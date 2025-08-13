Today, we’re featuring some of the most spot-on posts about the lack of affordable housing and poor urban planning in the United States, as shared on the ‘Georgism’ subreddit . This is a community that fully embraces the Georgism (aka Geoism or the single tax movement) social philosophy and economic theory, and thinks it’s the way to create a solid foundation for a truly fair society. Scroll down to check out their posts.

Everyone deserves to have access to affordable housing . Unfortunately, in parts of the developed world, this isn’t the case. Housing prices are wildly out of control, interest rates are wild, and not enough new properties are being built! And many cities aren't built in a smart way. Many young and ambitious working professionals find themselves struggling to cover their bloated rent, let alone save up enough cash to buy a decent home .

#1 What Do You Guys Think? Is Our Lack Of Density/Walkable Spaces Contributing To Our Health Crisis? Share icon

RELATED:

#2 People Aren’t Having Kids, Because Housing Prices Are Out Of Control Share icon

#3 It’s Almost Like Monopoly Was Originally Invented To Warn Us About Everything That’s Happened 🤔 Share icon

The ‘Georgism’ online group, which focuses on “free trade, free land, free people,” was initially created in early spring of 2012. Currently, it boasts 36k members. The social philosophy and economic theory of Georgism, also known as geoism, basically revolves around one core idea: namely, that the value derived from land (including natural resources and opportunities) should belong equally to all the residents of a community. Furthermore, the value that people create should belong to themselves. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 How Much Land Do We Waste Just To Park Cars For A Few Hours? Share icon

#5 Nothing An Lvt And A Little Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us Share icon

The moderators point out that there are various Georgists, from statists and anarchists to progressives and conservatives. According to the moderators who manage the online community, note that most Georgists support: ADVERTISEMENT A broad-based land value taxation scheme, either to mostly or entirely replace existing harmful taxes on income, consumption, and corporations The social redistribution of this revenue either directly, through a Citizens' Dividend, or indirectly, through government programs, to citizens Some (but not all) forms of market intervention by the state The abolition of tariffs, quotas, patents, and other barriers to trade and commerce

#7 Visualization On How Much Land Is Wasted Due To Mandated Parking Minimums And Car Sprawl Share icon

#8 Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl Share icon

#9 $500 More Rent, Zero Added Value. Georgism Would Fix This 😔 ✊ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While many people are struggling to afford homes, some are finally breaking into the property market. As recently reported by CNN, despite the “daunting” conditions, growing members of the US Generation Z are finally fulfilling their dreams of homeownership. “The generation now accounts for one in four loans issued to first-time home buyers, according to data from financial services company Intercontinental Exchange. And a Redfin report from January 2024 found that Gen Z’s homeownership rate is outpacing that of Millennials and Gen Xers when they were the same age.” That’s not to say that everyone has the same chances of owning a home. CNN notes that there’s a “growing divide” between members of Generation Z with stable jobs or financial support and those who are priced out both from owning and even renting property.

#10 Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality Share icon

#11 Why Work For Wages, When Rents Eat It All? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Tax Land, Tax Carbon Share icon

Georgism was an economic theory developed by American economist and social reformer Henry George in the late 19th century. According to EBSCO Information Services, though his treatise ‘Progress and Poverty’ was popular, many economists dismissed his ideas. George’s economic theory is partly based on ancient ideas centered on land. ADVERTISEMENT “Many cultures view land as something that is passed from generation to generation, without an individual owning it in the traditional sense. Ownership is viewed as temporary, a rental of the land. The value of land is based on what takes place on it, and this value is reflected in the wealth of the landowner. This view is reflected in modern municipal tax assessments, which include separate values for the land and for any structures on it,” EBSCO explains.

#13 Georgist Policies Would Fix This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Who Needs Walkable Neighborhoods When You Can Have Empty Parking Lots And Car Sprawl? Share icon

#15 My Mistake For Needing Social And Economic Opportunity Share icon

George’s idea was to propose establishing the so-called Single Tax on land values. This tax would fund the government and replace all the other taxes already in place. “Those who supported this idea did so because of its simplicity, their belief that it would stimulate construction and economic growth by eliminating taxes on structures, and the idea that land, as a fixed resource, should be taxed to benefit society and fund government,” EBSCO writes. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Without Georgism, Landlords Will Always Charge As Much As They Can Get Away With Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Boomers Destroy The Housing Market, Then Blame Younger Generations For Buying Coffee… Share icon

#18 Don’t Forget To Thank Your City Council For Saving You From This Share icon

As per EBSCO, people who embrace Georgist philosophy believe that the gifts of nature should benefit all of society. Meanwhile, Georgists argue that social problems should be solved by tracking their root causes and eliminating them at their core, thus doing away with future problems, instead of focusing just on the symptoms. “According to George, wealth is produced by land, labor, and capital. The distribution of these sources must therefore be at the root of poverty. Land is in fixed supply and is required for all life and production, yet those who own land earn money by allowing others to use it, without the property owner contributing to production,” EBSCO explains. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Nothing A Lvt And Some Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix! Share icon

#20 Land Value Tax (+ No Parking Mandates) Would Fix This Share icon

#21 And We Know Just How To Do This Share icon

“Landowners may also refuse to allow their land to be used productively. When good land is withheld from use, labor must use less-productive land. When rents go up, wages and productive investment suffer. This leads to unemployment and cycles of wealth and poverty.” ADVERTISEMENT Therefore, George argued, land rent should benefit society, to ensure that good land is available for use, thus lowering prices and rents.

