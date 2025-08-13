ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone deserves to have access to affordable housing. Unfortunately, in parts of the developed world, this isn’t the case. Housing prices are wildly out of control, interest rates are wild, and not enough new properties are being built! And many cities aren't built in a smart way. Many young and ambitious working professionals find themselves struggling to cover their bloated rent, let alone save up enough cash to buy a decent home.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most spot-on posts about the lack of affordable housing and poor urban planning in the United States, as shared on the ‘Georgism’ subreddit. This is a community that fully embraces the Georgism (aka Geoism or the single tax movement) social philosophy and economic theory, and thinks it’s the way to create a solid foundation for a truly fair society. Scroll down to check out their posts.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What Do You Guys Think? Is Our Lack Of Density/Walkable Spaces Contributing To Our Health Crisis?

Tweet showing European vacation food and beach scenes, highlighting lifestyle amid affordable housing and urban living concerns.

heartereum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in the USA and I haven't driven a car in over 20 years. 45yo. 5ft 9in. 160lb.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    People Aren’t Having Kids, Because Housing Prices Are Out Of Control

    Tweet highlighting the rise in housing prices and the lack of affordable housing in the US impacting home ownership.

    michellecyca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    It’s Almost Like Monopoly Was Originally Invented To Warn Us About Everything That’s Happened 🤔

    Tweet criticizing the lack of affordable housing in the US using a millennial Monopoly game analogy.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The ‘Georgism’ online group, which focuses on “free trade, free land, free people,” was initially created in early spring of 2012. Currently, it boasts 36k members.

    The social philosophy and economic theory of Georgism, also known as geoism, basically revolves around one core idea: namely, that the value derived from land (including natural resources and opportunities) should belong equally to all the residents of a community. Furthermore, the value that people create should belong to themselves.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    How Much Land Do We Waste Just To Park Cars For A Few Hours?

    Aerial view of a stadium surrounded by extensive parking in a sprawling urban area highlighting lack of affordable housing.

    urbanthoughts11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Nothing An Lvt And A Little Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix!

    Aerial view of densely packed suburban housing illustrating lack of affordable housing and suburban sprawl in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us

    Urban planners reaching for healthy sustainable urbanism while restrained by parking mandates showing affordable housing issues.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why I'm glad I live in a neighborhood that was developed over a century ago. That and rent control.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The moderators point out that there are various Georgists, from statists and anarchists to progressives and conservatives. According to the moderators who manage the online community, note that most Georgists support:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    1. A broad-based land value taxation scheme, either to mostly or entirely replace existing harmful taxes on income, consumption, and corporations
    2. The social redistribution of this revenue either directly, through a Citizens' Dividend, or indirectly, through government programs, to citizens
    3. Some (but not all) forms of market intervention by the state
    4. The abolition of tariffs, quotas, patents, and other barriers to trade and commerce
    #7

    Visualization On How Much Land Is Wasted Due To Mandated Parking Minimums And Car Sprawl

    Aerial view of urban area highlighting building coverage and lack of affordable housing in the US using heat map analysis.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl

    Busy urban street with outdoor seating contrasted with empty suburban shopping plaza, highlighting affordable housing issues in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    During COVID we started installing street seating all over the place here to facilitate social distancing. We aren't giving it back. That's our space now.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    $500 More Rent, Zero Added Value. Georgism Would Fix This 😔 ✊

    Screenshot of social media post highlighting rent hikes and exploitation in the lack of affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What Covid did to Montana. I've lived here 33 years. I'm moving next year because it's so expensive.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While many people are struggling to afford homes, some are finally breaking into the property market. As recently reported by CNN, despite the “daunting” conditions, growing members of the US Generation Z are finally fulfilling their dreams of homeownership.

    “The generation now accounts for one in four loans issued to first-time home buyers, according to data from financial services company Intercontinental Exchange. And a Redfin report from January 2024 found that Gen Z’s homeownership rate is outpacing that of Millennials and Gen Xers when they were the same age.”

    That’s not to say that everyone has the same chances of owning a home. CNN notes that there’s a “growing divide” between members of Generation Z with stable jobs or financial support and those who are priced out both from owning and even renting property.
    #10

    Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality

    Comparison of idealized suburbia with real suburban street highlighting affordable housing challenges in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Why Work For Wages, When Rents Eat It All?

