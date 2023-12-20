ADVERTISEMENT

After a couple of months, Quatsch Cartoons is back on Bored Panda. The series, created by an illustrator from Belgium, is known for showcasing absurd and fun situations involving humans, animals… and even aliens.

In the past, Dieter Bevers, the author of the series, told us more about the inspiration for his works, and he admitted most of it comes from real life: "For example, I see or read something about schoolkids riding in a bus and in my head, there is this voice that says: 'Hey, wouldn’t it be fun if, instead of just kids, there would also be an alien xenomorph in this school bus?' And then I try to develop this idea in a cartoon."

Scroll down to see the most recent works from the series and if you missed our previous posts featuring the earlier cartoons by this artist, you can check them out now.

More info: Instagram | quatsch.be