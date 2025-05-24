Social media gave laypeople a platform to make their voices heard, for better or worse. It empowered those with something valuable to say and, unfortunately, those who eventually proved they were filled with nothing but hot air. 

Take these people shamed by the “Hot Takes Nobody Asked For” Facebook page as an example. It’s the typical “bold statement” you read on microblogging sites or comment boxes. 

They’re often baseless, arrogant remarks of warped hubris that make no sense at all, making them laughable to a point of entertainment. Scroll through to see what we mean. 

#1

Two cartoon characters in a room with curtains discussing outrageous hot takes and personal freedom in a casual setting.

Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Is anyone being asked to manage their preferences every time a page loads? No you are not using my data. WTF.

    #2

    Reusable cloth rolls replacing toilet paper shown in colorful patterns on bathroom holders, illustrating outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #3

    Hot takes about money fears and early retirement concerns from a couple in their 50s with $4.4 million savings.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Experts refer to these opinions as a product of “belief superiority.” In their 2018 paper published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, researchers Michael Hall and Kaitlin Raimi defined it as the mindset of thinking your opinion is far superior to other people’s.

    In their study, Hall and Raimi gathered participants who felt their beliefs on controversial topics such as wealth distribution and civil liberties were superior. The pair used multiple-choice quizzes as their gauge. 

    #4

    A hot take claiming racist white people overshadow Cinco de Mayo shared publicly online.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    To those who may not know, May the 4th is "Start Wars day"

    #5

    Two men in a video interview discussing inflation, representing outrageous hot takes shared publicly on social media.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #6

    Woman doing a handstand near colorful graffiti wall, part of outrageous hot takes people shared publicly collection.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Hall and Raimi conducted five studies and found that their subjects with the highest belief superiority also had the widest disparity between their perceived and actual knowledge. At the same time, they still had a misguided notion that they were better informed than they were before undergoing the experiment. 

    Here’s what’s interesting, though: Hall and Raimi also discovered that feedback can deflate belief superiority. After participants received constructive criticism, they reduced their belief superiority and sought out more challenging information they may have previously neglected.

    #7

    Man enjoying a fast food meal with edited labels, illustrating outrageous hot takes people shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a hot take claiming Pope Leo XIV is the first American Pope based on forensic skull analysis.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #9

    Screenshot of Matt Walsh tweets sharing hot takes on identifying as girl dad and the blessing of fatherhood with a photo by a lake.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Confirmation bias also plays a significant role in influencing “hot takes.” As Ph.d researcher Rebecca Dolgin points out, talking to other people who share our beliefs leaves us more convinced that we are correct, even though it couldn’t be any further from the truth. 

    “When others disagree, we rationalize that we are seeing things clearly, and they are somehow ill-informed, biased, or illogical,” Dolgin stated. 
    #10

    Cartoon man with glasses smiling under text sharing outrageous hot takes people were stupid enough to share publicly.

    "A 31-year-old woman is the equivalent of a 58-year-old man when it comes to nature's scorecard. Thi is not about emotions or modern narratives. It is about time, biology, and what instinct still values. After 19, a woman's physical peak begins to soften. The firmness, glow, and youthful essence begin to slip away each year. Only the delusional deny this reality. No matter the lighting, no matter the filter, the truth always shows up in real life. High-value men know what time takes, and they do not want to miss the narrow window of peak beauty and peak spirit. That phase holds not just physical youth, but a mental brightness, a jolly energy, a natural feminine enthusiasm that slowly fades with age and experience. By 25, most women are well past the peak, they can sense the rapid drop of firmness, elasticity, the lose feminine spark in their being and movement and in mindset, which happens faster when you're a devoid of tradition woman indulging in escpaism in the modern west. Their spirit is gone fast. Too old to mold. Men like DiCaprio with immense real experience, understand this instinctively. He knows the finer details that no amount of makeup, skincare, filters or illusions shows can hide.
    Men, when they live with discipline, tend to grow in value. They have time. Women, even healthy ones, see fertility shift by 27, something not true for real men even in their 60s or so. This is not cruel. It is nature's pattern. Pretending it is not real might comfort some, but it does not change the rules. Time moves forward, and value shifts with it"

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #11

    A screenshot of a social media post showing a sales manager sharing a controversial hot take about work ethic and company pride.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #12

    A woman and a man in front of a house with a child, illustrating outrageous hot takes about family and happiness publicly shared.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Well there is a solid explanation for why so many grow up in single parent households with absent fathers....wow, just wow

    It also doesn’t help that many people get their information from social media, regardless of the authenticity of the source. To put that in context, a 2024 survey by Pew Research Center found that 54% of American adults claim they “at least sometimes” use social media as their news source. 

