ADVERTISEMENT

You're running late to the bus stop. You check your clock every few strides — there's still hope to make it. But after you turn a corner, you see that the sidewalk you've been sprinting takes a ridiculous curve instead of going straight to the street where you need to go. So what do you do? Cut the line through the grass.

You've just taken a 'desire path,' described by Robert Macfarlane as "paths & tracks made over time by the wishes & feet of walkers, especially those ... that run contrary to design or planning"; he calls them "free-will ways."

Robert Moor offers other terms, such as 'cow paths,' 'pirate paths,' 'social trails,' 'kemonomichi (beast trails),' 'chemins de l'âne (donkey paths)', and 'Olifantenpad (elephant trails).'

JM Barrie described them as 'Paths that have Made Themselves.'

Whichever word you decide to use, there's a whole subreddit dedicated to these shortcuts, and it perfectly illustrates that urban developers aren't always on top of their game. Or that people are just lazy. Or maybe it's both!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Next Level Desire Path

Next Level Desire Path Shares stats

colfaxmachine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
246points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Desire Path Created By A Squirrel We Feed Peanuts To Every Morning

Desire Path Created By A Squirrel We Feed Peanuts To Every Morning Shares stats

CapeClaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
223points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Desirepath Regocnition In The Netherlands

Desirepath Regocnition In The Netherlands Shares stats

r13z Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
208points
Add photo comments
POST
asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smart. Here is somone who actually took in what people wanted.

Vote comment up
61
61points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Understandable Desire Path

Understandable Desire Path Shares stats

Isabellake1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
167points
Add photo comments
POST
florence-colomb avatar
FloC
FloC
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes the direct path is too steep for someone using a wheechair, that's may be the reason for the long path.

Vote comment up
107
107points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Never Heard Of This Before, But Figured I Had The Perfect One

Never Heard Of This Before, But Figured I Had The Perfect One Shares stats

Winter_Following1050 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
159points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Been Here 30 Years, I Don't Think The Gate Has Ever Been Used

Been Here 30 Years, I Don't Think The Gate Has Ever Been Used Shares stats

VonBlitzk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
134points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Well Worn Wal-Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen

Well Worn Wal-Mart Path. Deepest I've Ever Seen Shares stats

Otherwise-Seaweed-76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

We Won !

We Won ! Shares stats

_insomniack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
119points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Beautiful Exemplar

Beautiful Exemplar Shares stats

hassenrueb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
106points
Add photo comments
POST
vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe I'm wrong, but it looks like a path in a park to me, and paths in parks are made for walking so there is no point in taking shortcuts, but to enjoy the walk itself and the conversations with whoever you are walking with.

Vote comment up
44
44points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Desire Steps?

Desire Steps? Shares stats

Sachem81 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
103points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

They're Both Kind Of Appealing

They're Both Kind Of Appealing Shares stats

kmaffett1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
102points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Update: Tree Is Budding + Secondary Path

Update: Tree Is Budding + Secondary Path Shares stats

mikeydhakid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
99points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Miami U (Ohio) With The Awareness!!

Miami U (Ohio) With The Awareness!! Shares stats

miamiuniversity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
95points
Add photo comments
POST
asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One would think that the road should lead to the door so...

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Desire Stairs

Desire Stairs Shares stats

MastaBaba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

"Please, Take This Circuitous Route Following The Perimeter" Signed, The Architects

"Please, Take This Circuitous Route Following The Perimeter" Signed, The Architects Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
91points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Ultimate Acceptance

Ultimate Acceptance Shares stats

sixtypizzas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of cute. I would put a statue or work of art in the triangle.

Vote comment up
40
40points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Three Years Ago, I Posted About A Desire Path On My Campus. We Are Successful!

Three Years Ago, I Posted About A Desire Path On My Campus. We Are Successful! Shares stats

PapaJamu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Frosty Scotland

Frosty Scotland Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
74points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

The Fast Track To Fastrac

The Fast Track To Fastrac Shares stats

HardcoreMandolinist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
72points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Desire Path To Avoid A Branch Hanging Over Another Larger Desire Path

Desire Path To Avoid A Branch Hanging Over Another Larger Desire Path Shares stats

HamburgerEsquire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

This His Is In Fact A Walkway, Thanks Though Lil’ Sign

This His Is In Fact A Walkway, Thanks Though Lil’ Sign Shares stats

skypineapple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
Add photo comments
POST
jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sign was put up by local council to cover their own a*s, in case anyone slips and breaks their neck. There's probably a paved walkway just out of the picture.

Vote comment up
31
31points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Useful Desire Path

Useful Desire Path Shares stats

elvivacious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

My Daughter Found The Shortest Way Home

My Daughter Found The Shortest Way Home Shares stats

NetworkHuge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Long, Foggy, More Direct Desire Path At Ucsc

Long, Foggy, More Direct Desire Path At Ucsc Shares stats

Tinktilo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

It's Not Very Long But It's Got Character

It's Not Very Long But It's Got Character Shares stats

Schwanzus_Longus_69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
61points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

A Low-Tech Approach To Defeating A Desire Path

A Low-Tech Approach To Defeating A Desire Path Shares stats

sunburntandblonde Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

My University Gave Into Our Desire Path- In A Way That Created Another, Smaller Desire Path

My University Gave Into Our Desire Path- In A Way That Created Another, Smaller Desire Path Shares stats

mimsie43000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
vivek-banerjee avatar
GrillMeASalmon
GrillMeASalmon
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do planners always think we only want to meander around?

Vote comment up
59
59points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

One Side Preferred

One Side Preferred Shares stats

StoryPenguin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is excellent at keeping cars, and other heavy vehicles off the path whilst still keeping it fully available for pedestrians. It looks like some cyclists decided on a desire bike path, and I can't blame them.

Vote comment up
33
33points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Desirepath? Gimme That Desirestreet!

Desirepath? Gimme That Desirestreet! Shares stats

137353 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
49points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Absolute Behemoth Desired Path Next To The College In My Home Town

Absolute Behemoth Desired Path Next To The College In My Home Town Shares stats

The-Imperator_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
nightshade1972 avatar
Nightshade1972
Nightshade1972
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When a famous architect was putting up a new office complex a few decades ago, he deliberately did *not* put in any sidewalks/footpaths once construction was done. He waited a couple of months, noted where the grass was worn down, and that's where he had the permanent footpaths put in.

Vote comment up
42
42points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 43 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!