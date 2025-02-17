If You’re Not Bob The Builder, You Can Still Try These 22 Home DIYs
For everyone who's ever watched a DIY video and thought "yeah, that's definitely not happening," this one's for you. We've gathered 22 projects that cater specifically to people whose toolbox consists of takeout menus and good intentions. From peel-and-stick backsplashes that transform kitchens without requiring a single prayer to the renovation gods, to furniture scratch fixes that don't involve understanding wood grain, these projects prove you can upgrade your space even if your DIY skill level is "I once successfully changed a lightbulb."
The beauty of these home improvements lies in their foolproof nature – we're talking projects so simple that even your houseplants could probably manage them. Whether you're brightening up brick with whitewash that's basically paint with a fancy attitude, or installing "floating" shelves that are actually supported by your ability to follow stick-figure-level instructions, each project was chosen with your limited abilities in mind. No power tools required, no emergency room visits anticipated, just sweet, sweet home upgrades that won't end with you explaining to your landlord why there's a hole in the... everything.
These Under Cabinet Magnetic Rechargeable Lights Are A No-Brainer, No-Tools-Required Way To Illuminate Your Kitchen, Because Who Needs A Handyman When You've Got Magnets?
Review: "Bought these to put under my kitchen cabinets. They work great. I’ve had them since mid December, they charge really well. Love that you can change the brightness. We did not even use the screws the magnets hold them up there great. They work so well we bought some for our pantry so we could see better. I highly recommend them. Well worth the money. A great buy." - Jackie
These Peel And Stick Wallpaper Strips Let You Redecorate Without The Commitment (Or The Mess), Because Rental-Friendly And Design-Curious Are A Perfect Match
Review: "Nice and thicker than excepted. Has NOT come off the wall from steamy showers. It was tricky at first to put up, but after the first piece I did not have an issues." - VintageChic
Twist And Shout No More With This Under Cabinet Jar Opener , A Handy Helper That Makes Quick Work Of Stubborn Jars And Lids
Review: "Easy to screw to underside of cabinet, screws included. Design is flat and does not show under cabinet. Works with all bottle tops. Works really well." - Tigergoddess
Paint Like A Pro (Without Being One) With This Masking Liquid , A Game-Changing Solution For Crisp, Clean Lines And A Stress-Free Painting Experience
Review: "This product saved time, provided great results and was significantly easier to apply than painters tape. Highly recommended!" - Amazon Customer
Silence The Sneaky Drafts And Dust Bunnies With This Draft Stopper , A Simple Yet Effective Solution For A Quieter, Cozier Home
Review: "I was the only person in our apartment with an A/C unit so this was great to keep the air in my bedroom and not the rest of the house. My roommate also had a very stinky cat so it help to keep the cat stank out of my room as well. Win win!" - Becky
Give Your Kitchen A Fresh New Look With This Peel And Stick Backsplash , A Hassle-Free Solution For Adding Style And Protection To Your Walls
Review: "Highly recommended. Would buy more for my future home! Looks legit and will be easy to uninstall too leaving no mess if you live in an rental or apartment." - Christian G.
Swap Out Your Outdated Hardware For These Cabinet Bar Handles , A Sleek And Easy Update That's Handle-Ly A DIY Win
Review: "They work great. We use them on both black and white and I think they look great on both colors. Modern but classy." - cnboyle
Home improvement takes on a whole new meaning when your skills lean more towards ordering pizza than operating power tools. The next batch of projects proves that creating beautiful spaces doesn't require a contractor's license or the ability to distinguish between Phillips and flathead screwdrivers. These solutions understand that sometimes the best DIY projects are the ones that feel more like arts and crafts than actual construction.
