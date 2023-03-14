Person Maliciously Complies With HOA Rules, Ends Up Costing Them 16% Of The HOA Income

While some think property ownership is the best way to escape nosy landlords, people in certain parts of the world will then encounter the dreaded beast that is a Homeowners Association. Armed with zeal and a possibly misguided sense of power, these groups will try to impose their will on all residents, for better or worse.

One internet user shared their story of malicious compliance when the HOA tried to force them to take down security cameras. In a bid of commendable stubbornness, they fought for their cameras tooth and nail, adding a pile of legal fees onto the HOA. And in the end, they got around the association’s ruling with a clever technicality.

Security cameras in a neighborhood can be contentious since they might record more than just your yard and property

Image credits: imdb (not the actual photo)

A homeowner installed cameras on their house, which happened to overlook parts of two neighbors’ property

Despite a feature to gray out a section of the feed, one neighbor wanted the cameras taken down

Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)

They refused to take down their cameras and were ready to battle the HOA every step of the way

Image credits: Dylan Gillis (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FirstContribution236

Some commenters sided with OP, seeing ‘Karen’ and the HOA as confrontational and needlessly aggressive

But others noted that it’s not exactly comfortable to have a camera you don’t control pointed directly at your yard