ADVERTISEMENT

For everyone who's ever watched a DIY video and thought "yeah, that's definitely not happening," this one's for you. We've gathered 22 projects that cater specifically to people whose toolbox consists of takeout menus and good intentions. From peel-and-stick backsplashes that transform kitchens without requiring a single prayer to the renovation gods, to furniture scratch fixes that don't involve understanding wood grain, these projects prove you can upgrade your space even if your DIY skill level is "I once successfully changed a lightbulb."

The beauty of these home improvements lies in their foolproof nature – we're talking projects so simple that even your houseplants could probably manage them. Whether you're brightening up brick with whitewash that's basically paint with a fancy attitude, or installing "floating" shelves that are actually supported by your ability to follow stick-figure-level instructions, each project was chosen with your limited abilities in mind. No power tools required, no emergency room visits anticipated, just sweet, sweet home upgrades that won't end with you explaining to your landlord why there's a hole in the... everything.

This post may include affiliate links.

Kitchen counter with coffee maker and pantry shelf, showcasing easy home DIY for not-handy people.

Review: "Bought these to put under my kitchen cabinets. They work great. I’ve had them since mid December, they charge really well. Love that you can change the brightness. We did not even use the screws the magnets hold them up there great. They work so well we bought some for our pantry so we could see better. I highly recommend them. Well worth the money. A great buy." - Jackie

amazon.com , Jackie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Small bathroom with patterned wallpaper, circular mirror, vanity, and modern light fixture, suitable for not-handy DIYers.

    Review: "Nice and thicker than excepted. Has NOT come off the wall from steamy showers. It was tricky at first to put up, but after the first piece I did not have an issues." - VintageChic

    Wallpaper is just step one to creating the space of your dreams. We have 21 more mood-setting finds for the perfect palace!

    amazon.com , Jane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Under-cabinet jar opener being used by a hand, ideal for not-handy people.

    Review: "Easy to screw to underside of cabinet, screws included. Design is flat and does not show under cabinet. Works with all bottle tops. Works really well." - Tigergoddess

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecornwall avatar
    camomooey
    camomooey
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the future, this item will be posted on the "50 times someone asked what this was" page. Lol.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    DIY gone wrong: glass panes installed incorrectly on a door, capturing a common mishap for not-handy people.

    Review: "This product saved time, provided great results and was significantly easier to apply than painters tape. Highly recommended!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Silence The Sneaky Drafts And Dust Bunnies With This Draft Stopper , A Simple Yet Effective Solution For A Quieter, Cozier Home

    Door draft stopper on hardwood floor for simple home DIY solution.

    Review: "I was the only person in our apartment with an A/C unit so this was great to keep the air in my bedroom and not the rest of the house. My roommate also had a very stinky cat so it help to keep the cat stank out of my room as well. Win win!" - Becky

    amazon.com , Bri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before and after bathroom DIY project showing new tile backsplash transformation for not-handy people.

    Review: "Highly recommended. Would buy more for my future home! Looks legit and will be easy to uninstall too leaving no mess if you live in an rental or apartment." - Christian G.

    amazon.com , Lavade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Gold handles on a cabinet, suitable for home DIY projects for not-handy people.

    Review: "They work great. We use them on both black and white and I think they look great on both colors. Modern but classy." - cnboyle

    amazon.com , cnboyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Home improvement takes on a whole new meaning when your skills lean more towards ordering pizza than operating power tools. The next batch of projects proves that creating beautiful spaces doesn't require a contractor's license or the ability to distinguish between Phillips and flathead screwdrivers. These solutions understand that sometimes the best DIY projects are the ones that feel more like arts and crafts than actual construction.
    #8

    Add Some Secret Agent-Level Secrecy To Your Windows With This Window Privacy Film , A Peel-And-Stick Solution For Keeping Prying Eyes At Bay

    Decorative window film creating rainbow light on the floor, with a dog lying in the colorful pattern.

    Review: "Beautiful, simple, easy to apply. A fun way to add personality and joy to a space." - Kay Clare

    amazon.com , Kay Clare Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    DIY bedroom decor with wall vines, shelf art, plants, and cozy bedding for not-handy people.

    Review: "Great quality, and super easy to work with." - Teresa Perry

    amazon.com , Teresa Perry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bathroom floor DIY transformation for not-handy people, showing before and after tile makeover.

