Employee’s Attempt To Wrongly Accuse A Coworker Of Doing A Poor Job Backfires As They Get Fired Themselves

While some might think of work as “just work”, meaning that it’s just one part of their life, it’s still quite important to feel good and appreciated in our workplace, as we do spend the majority of our time there. So any distractions or disagreements with other colleagues might affect our work and even our well-being. Especially if someone is bothering us without a clear or apparent reason. Even if we’re trying to avoid such situations, it seems that sometimes they still find us. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/littlewasknown decided to share a story that happened to them at work. The situation that was shared in Reddit’s Malicious Compliance was upvoted more than 10k times and grabbed other users’ attention.

Having a nice and safe working environment is a must for an employee for them to be able to do their job properly

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

The author of the post revealed that they work in radiology and 15 years ago, they had a co-worker called Smith. It seemed that the relationship between them wasn’t the best as Smith had already received two warnings for abusing their boss and the original poster (OP). But even these two warnings didn’t work for them as they tried to make the narrator’s life even more difficult and seek revenge. It was shared that Smith would do a lot of little irritating things such as eating OP’s lunch or using their X-ray markers.

Reddit user decided to share a story of how their co-worker wanted to blame them for a poorly made assignment

Image credits: littlewasknown

Their co-worker Smith was known for abusing the author of the post

Image credits: littlewasknown

The main story event happened when an accident and emergency (A&E) doctor said that one of the X-ray images was poorly done. This is when Smith went to check the board with everyone’s work schedules and saw that the author of the post was the one who worked that shift. This is when they thought to go to their boss and ask him to get HR involved so that they could investigate the situation and probably punish the radiographer for bad work.

One day, a doctor complained about X-ray images being done poorly, so Smith put all the blame on their co-worker

Image credits: littlewasknown

The Reddit user revealed that when they were interviewed about the situation, they explained that Smith was the one working that evening and made those images

Image credits: littlewasknown

When the author of the post was invited to talk to two HR representatives and an independent chief radiographer from another hospital, they all agreed that the images were not of a good quality. This is when the interviewers asked OP why they failed to do the work properly, to which they said that it wasn’t them who was responsible for those images. It was then revealed that Smith was the one who worked that day, covering for the Reddit user because they called in sick. This is when they asked for Smith to go through the same process as they had to and even filed a complaint against them for wrongful allegations.

Original Poster didn’t leave these accusations just like that and made the HR representatives go through the same investigation this time with Smith

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

Even after Smith was cornered about what happened, they tried to prove their innocence by showing the plan where OP was signed up to work, but their pay slip proved them wrong. After a few more misdemeanors, Smith was fired. The Reddit user added that perhaps the specialist did this not because of bad intentions but because they were in a really hard place mentally, and this is why they behaved the way they did, also failing to do their job correctly.

Despite the radiographer trying to get away from this mess, they were eventually fired

Image credits: littlewasknown

The author of the post took some time to clarify some of the things mentioned in the story

Image credits: littlewasknown

A lot of other users online became interested in the story as it doesn’t happen often that someone tries to blame you for their own mistakes. Someone was interested to know how this could happen when usually, x-ray technicians use special markers with their initials. These are often used to mark a side of the body, date of the certain procedure, and might also include a patient’s name. The author of the post revealed that after Smith used their marker, they decided to opt for “regular” ones.

They also explained why they didn’t use the radiographic markers, revealing other things Smith used to do to them

Image credits: littlewasknown

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

This story made many Reddit users interested in the whole situation

Image credits: littlewasknown