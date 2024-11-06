When Reddit user CuteSofiaturner asked netizens, “What have you bought for less than $100 that changed your life?”, people gushed with the wildest answers imaginable. You’ll find yourself nodding along to most of these things, though, so just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

I am a chronic cheap buyer and trust me, most of the things that I have bought have lasted for years and honestly made my life easier with just a few bucks. It’s a glorious moment when you find such a thing, and it almost feels like you’ve found a diamond hidden in rocks, doesn’t it?

#1 Comfortable and supportive shoes. Less back/knee pain is amazing.

#2 A little machine that takes the fluffy balls of lint off your jumpers. My jumpers all look like new!

#3 A good pillow, trust me it's a game changer.

It's only natural for us all to seek comfort, even when it comes from the cheapest of things as it is almost like a "small win". We often crave these kinds of wins as that's what life is all about; breaking the routine and finding something that adds more zest to the daily and mundane life clock. To understand more about it, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor, for an interview. She mentioned how small, cheap purchases can have a surprisingly large impact on our well-being. She believes that they often provide immediate, tangible benefits that make us feel more in control, comfortable, or inspired in our daily lives. ADVERTISEMENT "These small changes, while often subtle, add up to create meaningful improvements in how we feel and interact with our surroundings. By making these small, positive shifts in our environment, we often feel more capable, content, and fulfilled," she added.

#4 Socks. They were the worst present at Christmas when you were a kid, but as an adult you learn how precious nice comfy socks are.

#5 A dash cam.

#6 High pressure shower head replacement. $25?

While speaking about cheap items that can be actual life-changers, Prof. Lobo elaborated on the significant impact these things can have on our mental health and productivity. She narrated that they are often practical tools that improve or change our environment, routines, and habits. ADVERTISEMENT "Even the smallest of changes can have a cumulative effect, creating an environment that supports productivity and promotes positive mental health. These cheap/affordable investments make it easier to maintain habits, focus, and a balanced state of mind, which in turn enhances our overall quality of life," she explained. However, it's not all rosy when it comes to buying such cheap things. Prof. Lobo claimed that there can be risks associated with relying on cheap purchases for happiness, especially if the purchases become a primary way of coping with stress, boredom, or difficult emotions.

#7 A massage gun!!!



We bought one for 30 bucks and it was a serious game changer.



I have really bad chronic upper back, shoulders and neck tension. I used to get a massage from a licensed masseuse every couple months.



Now with the massage gun I get my wife to go over my tension spots, and it's honestly one of the best feelings when you can feel the tension get relieved. Its an indescribable pleasure/relief.

#8 Silk pillowcase. Real, 100% mulberry silk. Not the fake satin that gets little pills all over it.



You use it every day so I suggest getting two. My skin and hair are so much better.



Silk is a protein based fabric. Our skin and hair are protein. Silk stays cooler, and breathes. Polyester satin does not.



Whatever pillow you like, put a silk pillowcase on it, and you will understand.

#9 Adopt a pet from a shelter :).

Prof. Lobo emphasized that short-lived satisfaction, financial strain from frequent purchases, emotional reliance on the cheap goods bought, avoidance of underlying issues associated with these frequent purchases, clutter, and overconsumption are some of the risks associated with it. She noted, "To avoid these risks, it can be helpful to practice mindful purchasing—considering whether a purchase will truly add value or address a specific need. Focusing on long-term happiness sources, like relationships, personal growth, and health, can provide a more sustainable foundation for well-being than frequent purchases." ADVERTISEMENT If you think about it, this does make sense, as it's very easy to get lost in the purchasing world if you are getting things at a cheap rate. After all, constantly purchasing such cheap things, and hoarding them all, will surely not be a good thing, will it?

#10 Many many books. Too many to name.



For example if you’re a smoker, Allen Carr’s classic The Easy Way to Stop Smoking has been greatly appreciated as a life changer.

#11 A condom.

#12 A gym membership and go there at least 3 days a week.

When we asked Prof. Lobo about how people can make mindful purchases that will truly add value to their lives, she mentioned that they can reflect on their needs, goals, and lifestyle while resisting impulses that lead to quick, temporary satisfaction. Well, this does sound doable! ADVERTISEMENT Lastly, she concluded the interview with some thought-provoking advice: "Mindful choosing focuses on making purchases that enhance well-being, productivity, and long-term satisfaction rather than providing fleeting gratification. By thoughtfully evaluating each potential purchase, you’re more likely to bring items into your life that support your values, goals, and happiness."

#13 A bidet.

#14 An actual Chef’s knife.

#15 Air fryer.

Our expert definitely gave us something to think about, didn't she? Well, next time we decide to purchase something cheap, unnecessarily, we hope her words ring into our ears! For now, that's it from our end, so you can freely scan through the rest of this amazing list of cheap items. Also, don't forget to tell us about your cheap, useful, and life-changing purchases in the comments below! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Dumbells.

#17 A good electric toothbrush.

#18 So I bought a topper for my mattress that helped it's one of the really thick ones also I just recently bought a new pillow it says it's good for side sleeping. My neck hurts me every morning when I get up it's been doing so for 30 plus years. 3 weeks into buying this pillow all of a sudden I don't have neck ache or headaches when I wake up. I recommend them both.

#19 Magnesium and iron, definitely for when you have periods, it can really make a difference in if you are down with pain or able to work.

#20 Well right now when it's cold AF outside and I work outside? Chapstick... Lots and lots of chapstick.

#21 A marriage license. I assure you, your life will change.

#22 Memory foam earbud tips.



I always had problems with earbuds falling out of my ears especially when exercising. This has been a life changer.



It also makes noise cancellation a lot better. Helps to not get distracted and overwhelmed by all the noises outside.

#23 As a 30 something year old man who has lots of trauma, a pregnancy pillow that wraps around you.

#24 A musical instrument to learn.

#25 A rice cooker.

#26 Tbh this year buying a heat blanket made me save tons of money and feel good.



We even got one each with gf.

#27 Steamer for clothes



It's unbelievable how useful those things are. Yeah it won't let you iron your suit pants to have this nice crease but it helps with every other thing and doesn't require setting it up for 30 minutes. You need like 2 minutes with it to iron a t-shirt or a nice shirt. And because it's just steam the risk of burning yourself is also much lower than of an iron.

#28 I guess this will depend on how bad your breath is but a good tongue scraper for less than $10.



A lot of people may not know that bad breath originates from your tongue. Your tongue holds a lot of plaque! A toothbrush isn't going to clean nearly as much plaque from your tongue as you think it will. A tongue scraper on the other hand will actively peel the plaque as you pull the scraper from the back of your tongue towards the front.



You'll be shocked to see how much plaque comes off of your tongue with just the first pull! Drinking more water and less sodas/sugar drinks is also a great way to control the freshness of your breath because water will help to flush particles without sticking to your tongue like sugary drinks will.

