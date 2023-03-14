Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Maliciously Complies With HOA Rules, Ends Up Costing Them 16% Of The HOA Income
61points
Social Issues6 hours ago

Person Maliciously Complies With HOA Rules, Ends Up Costing Them 16% Of The HOA Income

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

While some think property ownership is the best way to escape nosy landlords, people in certain parts of the world will then encounter the dreaded beast that is a Homeowners Association. Armed with zeal and a possibly misguided sense of power, these groups will try to impose their will on all residents, for better or worse.

One internet user shared their story of malicious compliance when the HOA tried to force them to take down security cameras. In a bid of commendable stubbornness, they fought for their cameras tooth and nail, adding a pile of legal fees onto the HOA. And in the end, they got around the association’s ruling with a clever technicality.

Security cameras in a neighborhood can be contentious since they might record more than just your yard and property

Image credits: imdb (not the actual photo)

A homeowner installed cameras on their house, which happened to overlook parts of two neighbors’ property

Despite a feature to gray out a section of the feed, one neighbor wanted the cameras taken down

Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)

They refused to take down their cameras and were ready to battle the HOA every step of the way

Image credits: Dylan Gillis (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FirstContribution236

Some commenters sided with OP, seeing ‘Karen’ and the HOA as confrontational and needlessly aggressive

Person Maliciously Complies With HOA Rules, Ends Up Costing Them 16% Of The HOA Income

But others noted that it’s not exactly comfortable to have a camera you don’t control pointed directly at your yard

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have cameras like that and even with the grayed out ares not triggering the camera any motion that triggers the camera will record in the grayed out areas. Mine keeps being triggered by bugs flying in front of the lens.

0
0points
reply
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have cameras like that and even with the grayed out ares not triggering the camera any motion that triggers the camera will record in the grayed out areas. Mine keeps being triggered by bugs flying in front of the lens.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda