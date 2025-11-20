Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Are You A People-Pleaser?”: Take This 25-Question Personality Quiz To Find Out
Man in red jacket making a rejecting gesture next to neon sign about people-pleaser quiz on saying no skills.
"Are You A People-Pleaser?": Take This 25-Question Personality Quiz To Find Out

Are you a pro at boundary-setting or boundary-bending all the time? Let’s find out…😈

This isn’t just about being polite or “nice” – it’s about whether you can actually set personal boundaries and stick to them. You’ll face 25 tricky boundary tests designed to discover who’s really running your life; if you or the ‘yes’s you can’t control.

We’re not saying you’re a saint. But hey, you can try to prove us wrong. Each scenario asks you to pick the opinion that best matches how you actually react.

For example:

👉 Your friend texts at 10 PM asking for a favor. Do you reply instantly, politely decline, or quietly hope they forget?

👉 Your coworker asks you to cover a shift (again) – do you say yes, negotiate, or disappear?

Take each question at your own pace, read it carefully, and answer honestly. Let’s see if you’re a boundary boss or just a professional at saying yes.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

