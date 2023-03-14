Person Maliciously Complies With HOA Rules, Ends Up Costing Them 16% Of The HOA Income
While some think property ownership is the best way to escape nosy landlords, people in certain parts of the world will then encounter the dreaded beast that is a Homeowners Association. Armed with zeal and a possibly misguided sense of power, these groups will try to impose their will on all residents, for better or worse.
One internet user shared their story of malicious compliance when the HOA tried to force them to take down security cameras. In a bid of commendable stubbornness, they fought for their cameras tooth and nail, adding a pile of legal fees onto the HOA. And in the end, they got around the association’s ruling with a clever technicality.
Security cameras in a neighborhood can be contentious since they might record more than just your yard and property
Image credits: imdb (not the actual photo)
A homeowner installed cameras on their house, which happened to overlook parts of two neighbors’ property
Despite a feature to gray out a section of the feed, one neighbor wanted the cameras taken down
Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)
They refused to take down their cameras and were ready to battle the HOA every step of the way
Image credits: Dylan Gillis (not the actual photo)
Image credits: FirstContribution236
I have cameras like that and even with the grayed out ares not triggering the camera any motion that triggers the camera will record in the grayed out areas. Mine keeps being triggered by bugs flying in front of the lens.
