“How To Save This Relationship With Our Nanny, If We Can”: Mom Wonders What To Do About How Her Husband Treats Their Nanny
“How To Save This Relationship With Our Nanny, If We Can”: Mom Wonders What To Do About How Her Husband Treats Their Nanny

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, a first-time mom of 6-month-old twins who goes by the handle DearRiver4425 asked for advice on the r/Nanny community. In a post, she shared how their babies’ nanny began acting weird and couldn’t wait to leave, although everything went fine in the beginning.

“I didn’t exactly blame her, she’s caring for infant twins. I’m often excited to go to work so I can get a break from them,” the author explained but added that there must have been some bigger reason.

One Friday night, when her husband and nanny were both at home, the woman witnessed a little incident. “Oh, I think (son) has a poopy diaper. Nanny is still here, it’s her job, just let her do it,” he casually said to his wife.

This left the author appalled and it soon became clear it wasn’t the first time her husband had ordered the nanny around. Let’s see how this story evolved and be sure to share your advice in the comments.

Image credits: pvandermaesen0 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Engin_Akyurt (not the actual photo)

The author also clarified a couple of details about the whole situation

Mom later came back with an unfortunate update about the nanny

With a second update, the author broke out yet more news about why the nanny felt so uncomfortable being around her husband

In the last edit, the author noted that some things that happened in this situation she is keeping private

Image credits: DearRiver4425

Many people had a lot to say about this whole situation

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

MiriPanda
MiriPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I really would like to know what tasks her husband wanted the nanny to do that were going beyond cleaning and nannying and were making her so uncomfortable to the point of not wanting to stay a single day longer... Was he hitting on her?!

1
1point
Hex Gurls
Hex Gurls
Community Member
30 minutes ago

that’s probably why she wanted to ‘keep it vague’ tbh

0
0points
