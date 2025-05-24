77 Outrageous “Hot Takes” People Were Stupid Enough To Share Publicly (New Pics)
Social media gave laypeople a platform to make their voices heard, for better or worse. It empowered those with something valuable to say and, unfortunately, those who eventually proved they were filled with nothing but hot air.
Take these people shamed by the “Hot Takes Nobody Asked For” Facebook page as an example. It’s the typical “bold statement” you read on microblogging sites or comment boxes.
They’re often baseless, arrogant remarks of warped hubris that make no sense at all, making them laughable to a point of entertainment. Scroll through to see what we mean.
Experts refer to these opinions as a product of “belief superiority.” In their 2018 paper published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, researchers Michael Hall and Kaitlin Raimi defined it as the mindset of thinking your opinion is far superior to other people’s.
In their study, Hall and Raimi gathered participants who felt their beliefs on controversial topics such as wealth distribution and civil liberties were superior. The pair used multiple-choice quizzes as their gauge.
Hall and Raimi conducted five studies and found that their subjects with the highest belief superiority also had the widest disparity between their perceived and actual knowledge. At the same time, they still had a misguided notion that they were better informed than they were before undergoing the experiment.
Here’s what’s interesting, though: Hall and Raimi also discovered that feedback can deflate belief superiority. After participants received constructive criticism, they reduced their belief superiority and sought out more challenging information they may have previously neglected.
Confirmation bias also plays a significant role in influencing “hot takes.” As Ph.d researcher Rebecca Dolgin points out, talking to other people who share our beliefs leaves us more convinced that we are correct, even though it couldn’t be any further from the truth.
“When others disagree, we rationalize that we are seeing things clearly, and they are somehow ill-informed, biased, or illogical,” Dolgin stated.
"A 31-year-old woman is the equivalent of a 58-year-old man when it comes to nature's scorecard. Thi is not about emotions or modern narratives. It is about time, biology, and what instinct still values. After 19, a woman's physical peak begins to soften. The firmness, glow, and youthful essence begin to slip away each year. Only the delusional deny this reality. No matter the lighting, no matter the filter, the truth always shows up in real life. High-value men know what time takes, and they do not want to miss the narrow window of peak beauty and peak spirit. That phase holds not just physical youth, but a mental brightness, a jolly energy, a natural feminine enthusiasm that slowly fades with age and experience. By 25, most women are well past the peak, they can sense the rapid drop of firmness, elasticity, the lose feminine spark in their being and movement and in mindset, which happens faster when you're a devoid of tradition woman indulging in escpaism in the modern west. Their spirit is gone fast. Too old to mold. Men like DiCaprio with immense real experience, understand this instinctively. He knows the finer details that no amount of makeup, skincare, filters or illusions shows can hide.
Men, when they live with discipline, tend to grow in value. They have time. Women, even healthy ones, see fertility shift by 27, something not true for real men even in their 60s or so. This is not cruel. It is nature's pattern. Pretending it is not real might comfort some, but it does not change the rules. Time moves forward, and value shifts with it"
It also doesn’t help that many people get their information from social media, regardless of the authenticity of the source. To put that in context, a 2024 survey by Pew Research Center found that 54% of American adults claim they “at least sometimes” use social media as their news source.
A more alarming statistic is that a third of Americans say they “regularly” gather their news from social media sites, with Instagram being the biggest source at 20%. TikTok comes in second place with 17%, followed by Twitter with 12%.
So, how do we avoid being the lunatic with the crazy, hot takes? Sociologist Dr. Tracy Brower says it all comes down to emotional regulation. She advises avoiding information that could make you unhappy or threaten your well-being, while challenging yourself with new information that isn’t tied to your beliefs.
“You can grow through seeking information regarding topics you’re less knowledgeable about or which are new to you,” Dr. Brower writes, adding that avoiding echo chambers created by algorithms is also necessary to broaden your view of the world.
I really hope that one day we can all choose peace and admit that every relationship is different and that every couple has its own way. Monogamy, open relationships, polyamorous couples... Let's not put one kind of relationship above the others because they all are great.
Be careful whom you idolize, just Google this man name! ANTON LAVEY, FOUNDER OF THE SAN FRANCISCO BASED CHURCH OF SATAN WITH HIS DAUGHTER.
TAYLOR SWIFT IS HIS GRANDSON.
TAILOR SWIFT IS A BOY AND HIS GRAND FATHER WAS HEAD OF THE CHURCH OF SATAN.
THE EXPOSURE IS COMING SOON!