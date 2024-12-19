We’re not always willing to share these hot takes out loud, but it’s a bit easier to open up to strangers on the internet. Mumsnet users have recently been admitting their most controversial takes, so we’ve gathered the juiciest ones below. Enjoy scrolling through this list that you might find incredibly frustrating, and be sure to upvote the secret opinions that you actually agree with!

Chances are, you’ve got some unpopular opinions that you usually keep to yourself. Perhaps you love pineapple on pizza, or maybe you find chocolate to be repulsive. When I was in college , I was terrified to tell my friends that I had absolutely no interest in ever watching films or reading books about Harry Potter… And I was always thrilled when we’d get blessed with a gray and dreary day.

#1 People who climb Everest, do free climbing or base jumping etc. Self-absorbed, selfish tw*ts. The damage it does to Everest. The sheer risk with all of them, putting their loved ones through stress, worry or loss and grief. And the people at risk if rescuing them or recovering their body.

#2 Paying £££££ to get married. I say congratulations, but my word people are sucked in and could do so much more with the money.

#3 Social media creators are mental health issues waiting to happen.

#4 There are too many dogs and some people who have dogs should just not own dogs.

#5 Fashion. It's purely designed to part the gullible from their money.

#6 That gentle parenting often leads to poorly behaved children. The teachers in schools are having to pick up the pieces of this.

#7 Gender reveal parties are for chavs.

#8 Not all behaviour can be dismissed as mental health issues, asd, adhd etc, some people are just tw*ts.

#9 No, I don't want to see your holiday photos, or pictures of your child/grandchild.

Ever.

#10 Ppl asking for charity donations on social media, sometimes they are doing something like running /walking, other times it's "it's my birthday' - really really winds me up. Not anti-charity but hate being guilt tripped into it.

#11 I think putting botox and fillers in your face is crazy. And those lips look stupid.

#12 Sports. Particularly the big money making machine types. I don't understand why it's not more of a niche interest.



There was a meme or similar a good few years ago and it was basically, imagine if sports coverage was dedicated to archaeology, hourly news bulletins, sections of newspapers, endless coverage on TV, huge stars. Breaking news, star archaeologist Dr Richard Brown has signed a new contract to begin working in Corfu. And then everyone phoning in a radio show to discuss why he should dig somewhere else, people really upset because they were hoping he would dig at a place they preferred, live coverage of the ground being broken at the excavation site, with commentary and discussion from retired archaeologists.

#13 Nearly all plastic surgery, 'b**b jobs' and the like are a pointless narcissistic waste of money and medical resources.

#14 I don't think it's cheaper or particularly more convenient to eat unhealthily. Living off plain, healthy, simple food is much cheaper and as convenient as unhealthy food. The bulk of my diet is wholegrain rice, steamed vegetables (from the frozen section) and some protein. It's extremely cheap and fast and simple. When I buy frozen pizzas etc my bill per meal is always way more expensive.

I think the link between obesity and poverty is largely cultural.

#15 The Royal Family are an expensive waste of space and I find it baffling that anyone would think otherwise.

#16 I really resent being asked for charity donations literally everywhere now. Every shop. Every single purchase. Inside supermarkets by the tills. Outside supermarkets. I just hate being hassled constantly. Just let me do what I'm doing and I'll donate to charities as and when I chose to.

#17 I think veganism is bad for your health. Most of my vegan friends seem to be ill much more than average, and I think they'd be much better if they were at least vegetarian.



I don't say that to them of course. I can see an argument for vegetarianism, but not veganism.

#18 People who’s lives revolve around work need to give their heads a wobble.

#19 Mine is about marathon running (and any other physical "challenge", climbing 8 mountains in a row, swimming the channel, cycling the length of the country....)

I say "oh well done, what an achievement".

I think "what a pointless waste of energy, you could have done something useful with all those training hours".

#20 People spending money to have their nails done. I don't mind it. Do what you want but I don't understand why colours on the tips of fingers are a thing.

#21 I irritate myself with my own instinctive belief that a lot of children are really badly parented and that their shi**y behaviours are the direct result of that bad parenting. Intellectually, I'm far more nuanced, completely believe that there are a lot of complex factors at plat etc etc... but deep down, I think I'm a big fat judgey pants and I don't like it.



Also, I'm terrified that I'm one of those parents and that I'm as delusional as I think so many of them are. I hope I'm not. But... it's a worry'!

#22 Having a mum (usually stay at home but with no shared finances) who puts up with a sh*t father who does nothing, negatively impacts a child’s upbringing and ensures that this ridiculous cycle continues, where the mum is labelled a martyr and has no respect, and the father seems to get away with everything both financially and emotionally. Both are to blame. Be equals and share the work/love/housework/childcare etc.

#23 People who let their dogs sleep on or in their beds are minging.

#24 That people who say proudly that they're not interested in politics and don't vote shouldn't be complaining about policies that they don't like as they did nothing to stop them.

#25 I don’t understand why people are on Twitter / X.

It seems like a big toxic, waste of energy to me…

#26 Being in the armed forces doesn’t automatically make you a hero and charities like ‘help for hero’s’ shouldn’t exist, it’s a job people chose to do, nobody these days is conscripted it’s a personal choice.

#27 And anyone who wishes a happy birthday to their snuggly bumpkin on Facebook. I have been married 18 years now. I tell my husband face to face cos we aren’t 12.

