Already bored with the new year? Well, we believe we can fix that because Dieter Bevers (Quatsch) is back on Bored Panda! Dieter is a comic artist based in Belgium who stands out with his witty and absurd cartoons illustrating ridiculous situations in the human or animal worlds.

The artist has previously shared with us that he wants to make people smile. "So if people think one of my cartoons is funny then that's mission accomplished." Scroll down to forget about your earthy worries at least for a bit.

For more fun and entertaining comics by Quatsch, check out our previous posts here and here

More info: Instagram | quatsch.be

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#2

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

5points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmaoooooo, this was good

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

4points
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's going to clean the dishes?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

4points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’d be the first,

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

4points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean..he’s not wrong

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

4points
POST
#7

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

3points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

…ew. Lol just ew.

1
1point
reply
#8

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

3points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok just making sure.

0
0points
reply
#9

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

3points
POST
#10

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

3points
POST
#11

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

3points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s nice.

0
0points
reply
#12

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

2points
POST
#13

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

2points
POST
#14

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

2points
POST
#15

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

2points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That good or bad?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#17

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

2points
POST
#18

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

2points
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The young Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

1point
POST
#20

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

1point
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤯😶 took me a sec.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

1point
POST
#22

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

1point
POST
#23

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
#24

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
#25

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

U and me both

0
0points
reply
#26

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
#27

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
#28

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
#29

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
#30

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

This Comics Artist Illustrates Absurd And Fun Situations That Might Make You Laugh (New Pics)

quatsch_cartoons Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!