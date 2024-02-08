Woman Wants To Go With An Old-Fashioned Name For Her Baby, Friends Say This Will Cause Bullying

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have different preferences regarding which names we like and which we do not, and it comes into play the most when we’re tasked with naming another person.

However, some people are so sure of their opinion that they push it to the point where the person making a decision starts questioning themselves. For example, this woman who wanted to name her future baby an old-fashioned name got laughed at by her friends, saying it would be cruel. With a seed of doubt in her mind, the woman came online to seek advice. Scroll down to read the full story!

Everyone has different preferences, but some people have no respect for opinions that don’t match their own, even if it comes from their friend

Image credits: Glauber Torquato (not the actual photo)

A woman and her husband love traditional names and decided that they want to call their upcoming baby Arthur or Edith

Image credits: Heiner (not the actual photo)

The couple’s families loved these ideas, but when the woman shared them with her friends, she was laughed at

Share icon

Image credits: BooksBooks

The friends said that the names were cruel because they were old-fashioned and would make her child a target for bullies, which created doubt in the woman’s mind

The OP and her husband are due to become parents in early June this year. They didn’t know the baby’s gender yet as they decided to find out at birth, but they both like traditional names and want to go with Arthur if it’s a boy or Edith if it’s a girl.

Both of their families also love and support these choices. However, when the author shared their ideas with her friends, she got quite literally laughed at. They told her that naming a child with such an old-fashioned name is cruel and would subject them to bullying in school.

While these comments didn’t change the OP’s or her husband’s preferences regarding the baby names, this definitely brought some doubt into their preexisting mix of nerves and excitement. Thus, she came to ask for netizens’ opinions.

People participating in the discussion unanimously stood with the poster. They said that names like Arthur and Edith are beautiful, easy to pronounce, have good nicknames, and are actually quite popular among kids nowadays. Some also questioned if the people that the OP hangs out with are really her friends, as their reactions were quite horrid.

Image credits: Josh Willink (not the actual photo)

But seeds of doubt are not always that easy to get rid of. That is especially true when it comes to such a big and important matter as naming a child. So, to bring a little bit more certainty to this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Jacqueline Hurst, a Certified Life Coach, Master NLP Practitioner, Certified Health and Weight Coach, and author.

The expert began by delving into why some people are so set against traditional, yet not unusual, names. “People’s preferences for names like Arthur and Edith can vary due to factors such as societal trends, personal experiences, and cultural influences,” Explained the life coach, adding, “Some individuals may prefer modern names because they associate them with uniqueness and contemporary values.”

But no matter whether you like them or not, downright dismissing these names and saying that giving them to a child is cruel is quite ignorant and close-minded. “Embracing old-fashioned names can celebrate tradition, honour family heritage, and foster a sense of connection to the past.”

Jacqueline also shared that, as a life coach, she encourages people to adopt an open-minded mindset, recognize that naming preferences are very subjective and deeply personal, and appreciate the beauty of diversity in names.

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

According to the expert, there are more benefits that come with having an old-fashioned name. “These names connect individuals to their cultural roots, fostering a deeper sense of identity and belonging.”

While the popularity of names like Arthur and Edith is now once again on the rise, there are other additional pluses that come with traditional names that might not be as popular at the moment. “Less common names make individuals stand out, leading to greater memorability and lasting impressions.”

Jacqueline summarized her thoughts by saying that while an individual’s name can strongly impact how they’re perceived during first encounters, in the end, it is not the determining factor of their success. “success is determined by an individual’s actions, choices, and abilities. A person’s character, skills, and achievements are far more crucial in determining their success than their name alone.”

Ultimately, naming a child is a decision that befalls the parents and them alone. While it may not determine the kid’s whole life, it’s no small thing to be taken lightly, and it’s absolutely okay to share your opinion when you know it’s wanted, even if your beliefs clash. However, laughing in the person’s face when they tell you about something they like is, as some commenters of the post said, horrid and a sure way to lose a friend.

What did you think about this story? What do you think about naming children traditional names like Arthur or Edith? Share your thoughts down below!

The commenters wholeheartedly disagreed with the woman’s friends, calling their response horrid and assuring that the names were popular and beautiful