    A more alarming statistic is that a third of Americans say they “regularly” gather their news from social media sites, with Instagram being the biggest source at 20%. TikTok comes in second place with 17%, followed by Twitter with 12%.

    #13

    Screenshot of a funny outrageous hot take about a man prank calling a sub shop with root beer in a water cup.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #14

    Alt text: A funny hot take shared publicly comparing Taylor Swift to a kitten heel in a social media post.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #15

    Black Kia Soul parked in a lot with outrageous hot takes stickers displayed on the rear window and bumper area.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    So, how do we avoid being the lunatic with the crazy, hot takes? Sociologist Dr. Tracy Brower says it all comes down to emotional regulation. She advises avoiding information that could make you unhappy or threaten your well-being, while challenging yourself with new information that isn’t tied to your beliefs. 

    “You can grow through seeking information regarding topics you’re less knowledgeable about or which are new to you,” Dr. Brower writes, adding that avoiding echo chambers created by algorithms is also necessary to broaden your view of the world.

    #16

    A vintage Aunt Jemima syrup bottle listed for sale, representing an outrageous hot take shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #17

    Tweet with a hot take about beauty and God over an image of ancient ruins with a pool filled with people swimming.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #18

    Tweet from Harvard Business Review about diversity in U.S. firefighters with firefighter gear hanging in red lockers.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #19

    Screenshot of a social media post with outrageous hot takes shared publicly, showing high engagement metrics.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #20

    Person in a hoodie sharing outrageous hot takes about AI destroying the planet and replacing people's jobs on social media.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #21

    Illustration of a chaotic city scene with a postcard, red heels, and a taxi highlighting outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #22

    Tweet by Stoney criticizing the idea of toilet paper that turns red, featured in outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #23

    Two frying pans on stove with chopped onions cooking, illustrating outrageous hot takes people were stupid enough to share publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #24

    Red convertible car with a NOT GAY license plate and a large D.O.G.E flag on a city street, showing outrageous hot takes.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #25

    Screenshot of a political hot take claiming conservatives do not raise taxes, shared publicly on social media.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #26

    Former Google executive shares outrageous hot takes on manipulation as an essential career skill with a confident smile

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #27

    Meme showing a man putting on clown makeup to illustrate outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    OMG, so you lost the commission for filling the vacancy and now you are having a dummy spit? Well ok then, go ahead you big baby.

    #28

    Tweet showing two red circles comparing Japan's original and redesigned flag colors, a hot take shared publicly online.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #29

    Text from Vice article stating Monogamy isn't the best type of romantic relationship as an example of outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    I really hope that one day we can all choose peace and admit that every relationship is different and that every couple has its own way. Monogamy, open relationships, polyamorous couples... Let's not put one kind of relationship above the others because they all are great.

    #30

    Alt text: Humorous post about Elmo from Sesame Street being laid off, illustrating outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #31

    Billboard with a vegan message questioning drinking cows milk featuring a woman holding a small dog and hot takes displayed publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #32

    Man sitting in chair with a serious expression, representing outrageous hot takes shared publicly on social media.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Nikole
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Ugh, why would you post a photo of the inside of a toilet after someone had diarrhea in it?

    #33

    Two soldiers in combat gear wield glowing red and blue lightsabers in a tactical training exercise at night.

    USARPAC Report

    #34

    Tweet about K-pop fandom and industry exploitation highlighting a controversial hot take shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #35

    Social media post showing a family hiking and swimming during a Mother's Day outing, illustrating outrageous hot takes.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a hot take about a Porsche video allegedly erasing a statue in Lisbon.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #37

    Tweet showing a hot take about steak sauce with an animated character holding a sign sharing an outrageous opinion.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #38

    Man with long hair smiling and gesturing, paired with a hot takes meme about atheists questioning reality.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Nikole
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited)

    Using a picture of a staunch Catholic… And my reality is nice and solid, thanks. Edit: I just realized this is the same user who said he wouldn’t buy a Porsche because of the Jesus statue… Hahahaha

