cops in desperation. Read on to find out how she blamed herself for her husband landing in jail!

More info: Reddit

    Women often discover their partners’ true nature after a conflict with their in-laws

    Image credits: baitelman / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her husband spent $40K renovating her mother-in-law’s basement, and she asked them to live with her

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the mother-in-law had an issue with their foster child, which sparked such an intense argument that the poster wanted to leave

    Image credits: wavebreak media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her husband took away her phone and refused to let her go, so she called the cops, who arrested him, but the whole family turned against her

    Image credits: wavebreak media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She confessed that she had bipolar disorder, and had wine when the argument escalated, so she blamed herself for her husband ending up behind bars

    Image credits: yuriyrudy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He was soon released as she didn’t press charges, but things had been extremely tense between them and the rest of the family

    Image credits: Swimming_Fun9504

    In the end, the couple agreed to work things out, despite the huge mess, but they planned to move out of his mother’s house ASAP

    Today, we dive into a very messy story as the original poster (OP) tells us about her family’s conflict. She and her husband spent $40,000 renovating her mother-in-law’s basement and moved in with her after she asked them to. However, she refused to let their foster child move in and constantly made them feel unwelcome by doing weird things.

    When OP and her husband confronted the woman about this, it escalated into a heated argument, and the poster just wanted to leave. Well, that’s when her husband stepped in, took away her phone and keys, and refused to let her go. Our lady somehow managed to get away to a neighbor’s house and frantically called the cops, who showed up and arrested him.

    She started feeling guilty about it and blamed herself for everything. That’s why she told to the court that it was all her fault, and he was released on recognizance. The nightmare worsened as everyone in the family was mad at her. However, she gave us a little background that she grew up with her parents, who were in a cult, and she also has bipolar disorder.

    Moreover, she had wine that night on top of her medication, which she thinks triggered things further. Her husband was furious as he claimed she had hit him when he tried to stop her from leaving. However, neither of them wanted a divorce, so they were going to try to make it work. She was also going to check about her medication with her psychiatrist, but they were immediately leaving his mom’s house.

    Image credits: lifestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Research reveals that an estimated 1 in 200 (or 37 million) people live with bipolar disorder worldwide. It elaborates that this mental health condition affects a person’s mood, energy, activity, and thoughts, and is characterized by manic (or hypomanic) and depressive episodes. That explains her reaction, but it shows how unsympathetic her husband and in-laws are.

    The Department of Justice states that domestic violence can be physical, emotional, psychological, or technological. It includes intimidating, manipulative, or coercive behavior that influences another person within an intimate partner relationship. Well, that’s exactly what he did, yet netizens were confused why the poster kept completely blaming herself for his actions. 

    They felt that she was making a huge mistake by not leaving him for something so serious. Moreover, her mother-in-law’s actions were highly criticized as well. It seems like the woman only used the couple for their money and didn’t really care about them. Studies show that 60% of women’s relationships with their female in-laws cause them long-term unhappiness and stress.

    The foster child situation was also ghastly, but OP clarified she was her daughter’s friend, not from the system. Experts also stress that family conflicts can cause chronic stress and behavioral issues within teens. Further, it also impacts their academic performance and social relationships. It hardly seems like a healthy place for a teen. Don’t you agree? Let us know in the comments!

    Many netizens were baffled that she blamed herself in this situation, when clearly, her husband was forcing her to stay

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Ace
    What a shîtshow of a life this poor woman, and presumably the daughter and the not-quite-fostered child, are leading. And doesn't seem to realise how badly she'd being treated. It's sadly all-too-common for victims like her to protect their abûsers, just as she has by refusing to press charges against husband and allowing him back 'home' here he can continue where he left off.