    Tweet discussing high rent costs over $2400 in major cities, highlighting concerns about lack of affordable housing in the US.

    TheHumanDurag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Tax Land, Tax Carbon

    Man looking frustrated at a theater, highlighting landlords and polluters amid affordable housing struggles in the US.

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Georgism was an economic theory developed by American economist and social reformer Henry George in the late 19th century. According to EBSCO Information Services, though his treatise ‘Progress and Poverty’ was popular, many economists dismissed his ideas. George’s economic theory is partly based on ancient ideas centered on land.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Many cultures view land as something that is passed from generation to generation, without an individual owning it in the traditional sense. Ownership is viewed as temporary, a rental of the land. The value of land is based on what takes place on it, and this value is reflected in the wealth of the landowner. This view is reflected in modern municipal tax assessments, which include separate values for the land and for any structures on it,” EBSCO explains.
    #13

    Georgist Policies Would Fix This

    Tweet discussing the lack of affordable housing, highlighting high rent, taxes, and limited personal space for young professionals.

    TypeForVictory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Who Needs Walkable Neighborhoods When You Can Have Empty Parking Lots And Car Sprawl?

    Local city council ignores walkable neighborhoods, choosing excessive parking mandates over affordable housing solutions.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    My Mistake For Needing Social And Economic Opportunity

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the lack of affordable housing and rent issues in urban areas.

    lux514 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    George’s idea was to propose establishing the so-called Single Tax on land values. This tax would fund the government and replace all the other taxes already in place.

    “Those who supported this idea did so because of its simplicity, their belief that it would stimulate construction and economic growth by eliminating taxes on structures, and the idea that land, as a fixed resource, should be taxed to benefit society and fund government,” EBSCO writes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Without Georgism, Landlords Will Always Charge As Much As They Can Get Away With

    Tweet criticizing rising rent and cost of living, highlighting affordable housing issues shared in Georgism group discussion.

    Mongooooooose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Boomers Destroy The Housing Market, Then Blame Younger Generations For Buying Coffee…

    Tweet discussing rising rent prices and the lack of affordable housing amid inflation and economic challenges in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Don’t Forget To Thank Your City Council For Saving You From This

    Illustration of a snowy town street with text criticizing zoning laws and affordable housing issues in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As per EBSCO, people who embrace Georgist philosophy believe that the gifts of nature should benefit all of society. Meanwhile, Georgists argue that social problems should be solved by tracking their root causes and eliminating them at their core, thus doing away with future problems, instead of focusing just on the symptoms.

    “According to George, wealth is produced by land, labor, and capital. The distribution of these sources must therefore be at the root of poverty. Land is in fixed supply and is required for all life and production, yet those who own land earn money by allowing others to use it, without the property owner contributing to production,” EBSCO explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Nothing A Lvt And Some Zoning Reform Couldn’t Fix!

    Aerial view of dense suburban houses illustrating lack of affordable housing and amenities in a US neighborhood.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Land Value Tax (+ No Parking Mandates) Would Fix This

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob suggesting building housing on parking lots highlighting the lack of affordable housing in the US.

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    And We Know Just How To Do This

    Cartoon showing a genie offering wishes to replace golf courses with affordable housing, highlighting housing criticism in the US.

    lev_lafayette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Landowners may also refuse to allow their land to be used productively. When good land is withheld from use, labor must use less-productive land. When rents go up, wages and productive investment suffer. This leads to unemployment and cycles of wealth and poverty.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Therefore, George argued, land rent should benefit society, to ensure that good land is available for use, thus lowering prices and rents.
    #22

    The Present Century Has Been Marked By A Prodigious Increase In Wealth-Producing Power

    Henry George revealing private land ownership as the cause of relative poverty in a cartoon style meme.

    middleofaldi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    The Current Housing Crisis Summed Up In One Image

    Twitter posts discussing the lack of affordable housing and issues with property taxes in the US housing market.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Gulf War? No, What I Said We Needed Was A Golf War