    #39

    PBS characters collage with text about being woke, featured in 77 outrageous hot takes people shared publicly meme.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing outrageous hot takes about museums and political clothing.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #41

    Google search results showing outrageous hot takes about Duolingo, including if missing lessons has serious consequences.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the suspension of habeas corpus, a hot take shared publicly on social media.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #43

    Tweet from Orochimaru Stan Account claiming no one who actually drinks water prefers it cold, an outrageous hot take shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a controversial hot take claiming women not wearing a bra in public should be illegal.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #45

    Car dashboard climate controls with a humorous caption illustrating an outrageous hot take shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #46

    Outrageous hot takes shared publicly on social media, including controversial personal rants about relationships and life.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Piwakawaka
    Piwakawaka
    Piwakawaka
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    It's hard to believe there are people who actually think like this.

    #47

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange sharing outrageous hot takes about ADHD and nicotine treatment misconceptions.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #48

    Woman in ripped jeans and a white crop top posing for photos, part of outrageous hot takes people shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a controversial hot take about Rihanna being a baby mama for the third time.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #50

    Screenshot of a social media hot take about California highway closure and China’s rapid rail development shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a hot take tweet claiming there was no Jay-Z era, referencing multiple other rap eras shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #52

    Tools including pliers, scissors, and screwdrivers displayed on pavement during a weapon sweep operation.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #53

    Illustration of older Europeans retiring abroad in a boat with boxes, highlighting hot takes on colonialism and retirement.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #54

    Three Walmart employees celebrating a 10th year accomplishment with a cake and a certificate in a store setting.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet discussing societal treatment of black women, shared as an outrageous hot take.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #56

    Person in wetsuit standing on beach near water wearing green swim cap and goggles, illustrating outrageous hot takes publicly shared.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #57

    Two women posing closely together with playful expressions, featured in outrageous hot takes shared publicly online.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #58

    Group of children standing by an American flag with text sharing a controversial hot take about respect and school shootings.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a viral hot take tweet about employees, showing high engagement with millions of views and thousands of likes.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #60

    Person with green-streaked hair wearing glasses and a black shirt with text, showcasing outrageous hot takes in a casual indoor setting.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a social media post showing outrageous hot takes about a man's DNA results and relationship issues.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #62

    Two people dressed in dark clothing sitting outdoors surrounded by autumn trees, evoking outrageous hot takes vibe.

    Be careful whom you idolize, just Google this man name! ANTON LAVEY, FOUNDER OF THE SAN FRANCISCO BASED CHURCH OF SATAN WITH HIS DAUGHTER.
    TAYLOR SWIFT IS HIS GRANDSON.
    TAILOR SWIFT IS A BOY AND HIS GRAND FATHER WAS HEAD OF THE CHURCH OF SATAN.
    THE EXPOSURE IS COMING SOON!

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #63

    Young woman lying down sharing an outrageous hot take about breaking up over political beliefs.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #64

    Pregnant woman and man racing on track with hurdles labeled 9 months pregnancy, fatherhood, child support in outrageous hot takes.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #65

    Cartoon comparison of men and women in charge of hiring with groups of women hired, illustrating hot takes on hiring practices.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #66

    Screenshot of a controversial hot take tweet accusing progressive ideas of threatening the USA and misleading patriots.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #67

    Tweet showing a controversial hot take praising simps and rejecting simp hate, part of outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #68

    Animated scene of a girl lifting a boy with text about how men of this generation want to be treated hot takes meme.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #69

    Couple kissing behind a sign with a controversial baby recipe, showcasing outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #70

    Post showing an outrageous hot take claiming multiplication should replace addition with examples and symbols.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #71

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a hot take about losing excitement for gifts and relationships over time.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    Screenshot of outrageous hot takes shared publicly, including a controversial exchange on intervening during a kidnapping.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet sharing a hot take on family finances and hard work in America.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #74

    Tweet from Cointelegraph reporting a spike in Google searches for misspelled Ethereum, signaling retail investor interest surge.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #75

    Screenshot of a provocative social media post featuring an arrogant man, illustrating outrageous hot takes shared publicly.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #76

    Screenshot of a social media post listing outrageous hot takes about the disadvantages of using toys.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

    #77

    Hamster standing on tiled floor with a serious expression, paired with an outrageous hot takes meme about communism.

    Hot Takes Nobody Asked For Report