Add Some Secret Agent-Level Secrecy To Your Windows With This Window Privacy Film , A Peel-And-Stick Solution For Keeping Prying Eyes At Bay
Review: "Beautiful, simple, easy to apply. A fun way to add personality and joy to a space." - Kay Clare
Bring The Jungle Indoors (Minus The Maintenance) With These Artificial Vines For Decor , A Low-Maintenance, High-Style Way To Add Some Greenery To Your Space
Review: "Great quality, and super easy to work with." - Teresa Perry
Transform Your Tiles From Drab To Fab With This Tile Painting Template , A DIY Dream Come True For Anyone Who's Ever Wanted To Update Their Bathroom (Without The Reno Nightmare)
Review: "I needed an inexpensive way to update my bathroom so I tried the Rustoleum Home Floor Coating System and purchased the A4 Design Stencils. Initially I only purchased one set but realized I needed several more so I ordered another 2 packages. Having at least 6 stencils made the entire process much easier and was able to do it much quicker. This was easy to use and although I made some mistakes throughout this process it was user-error and not anything wrong with the stencil itself. I highly recommend this if you are looking for an inexpensive way to brighten up or update any flooring." - MamaGrocks
Splat, Splatter, No More Stress - These Easy To Clean Gas Stove Covers Catch The Mess So You Don't Have To, Making Post-Dinner Cleanup A Breeze
Review: "I have a black stove top that looks dirty as soon as you cook anything. These covers are great, easy to cut to fit and really easy to clean. Rinse, dry and put them right back on the stove top. Way better than having to use chemical cleaners." - C^2
Give Your Furniture A Fresh New Face With This White Chalk Paint , A Magical Makeover Solution That's Easy, Breezy, And No-Sand-Required
Review: "The perfect paint for what I needed to freshen up a piece of furniture." - Jacq Hammer
Give Your Sofa A Style Reboot With This Sofa Slipcover , A Simple, Slip-On Solution For A Fresh New Look (No Reupholstery Required)
Review: "I just received this couch cover & it's great, it's soft & fits like a glove." - Anne Schwilling
Brighten Up Your Brick With This Brick Whitewash Kit , A DIY Delight That Lets You Give Your Exposed Brick A Fresh, Airy Makeover
Review: "I was looking to update our orange colored brick 80s fireplace, and after much research liked the idea and look of whitewashing it. I found this kit and thought I’d give it a try. For a non-diyer like myself, this kit was straightforward and easy to use. I liked that everything I needed was all there. The project turned out very nicely." - Jenna G
Fear of power tools meets its match in our following selection of nearly impossible-to-mess-up improvements. When your idea of heavy machinery is an electric can opener, these projects step in to prove that upgrading your space is possible without risking life, limb, or security deposit. Because sometimes the best DIY wins are the ones that require more confidence than competence.
Cover Up Those Scratches And Scuffs With This Old English Scratch Cover For Light Woods , A Quick Fix For Imperfections On Your Light Wood Furniture
Review: "My husband is a woodworker and had built beautiful pine kitchen cabinets several years ago. When our dog was a puppy he scratched the heck out of them. I thought I would give Old English Scratch Cover a try but didn't have a lot of hope that it would work. The results were incredible! The cabinets look like new!" - Anon
Make Your Books Appear To Defy Gravity With These Concealed Floating Bookshelves , A Sleek And Sophisticated Storage Solution For Book Lovers
Review: "These shelves solved that problem. I ordered both the large and small ones. The small ones are perfect for the books I have." - Vickie L. Robey
Add A Touch Of Tropical Chic To Your Lighting With This Rattan Hanging Light Cover , A Natural And Earthy Upgrade For Any Room
Review: "Easy install and so cute! Good quality for the price." - Chris
Elevate Your Bathroom With These Amber Shampoo And Conditioner Dispensers , A Stylish And Drill-Free Solution For A Spa-Like Shower Experience
Review: "I absolutely loved how this turned out! It makes my bathroom look so beautiful." - Kindle Customer
Flip The Switch On Boring Decor With This Decorative Light Switch Cover , A Small But Mighty Accent That Adds A Touch Of Personality To Any Room
Review: "Looks clean and great! Feels heavy and easy to install! Already ordered more!" - Jacqueline H Hucks
Tame The Cord Chaos With This Outlet Concealer And Extender , A Clever Solution For Hiding Unsightly Outlets And Keeping Your Space Organized
Review: "These are great to use behind the bed." - JScott
Rustic Charm Meets Modern Function With These Farmhouse Floating Shelves , A Stylish Storage Solution For Adding Country Chic To Your Home
Review: "These shelves went up easily and are very stable for my bathroom necessities and decor. Look beautiful and are functional." - polly olsen
Protect Your Door From Scuffs And Scratches With This Metal Kickplate , A Durable And Decorative Solution For High-Traffic Areas
Review: "Yes, these kick plates are good, and cheaper than the big box stores, plus, the size we needed was available. Worth the money." - Amazon Customer