“Are You A People-Pleaser?”: Take This 25-Question Personality Quiz To Find Out

Are you a pro at boundary-setting or boundary-bending all the time? Let’s find out…😈

This isn’t just about being polite or “nice” – it’s about whether you can actually set personal boundaries and stick to them. You’ll face 25 tricky boundary tests designed to discover who’s really running your life; if you or the ‘yes’s you can’t control.

We’re not saying you’re a saint. But hey, you can try to prove us wrong. Each scenario asks you to pick the opinion that best matches how you actually react.

For example:

👉 Your friend texts at 10 PM asking for a favor. Do you reply instantly, politely decline, or quietly hope they forget?

👉 Your coworker asks you to cover a shift (again) – do you say yes, negotiate, or disappear?

Take each question at your own pace, read it carefully, and answer honestly. Let’s see if you’re a boundary boss or just a professional at saying yes.