    Man in futuristic glasses rejecting tearing down historic buildings but approving ripping up golf courses for housing affordability debate.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    EBSCO notes that modern supporters of the Single Tax advocate for land value taxation, or LVT.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “LVT assesses property taxes on the value of the land, including improvements made to it, but does not tax any structures on the land. It is often favored in regions where primary land use is agricultural. Economists who advocate for LVT note that valuation of structures is often less stable than land value.”
    #25

    Self Identified Libertarians Seemingly Only Support Libertarian Beliefs When It’s Convenient For Them

    Cartoon criticizing lack of affordable housing in the US with debate on small government and housing zoning policies.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    No Offense, It Just A Meme

    Crying baby rejecting taxes as theft and happily accepting rent as passive income, highlighting affordable housing debate.

    Airas8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Tax What People Take, Not What People Make

    Star Trek character reacting to taxing labor versus taxing land, highlighting affordable housing and land use issues in the US.

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, land value is mainly influenced by what the land is used for, as well as what happens nearby.

    “For example, the value of an acre of land in an agricultural area does not change much based on nearby development, but a plot of land the same size in an urban setting might be valued based on where it is, if, for example, the city experiences demand for usable retail space in that neighborhood.”
    #28

    Who Needs The Missing Middle When You Have This 😍

    Suburban neighborhood with distant stores highlighting the lack of affordable housing and long travel distances in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Game Based On Reality

    Monopoly game meme highlighting unaffordable rent, lack of property, and issues with housing affordability in the US.

    Vitboi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Unless We Make Some Real Changes To The System, Some Things Will Never Change

    Woman holding a sign protesting rent affordability and housing inequality highlighting lack of affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? Do you think that Georgism is the way to go, or do you think another economic philosophy is more practical?

    What’s your perspective as to why housing prices have become so jaw-droppingly ridiculous in recent years? How would you solve the housing affordability crisis if you had free rein?

    Do you personally feel that you’re struggling to buy a home, or do you think that you have a fair and decent chance at property ownership? Let us know in the comments below.
    #31

    The Damage Sprawl Has Done Is Immense

    A social media post criticizing bad land use with aerial views highlighting affordable housing issues in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field

    A mostly empty parking lot with minimal trees and text about pedestrian friendliness and parking minimums in US cities.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Placemaking In Georgism? So Hot Right Now

    Empty suburban parking lot contrasted with vibrant urban street emphasizing the need for affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Comparing cities designed 400 years ago around horses and wagons and modern cities is silly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Me_irl

    Anime-style group resembling Scooby-Doo gang with text criticizing land owners and rich people amid affordable housing issues.

    pepinodeplastico Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    What Arguments Do Suburbanites Use That Make You Irrationally Upset?

    Two cartoon faces debating affordable housing in the US, contrasting brownstone neighborhood and suburban sprawl images.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Say It With Me Now Folks, Why Ban What You Can Tax?

    Tweet by Denise Dewald criticizing lack of affordable housing and warning about lifelong renters in the US.

    Legitimate-Metal-560 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Another Example Of Gross Tax Injustice

    Comparison of two similar houses showing a large disparity in property taxes, highlighting affordable housing issues in the US.

    Vitboi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    It’s That Time Of Year Again. Who Needs Christmas Spirit When You Could Have Stroads And Highways 🥰

    Street scene at night with holiday lights and a text criticizing zoning laws and the lack of affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    With Lvt + Yimby, We Could Afford So Much Nice Things, But Instead Here We Are Throwing All Our Money At Landlords And Sprawl

    Starter pack image showing transit and infrastructure ideas highlighting affordable housing and urban planning issues in the US.

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Unbelievable This Is The Only Thing Legal To Build In Most Of The Us

    A social media post criticizing urban planning with an aerial view of suburban housing and lack of affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Lvt Would Solve This

    Traffic congestion and vintage transportation images illustrating affordable housing and urban living challenges in the US.

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    One Of My Biggest Pet Peeves

    Black and white meme with text about Monopoly teaching Georgism, highlighting affordable housing debate in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Is This A New Form Of Economic Rent?

    Tweet showing a user discussing passive income from apartment rental application fees amid affordable housing issues in the US.

