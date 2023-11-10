ADVERTISEMENT

No one likes to hear negative comments about their appearance, but they tend to be especially hurtful when coming from a loved one’s mouth.

A woman on Reddit shared her story of her husband body-shaming her; even taking it as far as throwing away her food. To make matters worse, the woman had just had a baby, which meant she needed the calories for both herself and the little one, which the husband didn’t seem to understand or care for.

Body-shaming comments might hurt even more when coming from someone you love

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual image)

This woman had to endure her husband body-shaming her right after giving birth to their daughter

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

Netizens criticized both the husband and the woman’s family members who took his side