#28 Everyone self diagnosing with ADHD. I know at least 3 people who claim to have it but have never been near even the GP with their concerns. Being a bit daft and scatty now and again isn’t necessarily ADHD. Sometimes it’s just that you’re a bit daft and scatty now and again.

#29 People who complain about people on social media (showing off, bragging, going on too many holidays, etc.). How do you know they are doing all this stuff unless you follow them or are on it? Just unfollow them, get off social media yourself if you think it’s so bad?

#30 That a foreign holiday is not a human right. Especially if you go into debt for it.

#31 Olives are vile. People can't actually like them, so they must be pretending for some reason.



The same goes for other foods that are 'an acquired taste'.

#32 I think you should be able to get married for 10 years then get the option to stick or twist without any financial burden. Too many people stay together for money.

#33 Our politicians need to tighten up access to public funds. Our benefit bill is ridiculous.

#34 I think most people look for partners because they know rents and mortgages are near impossible as a single person.

The same reason people stay together too.

#35 People who hate London. If you can’t find even a little bit of joy or fun in a city that literally has something for everyone, then it just goes to show only boring people get bored.

#36 Posting picture of DC online. Everyone knows the risks, why are some willing to take the risk for the sake of a like. Or those that cover the faces but post a picture of their DC online in a swimming costume with them facing away. Surely they know that is dangerous too?

#37 I see too many people lying and milking the benefit system day in day out yet those who need it are denied.

#38 Tattoos.



I don't understand why you'd want a design permanently on your body. How do you know your future self will like it being there?



What if your tastes change or fashion moves on?



A person's hairstyle, hair colour and clothes normally change over time according to an individual's tastes and the current fashion.



Why have permanent tattoos? Wouldn't it be better to have something that peeled off and could be changed every few weeks or so?

#39 The number of people now requiring special and individualised, and often competing arrangements to accommodate things like neurodivergence is going to lead to a fractured and individualistic society where it will be even harder to function with neurodivergence.



And I say this as a parent to a child with Asperger’s syndrome. I spend so much effort preparing him for the world to the best of his ability but other parents seem to want the world to bend for their child.

#40 Sex is a biological fact.



It can’t be changed.



It’s impossible to be ‘born in to the wrong body’.

#41 Extra benefits for obesity or substance/alcohol abuse. That's just giving them extra money to use on the habit that got them here in the first place.

#42 People who say "that's just me" to excuse tw*tish behaviour. Like behaviour isn't something you can change.



Drama, drama, drama all the time people. Don't understand why they can't just put on their adulting hat and crack on in a nice orderly fashion. That said, I think everyone has the right to have a meltdown every so often, get it all out, shake it off, move on. But like, once in a blue moon yeah?

#43 That many charities exist only to contine being in existence and providing nice safe jobs for the senior management and a brag position for the trustees and not solve the problems they were originally set up to tackle.



Worked for several, only one I knew of ever completed their aims and closed. Wouldn't give most of them the snot out of my nose.

#44 I don't think humans were designed for lifelong monogamy and I can't understand why it's such a celebrated thing.

#45 Proposals are mostly cr*p, just talk to each other and agree to get married.

#46 Weight loss injections are cheating.

#47 Remembrance Day is now overblown, more-patriotic-than-thou twaddle that goes on far too long. We call it War Christmas in our house. Poppy-patterned dog beds, FFS.

#48 I don’t agree with abortion despite being a left-leaning type.

#49 Pet owners who spend 1000s on vet bills for seriously ill and dying animals, who should just be put to sleep. Prolonging their life with endless medical treatments and surgeries is cruel in my opinion.

#50 Leaving dog s**t on the streets/parks/beaches should be a criminal offence resulting in a heavy fine and the loss of your dog. All dogs should be on a DNA database and licensed. Dog shit should be tested, and the resultant fines should be big enough to pay for the system to run. If you lose your dog for fouling, you can never own another one.

#51 As women, we need to take greater responsibility for ourselves and our choices. And it’s not ‘victim blaming‘ to say that. We can’t control what others do, only what we do.



Post after post about women marrying and having children with useless men who were always useless complaining about it. I don’t feel a drop of sympathy.

#52 Things I think but wouldn’t say.



Fed is best mantra…Breastfeeding is better. If you can’t or don’t want to, fine. But breastfeeding is best.



Full time nursery, poor children must be shattered, why even have children if someone else looks after them 9-5, Mon-Fri.

#53 Mothers are much more important than fathers when children are very little, and being cared for by their mothers is better for their emotional development than doing long hours in childcare.

#54 Marrying outside the religion you were brought up in is a recipe for disaster.



Blended families don't work.

#55 I believe thin people are all a bit unhappy (because they are probably hungry!)

#56 That people who have been "working from home" need to get back to work. Covid is over.

#57 Things like anxiety are being pathologized when actually it's quite normal to feel a bit anxious on occasion. Get a grip.

#58 I don’t like ‘proudly working class’ people. Never have. What’s there to be proud of? Generations of limited achievement?

#59 I can’t stand pathetic women. Women who are scared when their husbands are away from the home. Women who refuse to walk anywhere at night. Women who don’t travel alone and need a man to accompany them. Get a grip and stop trying to drag us all back to the 1950s with your needy perpetual victimhood.

#60 Poor people are disgusting and only have themselves to blame. They shouldn’t have children, pets, or takeaways.