    Review: "I needed an inexpensive way to update my bathroom so I tried the Rustoleum Home Floor Coating System and purchased the A4 Design Stencils. Initially I only purchased one set but realized I needed several more so I ordered another 2 packages. Having at least 6 stencils made the entire process much easier and was able to do it much quicker. This was easy to use and although I made some mistakes throughout this process it was user-error and not anything wrong with the stencil itself. I highly recommend this if you are looking for an inexpensive way to brighten up or update any flooring." - MamaGrocks

    amazon.com , MamaGrocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Source: homeownermemes

    Stovetop protector installation for home DIY projects by not-handy people, showcasing easy kitchen maintenance.

    Review: "I have a black stove top that looks dirty as soon as you cook anything. These covers are great, easy to cut to fit and really easy to clean. Rinse, dry and put them right back on the stove top. Way better than having to use chemical cleaners." - C^2

    amazon.com , Molly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    DIY cabinet makeover for not-handy people; before and after transformation from wood to white paint.

    Review: "The perfect paint for what I needed to freshen up a piece of furniture." - Jacq Hammer

    amazon.com , Lragone78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    DIY couch transformation for not-handy people, showing a change from a red to grey cover in a living room setting.

    Review: "I just received this couch cover & it's great, it's soft & fits like a glove." - Anne Schwilling

    amazon.com , Taylor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Before and after home DIY project for not-handy people, showcasing a brick fireplace transformation.

    Review: "I was looking to update our orange colored brick 80s fireplace, and after much research liked the idea and look of whitewashing it. I found this kit and thought I’d give it a try. For a non-diyer like myself, this kit was straightforward and easy to use. I liked that everything I needed was all there. The project turned out very nicely." - Jenna G

    amazon.com , Jenna G Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Fear of power tools meets its match in our following selection of nearly impossible-to-mess-up improvements. When your idea of heavy machinery is an electric can opener, these projects step in to prove that upgrading your space is possible without risking life, limb, or security deposit. Because sometimes the best DIY wins are the ones that require more confidence than competence.

    Before and after of DIY wood cabinet repair for not-handy people, showing scratched and fixed surfaces.

    Review: "My husband is a woodworker and had built beautiful pine kitchen cabinets several years ago. When our dog was a puppy he scratched the heck out of them. I thought I would give Old English Scratch Cover a try but didn't have a lot of hope that it would work. The results were incredible! The cabinets look like new!" - Anon

    amazon.com , Anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Floating bookshelves displaying assorted books as a simple DIY project for not-handy people.

    Review: "These shelves solved that problem. I ordered both the large and small ones. The small ones are perfect for the books I have." - Vickie L. Robey

    amazon.com , Vickie L. Robey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Add A Touch Of Tropical Chic To Your Lighting With This Rattan Hanging Light Cover , A Natural And Earthy Upgrade For Any Room

    Woven ceiling lamp in a cozy room, showcasing simple home DIY decor for not-handy people.

    Review: "Easy install and so cute! Good quality for the price." - Chris

    This is a small change that has a huge impact in any room. But also check out these 24 low-effort home upgrades that will have tongues wagging (mostly out of jealousy!)

    amazon.com , Chris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Wall-mounted shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles on a tiled bathroom wall for easy home DIY organization.

    Review: "I absolutely loved how this turned out! It makes my bathroom look so beautiful." - Kindle Customer

    amazon.com , Kindle Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Decorative light switch plate on a wall, showcasing a simple home DIY project for not-handy people.

    Review: "Looks clean and great! Feels heavy and easy to install! Already ordered more!" - Jacqueline H Hucks

    amazon.com , Just Jules Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Simple DIY electrical setup for home, showing power strip and cord concealment for not-handy people.

    Review: "These are great to use behind the bed." - JScott

    amazon.com , JScott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    DIY bathroom shelves with plants and green towels, easy for not-handy people.

    Review: "These shelves went up easily and are very stable for my bathroom necessities and decor. Look beautiful and are functional." - polly olsen

    amazon.com , Sophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Protect Your Door From Scuffs And Scratches With This Metal Kickplate , A Durable And Decorative Solution For High-Traffic Areas

    Before-and-after of a DIY door upgrade, emphasizing home improvements for not-handy people.

    Review: "Yes, these kick plates are good, and cheaper than the big box stores, plus, the size we needed was available. Worth the money." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Andres Davila Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!