#22 The Present Century Has Been Marked By A Prodigious Increase In Wealth-Producing Power Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 The Current Housing Crisis Summed Up In One Image Share icon

#24 Gulf War? No, What I Said We Needed Was A Golf War Share icon

EBSCO notes that modern supporters of the Single Tax advocate for land value taxation, or LVT. ADVERTISEMENT “LVT assesses property taxes on the value of the land, including improvements made to it, but does not tax any structures on the land. It is often favored in regions where primary land use is agricultural. Economists who advocate for LVT note that valuation of structures is often less stable than land value.”

#25 Self Identified Libertarians Seemingly Only Support Libertarian Beliefs When It’s Convenient For Them Share icon

#26 No Offense, It Just A Meme Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Tax What People Take, Not What People Make Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, land value is mainly influenced by what the land is used for, as well as what happens nearby. “For example, the value of an acre of land in an agricultural area does not change much based on nearby development, but a plot of land the same size in an urban setting might be valued based on where it is, if, for example, the city experiences demand for usable retail space in that neighborhood.”

#28 Who Needs The Missing Middle When You Have This 😍 Share icon

#29 Game Based On Reality Share icon

#30 Unless We Make Some Real Changes To The System, Some Things Will Never Change Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? Do you think that Georgism is the way to go, or do you think another economic philosophy is more practical? What’s your perspective as to why housing prices have become so jaw-droppingly ridiculous in recent years? How would you solve the housing affordability crisis if you had free rein? Do you personally feel that you’re struggling to buy a home, or do you think that you have a fair and decent chance at property ownership? Let us know in the comments below.

#31 The Damage Sprawl Has Done Is Immense Share icon

#32 Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field Share icon

#33 Placemaking In Georgism? So Hot Right Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 What Arguments Do Suburbanites Use That Make You Irrationally Upset? Share icon

#36 Say It With Me Now Folks, Why Ban What You Can Tax? Share icon

#37 Another Example Of Gross Tax Injustice Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 It’s That Time Of Year Again. Who Needs Christmas Spirit When You Could Have Stroads And Highways 🥰 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 With Lvt + Yimby, We Could Afford So Much Nice Things, But Instead Here We Are Throwing All Our Money At Landlords And Sprawl Share icon

#40 Unbelievable This Is The Only Thing Legal To Build In Most Of The Us Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Lvt Would Solve This Share icon

#42 One Of My Biggest Pet Peeves Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Is This A New Form Of Economic Rent? Share icon

#44 Priceless Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Half Of Renters Can’t Make Ends Meet. This Can’t Possibly Be Sustainable Share icon

#46 You Know What Isn’t Affordable? No Housing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Dodger Stadium’s Parking Lot Can Fit Another 10 Dodger Stadiums In It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Our Cities Are Unwalkable Because Our Current Tax System Favors Bad Land Use Share icon

#49 I Thought You All Might Like This Tweet Share icon

#50 Despite Looking Nicer, Real Rents Also Went Down Over This Same Time Period Thanks To The New Units! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Breaks My Heart That We Prioritize Low Density Sprawl Over This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Zoning Killed The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could Share icon

#53 This Is Basically What Car Dealerships Do. It’s Regulatory Capture, And It’s Bad Share icon

#54 When Your Nearest Park Is A 10+ Minute Drive, Don’t Be Surprised When Kids Don’t Play Outside Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Over-Leveraged Landlord Has His 57 Homes Repossessed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 American Cities Are Somehow Both Simultaneously Over Planned And Under Planned Share icon

#57 Urban Decay Share icon

#58 The World If We Had Land Value Tax: 🌳🌳🌲🌇🚄🌇🏡🌳🏞️⚡📈 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 The Corruption Of Economics Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 The Value Of Land Is Socially Created. Landowners Reap Without Sowing Share icon

#61 Just Tax Land LOL Share icon

#62 Yeah Right, Lisa. A Wonderful Magical Single Tax Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 From Doughnut Economics Book Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Unironically, Lvt + Upzoning Would Help Protect Canada In The Trade Wars... And Protect It From The American Car-Dependent Lifestyle Share icon

#65 When You Don’t Tax Land Share icon

#66 'i'll Build You A Bike Lane In 2047.' Share icon