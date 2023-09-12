I Created Homes Inspired By Musical Instruments With The Help Of AI And Photoshop (14 Pics)
I'm Marcus Byrne, originally from Ireland but currently based in Australia. I specialize in digital post-production and am an AI prompt engineer who brings ideas to life with image manipulation, photography, high-end Photoshop, and AI.
Here, I am exploring the characteristics of musical instruments and how they inspire the architecture of unique homes.
The fusing of art, music, and architecture creates a visually immersive living experience that resonates with both the inhabitants and the surrounding environment. In this series, the characteristics of different musical instruments influence the design aesthetic.
The images were created in Midjourney, with further refining in Photoshop.
More info: marcusbyrne.com | Instagram | linkedin.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Acoustic Guitar Inspired Home
A home inspired by an acoustic guitar could have a timber-centric design, incorporating wooden elements that mimic the instrument's body. The roof could be shaped like the curvaceous body of a guitar, with wooden beams creating intricate patterns. The interior could showcase exposed wooden beams, textured walls, and a warm color palette to evoke the cozy feeling of a James Taylor tune.
Trombone Inspired Home
Acoustic Drums Inspired Home
Drawing from the dynamic design of a drumkit, a home for Ringo Starr could feature bold and contrasting geometric shapes. The exterior might incorporate circular and cylindrical elements, reminiscent of drum shells and cymbals. The interior spaces could be open and spacious, with various levels and platforms that mirror the different levels of mounted toms. Colors and materials could be chosen to evoke the energy and vibrancy associated with drum shells. Huge circular rooms with disc-shaped lights reminiscent of drum skins create elegant spaces.
Bass Inspired Home
Harp Inspired Home
Imagine a home with curved and sleek lines, reminiscent of the curves of a saxophone. The exterior could feature brass elements, resembling the instrument's metallic body. These elements could catch and reflect sunlight, and play with light and shadow. The interior could feature rounded corners, cozy alcoves mirroring the smooth melodies of John Coltrane. With no right angles, the acoustics for listening to music would be the perfect vibe.
"What if I had no ability to be creative on my own and instead typed in some words into an AI prompt and then tried to pass off the images as super rad and cool?"
i'm a trombone
The 2 accoustic drum houses are the only ones that actually are buildings that successfully incorporate the shape of the instruments into a realistic functional design.
"What if I had no ability to be creative on my own and instead typed in some words into an AI prompt and then tried to pass off the images as super rad and cool?"
i'm a trombone
The 2 accoustic drum houses are the only ones that actually are buildings that successfully incorporate the shape of the instruments into a realistic functional design.