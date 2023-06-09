Belgium's very own Dieter Bevers, or as he's better known, Quatsch, is a cartoonist who's got a knack for bringing together his amazing drawing skills with a wicked sense of humor, cooking up a bunch of super funny and sometimes downright silly cartoons.

Quatsch's Cartoons have a big following on social media, and it's no surprise why. They encompass a broad array of themes, ranging from the humorous absurdity found in daily life to comical animal shenanigans. They also beautifully illustrate the peculiar beauty of nature and delve into the exciting and unpredictable realm of science fiction. Check out more of Dieter's comics by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | quatsch.be