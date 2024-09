ADVERTISEMENT

Tech support workers see a lot of (crazy) things on the job, and Reddit user Ok_Hold_2686 is no exception. Last week, they uploaded a post on the platform, describing the confusing performance reviews they have been receiving.

Apparently, the employee’s KPIs keep changing whenever, and it always happens retroactively to fit the company’s agenda. So they made up their mind that enough was enough and started to adapt, pointing out the dangerous consequences this strategy could lead to.

The Redditor’s experience highlights how short-sighted managerial decisions can backfire, undermining the very stability they aim to achieve.

When you stop treating your employees fairly, you risk losing not just their motivation but also the quality of work that keeps your business running smoothly

Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

Which is exactly what happened when this worker shifted focus to meet the company’s flawed expectations

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok_Hold_2686

