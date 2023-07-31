 “My Homeless Dad Used Me In His Money Scheme, So I Took It All” | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Homeless Dad Used Me In His Money Scheme, So I Took It All”
33points
Parenting, Work & Money

“My Homeless Dad Used Me In His Money Scheme, So I Took It All”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Family reunions are supposed to patch things up or, at least, give people the opportunity to talk their hearts out and get closure. But when Reddit user Ok_Opening_5704 got a message from their dad, the man who had abandoned them years ago had ulterior motives.

He tried to use his child for a money scheme, designed to lure away some cash from his brother (the Redditor’s uncle). However, Ok_Opening_5704 realized that their dad arranged the meeting for personal gain and decided to outsmart him. Continue scrolling to read their post on r/pettyrevenge and learn how they did it.

This person received an unexpected message from their father, who abandoned them several years ago

Image credits: rebcenter moscow (not the actual photo)

The man said he wanted to help financially, but it became obvious that he was just using them for his own personal gain

Image credits: Edmond Dantès (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Safa Bakırcı  (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok_Opening_5704

As the story went viral, its author provided people with more context

And had a chat with some of the people who commented on it

Most congratulated the original poster (OP) for keeping a clear head throughout the ordeal

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda