I'm Marcus Byrne, originally from Ireland but currently based in Australia. I specialize in digital post-production and am an AI prompt engineer who brings ideas to life with image manipulation, photography, high-end Photoshop, and AI.

Here, I am exploring the characteristics of musical instruments and how they inspire the architecture of unique homes.

The fusing of art, music, and architecture creates a visually immersive living experience that resonates with both the inhabitants and the surrounding environment. In this series, the characteristics of different musical instruments influence the design aesthetic.

The images were created in Midjourney, with further refining in Photoshop.