    Downtown-Relation766 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Priceless

    Critique of landlords demanding high 2025 prices for outdated kitchens and bathrooms highlights lack of affordable housing in the US.

    EricReingardt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Half Of Renters Can’t Make Ends Meet. This Can’t Possibly Be Sustainable

    Headline about housing affordability crisis in the US, highlighting record unaffordability for half of renters.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    You Know What Isn’t Affordable? No Housing

    Tweet thread showing discussion about affordable housing in the US with before and after images of a Burger King site converted to homes.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Dodger Stadium’s Parking Lot Can Fit Another 10 Dodger Stadiums In It

    Aerial view showing large parking lots around multiple Dodger Stadiums, highlighting urban planning and affordable housing issues.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Our Cities Are Unwalkable Because Our Current Tax System Favors Bad Land Use

    Twitter post highlighting low property taxes on large surface parking lots compared to an apartment building, illustrating affordable housing issues.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    I Thought You All Might Like This Tweet

    Tweet criticizing the lack of affordable housing and public space in the US leading to unwalkable suburbs and social isolation.

    Mongooooooose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Despite Looking Nicer, Real Rents Also Went Down Over This Same Time Period Thanks To The New Units!

    Comparison of Minneapolis street now and 8 years ago highlighting affordable housing and urban development issues.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Breaks My Heart That We Prioritize Low Density Sprawl Over This

    Charming old street scene contrasting with suburban hellscapes, highlighting lack of affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Zoning Killed The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could

    Busy urban street and empty shopping center illustrating bad land use and affordable housing issues in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    This Is Basically What Car Dealerships Do. It’s Regulatory Capture, And It’s Bad

    Screenshot of a social media post explaining NIMBYism as a barrier to new housing development and affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    When Your Nearest Park Is A 10+ Minute Drive, Don’t Be Surprised When Kids Don’t Play Outside

    Aerial view of dense suburban housing illustrating criticism of lack of affordable housing in the US shared on Georgism group.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Over-Leveraged Landlord Has His 57 Homes Repossessed

    Middle-aged man sitting outdoors by the water, representing criticism of the lack of affordable housing in the US.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    American Cities Are Somehow Both Simultaneously Over Planned And Under Planned

    Comparison of modern and ancient urban planners highlighting challenges in affordable housing and flexible city design.

    Not-A-Seagull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Urban Decay

    Abandoned urban and rural areas illustrating the lack of affordable housing and land value tax issues in the US.

    Vitboi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    The World If We Had Land Value Tax: 🌳🌳🌲🌇🚄🌇🏡🌳🏞️⚡📈

    Man putting on glasses and reading text about the lack of affordable housing and Georgism's impact on homebuyers.

    middleofaldi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    The Corruption Of Economics

    Animated meme showing characters discussing poverty and affordable housing issues linked to landlords and economic progress.

    Downtown-Relation766 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    The Value Of Land Is Socially Created. Landowners Reap Without Sowing

    Homer representing landowners being carried by labourers and businesses, illustrating affordable housing and economic burden.

    Downtown-Relation766 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Just Tax Land LOL

    Illustration showing governments struggling with housing issues like land speculation and homelessness, suggesting taxing land as a solution.

    Downtown-Relation766 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Yeah Right, Lisa. A Wonderful Magical Single Tax

    Scene from The Simpsons depicting affordable housing issues, with labels on real estate corporations and homebuyers in the US market.

    kanabulo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    From Doughnut Economics Book

    Billboard from 1914 Rockford, Illinois criticizing land vacancy and affordable housing issues in the US.

    Dissonant-Cog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Unironically, Lvt + Upzoning Would Help Protect Canada In The Trade Wars... And Protect It From The American Car-Dependent Lifestyle

    Aerial view of suburban houses highlighting affordable housing issues in the US with transit images and text overlays.

    Fried_out_Kombi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    When You Don’t Tax Land

    Aerial view of an empty urban lot surrounded by palm trees and tents highlighting lack of affordable housing issues.

    Vitboi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    'i'll Build You A Bike Lane In 2047.'

    Two men in a pawn shop meme illustrating government’s inadequate response to land tax and affordable housing issues.

    Money_Improvement975 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!