“My Homeless Dad Used Me In His Money Scheme, So I Took It All”

Family reunions are supposed to patch things up or, at least, give people the opportunity to talk their hearts out and get closure. But when Reddit user Ok_Opening_5704 got a message from their dad, the man who had abandoned them years ago had ulterior motives.

He tried to use his child for a money scheme, designed to lure away some cash from his brother (the Redditor’s uncle). However, Ok_Opening_5704 realized that their dad arranged the meeting for personal gain and decided to outsmart him. Continue scrolling to read their post on r/pettyrevenge and learn how they did it.

This person received an unexpected message from their father, who abandoned them several years ago

The man said he wanted to help financially, but it became obvious that he was just using them for his own personal gain

As the story went viral, its author provided people with more context

And had a chat with some of the people who commented on it

Most congratulated the original poster (OP) for keeping a clear head throughout the ordeal